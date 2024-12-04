OGE Energy Appoints Charles Walworth as New CFO

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

OGE Energy ( (OGE) ) has issued an update.

OGE Energy Corp. has appointed Charles B. Walworth as its new CFO and Treasurer. Walworth, who previously served as the interim CFO, will earn an annual base salary of $560,019 in 2025, with additional incentives tied to performance and shareholder returns. His compensation package includes both annual and long-term incentive plans, highlighting a focus on enhancing shareholder value over the next few years.

