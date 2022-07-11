Oil Falls on Renewed Demand Concerns

The energy sector is set for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the crude complex and the major market futures. The broader markets are set to kick-off the week on a negative note as investors brace for earnings season which could see profits come under pressure.

WTI and Brent crude oil are lower in early trading as news of a Coronavirus Omicron subvariant in China has led to mass testing which has investors concerned about the effect this will have on energy demand. Numerous Chinese cities are adopting fresh COVID-19 curbs as part of the “dynamic zero-COVID” policy which includes business halts and lockdowns. The new subvariant is said to have the ability to spread faster and has been detected in Chinese cities hundreds of kilometers away from one another. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, the largest pipeline carrying Russian gas to Germany has begun its annual maintenance on Monday and is expected to pause the flow of gas for 10 days. However, governments, markets and businesses are worried the shutdown may be prolonged due to the war in Ukraine. Following demands to shut off Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) operations last week, a court in southern Russia overturned the earlier ruling on Monday.

Natural gas futures are up broadly this morning on forecasts for more demand than previously expected and on supply concerns as the Nord Stream 1 pipeline begins its scheduled 10-day maintenance.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Bp and thyssenkrupp Steel announced they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) focused on the development of long-term supply of low carbon hydrogen and renewable power in steel production, helping accelerate the steel industry’s wider energy transition.

Bp's output at its projects in Azerbaijan stood at 10.4 million tonnes in the first half of the year, data on the Azeri energy ministry's website showed.

Eni said it will receive on Monday about 21 million cubic meters of gas from Russia's Gazprom, less than the average volumes of the last few days.

Petrobras informed that it signed a credit line with sustainability commitments (Sustainability-Linked Loan - SLL) in the amount of US$ 1.25 billion and maturity in July 2027.

Shell said it has invested 200 million reais ($38.07 million) into a Brazilian preservation-focused company. Carbon credit developer Carbonext runs preservation projects across more than 2 million hectares (4.9 million acres) of the Amazon Forest that are owned by companies seeking to capitalize on the carbon market.

Shell told customers it would be unable to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes from its Prelude facility off northwestern Australia due to industrial action, which has been extended to July 21.

TotalEnergies said on Saturday there was a power cut at its Feyzin refinery in southern France at 0445 GMT on Saturday and a crisis team was activated.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Suncor announced that the Board of Directors and chief executive officer Mark Little have mutually agreed that Mr. Little will step down as president and chief executive officer and resign from the Board, effective immediately. Kris Smith, who is currently executive vice president, Downstream, has been named Interim CEO.

U.S. E&PS

Wells Fargo Securities downgraded Centennial Resource Development Inc to underweight.

Wells Fargo Securities downgraded Civitas Resources Inc to equal weight from overweight.

Wells Fargo Securities downgraded CNX Resources Corp to equal weight from overweight.

The Biden administration unveiled an environmental analysis for ConocoPhillips'planned $6 billion Willow oil and gas project in Alaska and outlined several options for the development, including not building it at all.

As per SEC filing, as previously disclosed, EQT is party to a consolidated gas gathering and compression agreement with an affiliate of Equitrans Midstream, which, among other things, provides the Company with certain gathering fee rate relief following the Mountain Valley Pipeline in-service date or, at the Company’s option, the right to forego a portion of the gathering fee relief that would otherwise be applicable following the Mountain Valley Pipeline in-service date in exchange for a cash payment to the Company of approximately $196 million. On July 8, 2022, the Company delivered notice to Equitrans Midstream that it had elected to exercise the Cash Payment Option.

Goldman Sachs downgraded Occidental Petroleum to Neutral from Buy.

Wells Fargo Securities upgraded Range Resources Corp to overweight.

Wells Fargo Securities upgraded Southwestern Energy Company to equal weight from underweight.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Enerflex announced that it has identified matters which require the Company to make a restatement to reclassify certain amounts within the Statement of Cash Flows. The restatement includes (1) the removal of certain offsetting entries for non-cash items on the Statement of Cash Flows and (2) the reclassification of certain items between categories within the Statement of Cash Flows. All changes are contained within the Statement of Cash Flows and related notes / exhibits and the net cash position of the Company is unchanged. The Company has filed amended and restated financial statements for the financial years ended December 31, 2021, 2020, and the 2019 comparative period (the Amended Annual Statements), the unaudited interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and related amended and restated management’s discussion and analysis for each period.

KBR was awarded a strategic contract to expand its health and human performance research and development (R&D) support of the 711th Human Performance Wing, a unit of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL).

Neptune Energy announced the award of a new contract to TechnipFMC for the performance of technical services in Norway. The Technical Service Agreement (TSA) builds on an existing contract which has been optimised to fit Neptune's future requirements.

Vulcan Materials announced the election of Lydia H. Kennard to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Ms. Kennard will serve on the Audit and Safety, Health, and Environmental Affairs Committees of the Board.

The Board of Directors of Vulcan Materials declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 cents per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on September 2, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2022.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

As a result of the election made by EQT, Equitrans Midstream intends to revise its full-year 2022 deferred revenue guidance in connection with its second quarter 2022 earnings release. On July 8, 2022, the Company received written notice from EQT, pursuant to that certain Gas Gathering and Compression Agreement, dated as of February 26, 2020 and as subsequently amended, by and between EQT, certain affiliates of EQT and an affiliate of the Company, of EQT's irrevocable election under the Agreement to forgo approximately $145 million of gathering fee relief in the first twelve-month period beginning the first day of the quarter in which the Mountain Valley Pipeline full in-service date occurs and approximately $90 million of gathering fee relief in the second such twelve-month period in exchange for a cash payment from the Company to EQT in the amount of approximately $196 million. The Company expects to utilize borrowings under that certain Third Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, dated as of October 31, 2018, of EQM Midstream Partners, LP, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, to effect such payment. Such payment will, in accordance with the terms of the Agreement, be made by the Company to EQT no later than October 5, 2022.

Frontline Ltd. announced that it has entered into a definitive Combination Agreement with Euronav NV for a stock-for-stock combination based on an exchange ratio of 1.45 FRO shares for every 1.0 EURN share, which was unanimously approved by all the members of Frontline's Board of Directors and by all members of Euronav's Supervisory Board. The agreement memorialises the principal aspects of the previously announced term sheet that was signed on 7 April 2022. The combined group will be headed by Mr. Hugo De Stoop as Chief Executive Officer.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures slid as investors braced for a U.S. inflation report that could force another super-sized hike in interest rates, and the start of an earnings season in which profits will be under pressure. European shares fell, gripped by concerns over energy supply crunch. In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei closed in the green after the country's coalition government boosted its majority in the upper house of parliament in an election on Sunday, while China's stocks saw the biggest slump in 7 weeks as a rise in domestic cases of COVID-19 and concerns over policymakers exiting monetary easing dented sentiment. Gold prices weakened, while the dollar gained. Oil prices declined as markets braced for new mass COVID-19 testing in China, potentially hitting demand.

