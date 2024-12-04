OGE Energy Appoints Charles Walworth as New CFO

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
OGE Energy ( (OGE) ) has issued an update.
OGE Energy Corp. has appointed Charles B. Walworth as its new CFO and Treasurer. Walworth, who previously served as the interim CFO, will earn an annual base salary of $560,019 in 2025, with additional incentives tied to performance and shareholder returns. His compensation package includes both annual and long-term incentive plans, highlighting a focus on enhancing shareholder value over the next few years.
See more data about OGE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- A New “Anti-Woke ETF” Takes Aim at Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)
- Ford (NYSE:F) Plans New EV Plant Close to Nickel
- The Gelsinger Post-Mortem Starts at Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.