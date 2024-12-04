News & Insights

Stocks

OGE Energy Appoints Charles Walworth as New CFO

December 04, 2024 — 05:28 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

OGE Energy ( (OGE) ) has issued an update.

OGE Energy Corp. has appointed Charles B. Walworth as its new CFO and Treasurer. Walworth, who previously served as the interim CFO, will earn an annual base salary of $560,019 in 2025, with additional incentives tied to performance and shareholder returns. His compensation package includes both annual and long-term incentive plans, highlighting a focus on enhancing shareholder value over the next few years.

See more data about OGE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OGE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.