OFX Group Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

OFX Group Ltd. (AU:OFX) has released an update.
OFX Group Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, with a total of 142,770 ordinary fully paid shares bought back on the previous day, adding to the cumulative total of 10,935,080 shares repurchased. This strategic move signals OFX’s confidence in its financial stability and commitment to enhancing shareholder value.
