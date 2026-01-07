Commodities

Oil Extends Losses As Risk Premium Fades

January 07, 2026 — 04:35 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Oil prices traded lower on Wednesday, extending losses from the previous session after the United States and Venezuela reached an agreement allowing the export of up to $2 billion worth of Venezuelan crude oil to U.S. ports.

Benchmark Brent crude futures dipped 0.7 percent to $60.29 a barrel while WTI crude futures were down more than 1 percent at $56.53.

Trump said Tuesday night that between 30 million and 50 million barrels of oil would be sold to the U.S. at market prices, with proceeds overseen by U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

The U.S. will use the proceeds "to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States!" he wrote on Truth Social.

However, analysts were skeptical that Trump's plans would have a major impact on the global supply and American oil companies can fix Venezuela's oil infrastructure.

Traders were also reacting to mixed inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API).

While U.S, crude inventories fell by 2.8 million barrels during the week ended Jan. 2, gasoline inventories rose by 4.4 million barrels, and distillate inventories, including diesel and heating oil, increased by 4.9 million barrels over the same period, the API estimated.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.