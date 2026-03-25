Oil Eases on De-Escalation Buzz but Risks Persist: 3 Stocks to Watch

Currently, oil isn’t reacting to fundamentals as much as it is to fast-changing geopolitical headlines. And there is much uncertainty on that front. Recent reports from The New York Times suggest that the United States has sent Iran a 15-point proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict. But there are contradictions in this narrative. While U.S. officials suggested willingness from Tehran to negotiate, Iran has publicly denied being in direct talks. Adding to the uncertainty, it remains unclear whether Israel, which is also actively involved in military operations, would align with such a plan.

These conflicting signals have already started to reflect in crude prices, with oil pulling back on hopes of de-escalation. Major benchmarks WTI and Brent declined roughly 4% on peace hopes. Iran’s move to signal that “non-hostile vessels” could pass through the Strait of Hormuz has further eased immediate supply concerns, at least on the surface.

That said, the broader picture is far from settled. Reports of potential U.S. troop deployments and the risk of escalation involving Hezbollah suggest that geopolitical tensions are still very much alive.

So, the recent drop in oil doesn’t really signal that things are resolved; in fact, they are far from that. It simply reflects shifting expectations. With uncertainty still high, prices are likely to remain volatile, reacting quickly to every new headline rather than moving in a clear direction.

In this kind of environment, it’s better to focus on companies that can navigate both sides of the equation. Large integrated energy players such as Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM, Chevron Corporation CVX and Eni SpA E are well-positioned in this environment, given their scale and diversified operations across the oil value chain.

Eni

Eni has been strengthening its production profile through a steady stream of project startups and ramp-ups across key regions, including Norway, Côte d’Ivoire, Mexico, Congo, Angola, Indonesia and Ghana. This diversified footprint supports a stable output base, even as oil markets remain volatile.

At the same time, Eni is reshaping its business mix by expanding its presence in cleaner energy, with a growing focus on renewables and biorefining. The company is also working toward its long-term goal of carbon neutrality by mid-century. Its Enilive and Plenitude businesses are central to this shift, supporting activities such as fuel retailing as well as gas and power marketing.

Eni has also been sharpening its portfolio through targeted acquisitions and divestments aligned with its long-term strategy. The company has also taken a step into digital infrastructure by partnering to develop a large AI data center campus in Italy, where it will supply low-carbon power—highlighting its evolving role beyond traditional energy.

E stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The consensus mark for the company’s 2026 and 2027 EPS has moved north by 56 cents and 64 cents, respectively, over the past 30 days. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Eni SpA Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Eni SpA price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Eni SpA Quote

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil stands out for its strong production base and ability to navigate uncertain oil markets. The company has built a solid footprint in the Permian Basin, where it is using advanced techniques like lightweight proppant to improve well productivity, boosting recoveries meaningfully. At the same time, its offshore Guyana assets continue to be a major growth driver, with multiple discoveries supporting a steady production ramp-up. Strong output from these regions has been supporting both revenues and earnings.

Beyond traditional oil and gas, Exxon Mobil is also investing in future-facing opportunities. Its planned low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia facility in Baytown, TX, reflects a gradual shift toward cleaner energy.

Importantly, Exxon Mobil’s balance sheet remains a key strength. With a low debt-to-capitalization ratio of around 14%, the company has the financial flexibility to continue investing, maintain operations and support shareholder returns even during periods of oil price volatility.

XOM stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The consensus mark for the company’s 2026 and 2027 EPS has moved north by 30 cents and 13 cents, respectively, over the past 30 days.

Exxon Mobil Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Exxon Mobil Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Exxon Mobil Corporation Quote

Chevron

Chevron benefits from a well-diversified integrated model that spans exploration, production, refining and chemicals, helping it stay relatively stable across market cycles. With operations spread across the United States, Asia-Pacific, Africa, the Middle East and South America, the company’s scale supports steady cash flow generation even when oil prices are volatile.

Its growth outlook is supported by a strong asset base and recent expansion efforts. The planned acquisition of Hess is expected to enhance Chevron’s long-term production profile, particularly through exposure to high-quality assets in Guyana.

At the same time, Chevron continues to focus on capital discipline and efficiency. Ongoing cost reductions and the use of new technologies, including AI-driven optimization, are helping improve well performance and lower breakeven levels. This, combined with its long track record of maintaining and growing dividends, positions the company to remain resilient through different oil price environments.

CVX stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. The consensus mark for the company’s 2026 and 2027 EPS has moved north by 59 cents and 12 cents, respectively, over the past 30 days.

Chevron Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Chevron Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Chevron Corporation Quote

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.