Oil-Dri's Business Model Holds Firm Amid Earnings Normalization

Oil-Dri Corporation of America ODC continues to demonstrate resilience amid a challenging operating backdrop, outperforming both its industry peers and the broader market over the past year. While first-quarter fiscal 2026 results reflected a normalization following last year’s record demand, the company’s diversified portfolio, disciplined cost management and strong cash generation highlight the durability of its business model. Strength in agricultural products and continued momentum in lightweight cat litter underscore Oil-Dri’s ability to balance near-term headwinds with long-term growth opportunities.

Price Performance

Over the past year, the Oil-Dristock has gained 19.6%, significantly outpacing the industry’s 27.6% decline. The company also outpaced the S&P 500’s 15.1% return.



Q1 Results

Oil-Dri posted solid first-quarter fiscal 2026 results for the period ended Oct. 31, 2025, though performance declined year over year due to exceptionally tough comparisons. Consolidated net sales fell 6% to $120.5 million from $127.9 million in the year-ago quarter, reflecting lower volumes across both operating segments following last year’s record demand.

Net income decreased 6% to $15.5 million, while diluted earnings per common share were $1.06, down from $1.13 a year earlier. Income from operations fell 20% to $17 million and EBITDA declined 10% to $23.6 million.

Gross profit totaled $35.5 million, representing a 13% year-over-year decline, and the gross margin compressed to 29.5% from 31.9% due to softer volumes and a 3% increase in domestic cost of goods sold per ton. Selling, general and administrative expenses declined 5% to $18.5 million, partially offsetting margin pressure.

Management noted that despite the year-over-year decline, the quarter delivered the second-highest quarterly gross profit and net income in company history, underscoring the durability of Oil-Dri’s operating model. The operating cash flow remained healthy at $10.3 million in the quarter.

Agricultural Strength

Oil-Dri’s diversified business model continues to provide stability during periods of demand normalization. Within the Business-to-Business Products Group, net sales declined 9% year over year to $44.3 million, reflecting lower volumes in fluids purification and animal health products following unusually strong demand in the prior year. Fluids purification revenues fell 13%, while animal health and nutrition sales declined 25%.

These headwinds were partially offset by standout performance in the agricultural and horticultural business, which delivered record quarterly sales of $12.9 million, up 12% year over year. Growth was driven by favorable pricing, higher volumes and strong demand for the Verge product line, demonstrating Oil-Dri’s ability to generate growth through premium offerings and product mix improvement.

Lightweight Cat Litter Remains a Key Growth Driver

In the Retail and Wholesale Products Group, net sales declined 4% year over year to $76.2 million, reflecting lower volumes in domestic cat litter, and industrial and sports products. However, Oil-Dri continues to gain traction in the fast-growing lightweight cat litter segment. Sales of Cat’s Pride Antibacterial Clumping Litter rose 32% year over year in the quarter, significantly outperforming the broader cat litter category.

Management views lightweight litter as a strategic growth engine, supported by innovation, targeted marketing and expanding distribution, which should continue to support long-term revenue and margin opportunities.

Strong Cash Generation & Financial Flexibility

Oil-Dri exited the quarter with $42.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, reflecting continued financial discipline, and solid cash generation despite higher capital investments, share repurchases and dividend payments. The operating cash flow of $10.3 million highlights the company’s ability to fund internal investments while maintaining balance-sheet flexibility. The company continues to invest in manufacturing infrastructure to enhance efficiency and support growth, reinforcing its long-term competitive position.

Dividend Growth

After the quarter’s close, Oil-Dri’s board approved a 14% increase in the quarterly cash dividend, marking the second dividend hike in calendar year 2025. The company has now paid out dividends continuously since 1974 and increased dividends for 22 consecutive years, underscoring management’s confidence in cash-flow sustainability and long-term prospects. This consistent capital return strategy enhances Oil-Dri’s appeal to income-oriented investors.

Valuation

While near-term earnings growth remains pressured by normalization in certain end markets and higher per-unit costs, Oil-Dri’s long-term fundamentals remain intact. The company benefits from a diversified revenue base, leadership in attractive niches such as lightweight cat litter and agricultural inputs, a strong balance sheet and a proven history of dividend growth. However, given the recent stock underperformance following the earnings release and near-term margin pressures, investors may prefer to remain cautious until clearer signs of volume recovery and margin stabilization emerge.

Bottom Line

Oil-Dri’s first-quarter results reflect a transition from record-setting performance to a more normalized demand environment. Despite near-term headwinds, the company’s diversified portfolio, strong cash generation and shareholder-friendly capital allocation position it well for sustained long-term value creation.

