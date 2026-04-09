Oil Staying Above $90: A Growth Catalyst for EOG Resources?

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude is trading at more than $95 per barrel, according to data from oilprice.com, owing to the intensified tensions in the Middle East. With EOG Resources Inc. EOG generating the maximum proportion of revenues from crude oil and condensate, the high price of the commodity is extremely favorable for the leading oil and gas exploration and production company.

The prolific multi-basin portfolio of EOG Resources comprises as much as 12 billion barrels of oil equivalent resources. With oil prices likely to remain high, per the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the company, with its diversified set of oil & gas assets, is expected to continue to generate handsome cashflows for its shareholders.

Its multi-basin upstream portfolio comprises the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the prolific Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford shale play, the Rocky Mountain Area and others.

COP & XOM Also Well-Positioned to Gain?

The handsome crude pricing environment is also favorable for ConocoPhillips COP and Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM, as the businesses of both companies are linked to the crude pricing environment.

COP has low-cost drilling opportunities across the Permian, the Eagle Ford and the Bakken that could be successfully developed over two decades. Thus, the outlook for ConocoPhillips’ upstream operations looks highly profitable.

Coming to the XOM story, the upstream giant has a strong footprint in the Permian, the most prolific oil and gas play in the United States, and offshore Guyana. In the Permian, the integrated giant has been employing lightweight proppant technology and hence is capable of boosting its well recoveries by up to as much as 20%.

EOG’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

EOG’s shares have gained 32.9% over the past year compared with the 41% improvement of the composite stocks belonging to the industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, EOG trades at a trailing 12-month enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) of 6.92X. This is below the broader industry average of 11.77X.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EOG’s 2026 earnings has seen upward revisions over the past 30 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EOG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ConocoPhillips (COP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.