Commodities

Oil Prices Tumble As Geopolitical Tensons Ease

January 15, 2026 — 04:27 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Oil prices fell for the first time in six days on Thursday amid easing geopolitical tensions.

Benchmark Brent crude futures fell nearly 3 percent to $64.53 a barrel while WTI crude futures were down 3.1 percent at $60.12.

Fears of an imminent U.S. action against Iran ebbed as U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to soften rhetoric against Iran.

Trump said he had received information "on good authority" that Iran has stayed fast trials and executions of protesters, signaling he may hold off on attacking the country for now.

Iran, however, has pushed back, threatening to strike U.S. military bases and Israel if Washington interferes.

Meanwhile, Danish foreign minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said that discussions at the White House with U.S. vice-president J.D. Vance and secretary of state Marco Rubio were "frank but constructive", stressing that any proposal undermining Danish sovereignty or Greenland's right to self-determination was "totally unacceptable".

U.S. control of Greenland is "vital" for the country's planned Golden Dome air and missile defense system, Trump said in a social media post.

Elsewhere, the U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted against a resolution that was aimed at curbing President Trump's authority to launch strikes on Venezuela.

Vice President JD Vance cast the tie-breaking vote on a point of order that halted the war powers resolution.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.