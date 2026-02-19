Commodities

Oil Extends Rally On Supply Disruption Fears

February 19, 2026 — 04:28 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Oil extended gains on Thursday after climbing more than 4 percent in the previous session amid heightened military activity in the Middle East.

Benchmark Brent crude futures jumped 1.4 percent to $71.30 a barrel, while U.S. WTI crude futures were up 1.5 percent at $66.02.

Both contracts surged over 4 percent on Wednesday following reports that American military intervention in Iran may come sooner than expected.

CBS News reported citing top national security officials that the U.S. military is ready for potential strikes on Iran as soon as Saturday, but the timeline for any action is likely to extend beyond this weekend.

Axios reported that a potential U.S. military operation against Iran would likely be a "massive, weeks-long campaign" and that Israel is pushing for a scenario targeting regime change in the Islamic Republic.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has asked the U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer not to hand over Diego Garcia to Mauritius.

Trump called handing over the Chagos Islands and taking the military base on a lease a "big mistake" and said the U.S. might use Diego Garcia to eradicate a potential attack by Iran if it doesn't agree to a nuclear deal following the talks in Geneva.

Elsewhere, hopes for any easing of sanctions on Russian energy exports faded after U.S.-brokered Geneva talks ended without a breakthrough.

Russia said it destroyed 113 Ukrainian drones overnight, including one that caused a fire at an oil refinery.

Besides heightened geopolitical tensions, oil prices also remain supported by industry data showing a tighter U.S. supply picture.

According to estimates from the American Petroleum Institute, U.S. crude stockpiles fell by about 609,000 barrels during the week ended Feb. 13.

Official government data from the Energy Information Administration will be in the spotlight later in the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.