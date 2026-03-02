Commodities

Oil Prices Soar Amid Middle East Tensions

March 02, 2026 — 04:20 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Oil prices rose sharply on Monday after at least three ships were attacked near the Strait of Hormuz, which is crucial for the flow of oil to the rest of the world.

On a typical day, ships carrying oil equal to about one-fifth of global demand from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iraq, Iran, and Kuwait sail through the Strait.

Benchmark Brent crude futures last traded up 9.4 percent at $79.73 a barrel, breaching more than a one-year high, after having climbed nearly 12 percent earlier in the day. WTI crude futures were up 7.6 percent at $72.11 a barrel.

U.S. President Donald Trump signaled the U.S.-Israeli military assault on Iranian targets may last about four weeks, framing the conflict a complex operation against a large and resilient adversary.

At the same time, he signaled that diplomatic channels with Tehran remain open. Iran intensified its retaliatory strikes against American allies in the Persian Gulf and Israel on Sunday, triggering threats of regional retaliation.

Israel launched new air strikes targeting Tehran and expanded its military campaign to include attacks on Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, suggesting the conflict may spread across the Middle East.

Barclays has warned that Brent crude prices could reach $100 a barrel in the event of a material supply disruption.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.