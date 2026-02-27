Oil ETFs in Spotlight as US-Iran Nuclear Talks Get Extended

The latest round of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks concluded yesterday, leaving oil markets in a state of cautious stability after a period of intense pressure. During the Geneva discussions, Brent and WTI swung more than a dollar intraday as headlines flipped between “talks stalled” and “progress made,” before prices eased, ultimately heading for a modest weekly decline as negotiations extended instead of collapsing.

With negotiations now extended into next week and no final deal in place, oil prices have somewhat stabilized. However, the fragile nature of the talks leaves oil poised for sharp moves in either direction as the U.S.-Iran relationship oscillates between diplomacy and confrontation.

This environment of lingering uncertainty highlights oil-related Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) as a key vehicle for investors seeking to navigate this volatility.

The Oil Market as a Negotiation Tool

The U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations are significant for the oil market because they sit at the intersection of security risks and Iran’s physical oil supply, with the country being a key OPEC producer. While Iran’s true leverage stems from its proximity to the Strait of Hormuz — a chokepoint through which roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply passes — its export volumes remain constrained by U.S.-imposed sanctions.

So, a successful nuclear deal with the United States, lifting crippling sanctions, would provide a direct path for dramatically increasing Iran’s oil exports, a key economic lifeline. Conversely, the United States seeks a deal aimed at significantly limiting Iran’s nuclear capabilities and addressing long-standing regional security concerns.

Thus, for both the United States and Iran, oil is a central element of the negotiations, serving as a key bargaining chip. While Washington leverages it through sanctions on Iranian barrels and related entities to exert economic pressure and curb export volumes, Tehran wields the same tool as a threat to disrupt supply, deterring potential military action.

Thus, even minor progress or deviations from the same during these negotiations act as direct price signals for the global oil market, driving intraday swings in major oil benchmarks over the past few days.

How Does This Put Oil ETFs in Focus?

The ongoing geopolitical tug-of-war environment does not affect all oil-related ETFs uniformly, which is why careful differentiation is essential before you put your focus on any of these ETFs.

Crude ETFs that track front-month future prices are most immediately sensitive to day to day swings driven by U.S.–Iran headlines, inventory data and positioning around deadlines in the talks. By contrast, equity-based energy ETFs that hold global oil majors, integrated producers, and oilfield services companies tend to respond more to sustained trends in the futures strip, company cash flow expectations, and broader risk sentiment than to single-session headline spikes.

Even within the equity segment, funds with greater exposure to high-beta U.S. shale or offshore drillers could outperform during a prolonged risk-premium rally, while more diversified, dividend-oriented energy ETFs might lag if an eventual deal removes some of the geopolitical premium from crude.

This divergence creates a landscape where certain oil ETFs are positioned to benefit from persistent tension and supply risks, whereas others could face pressure if extended negotiations ultimately cap prices, setting the stage to highlight specific products along that spectrum in the next section.

Oil ETFs in Spotlight

Based on the above discussion, the following ETFs come under the spotlight:

United States Oil ETF USO

This fund, with net assets worth $1.11 billion, tracks the daily price movements of light, sweet crude oil. USO has gained 6% over the past year, but lost 0.1% in the last trading session.

The fund charges 70 basis points (bps) as fees. It traded at a good volume of 18.72 million shares in the last trading session.

State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF XLE

This fund, with assets under management (AUM) worth $37.28 billion, offers exposure to 22 companies from the oil, gas and consumable fuel, energy equipment and services industries. Its top three holdings include major oil producers: Exxon Mobil XOM (23.97%), Chevron CVX (17.37%) and ConocoPhillips COP (6.77%).

XLE has surged 21% over the past year and inched up 0.5% in the last trading session. The fund charges 8 bps as fees. It traded at a good volume of 47 million shares in the last trading session.

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF PXE

This fund, with a market value worth $81.2 million, offers exposure to 31 U.S. companies involved in the exploration and production of natural resources used to produce energy. Its top three holdings include: Occidental Petroleum OXY (5.60%), Devon Energy DVN (5.40%) and Valero Energy VLO (5.25%). OXY and DVN are two prominent U.S.-based shale producers.

PXE has rallied 11.3% over the past year and rose 1% in the last trading session. The fund charges 61 bps as fees. It traded at a volume of 0.001 million shares in the last trading session.

VanEck Oil Services ETF OIH

This fund, with net assets of $2.55 billion, provides exposure to 26 U.S.-listed companies in the upstream oil services sector, including firms engaged in oil equipment, oilfield services and drilling. Its top three holdings include: SLB Limited SLB (19.69%), Baker Hughes BKR (12.70%) and Halliburton HAL (6.99%).

OIH has surged 48.4% over the past year, but lost 0.4% in the last trading session. The fund charges 35 bps as fees and boasts a decent dividend yield of 1.22%. It traded at a volume of 0.28 million shares in the last trading session.











