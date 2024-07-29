Oil States Q2 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Oil States reported second quarter net income of $1.3 million, or $0.02 per share compared to $558 thousand or $0.01 per share, last year. Adjusted net income per share, excluding charges and credits, was $0.07 compared to $0.01. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.03, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenues increased to $186.4 million from $183.5 million, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $179.63 million in revenue.

