OFX Group Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

OFX Group Ltd. (AU:OFX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

OFX Group Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, with a total of 142,770 ordinary fully paid shares bought back on the previous day, adding to the cumulative total of 10,935,080 shares repurchased. This strategic move signals OFX’s confidence in its financial stability and commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:OFX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.