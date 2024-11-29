OFX Group Sees Increased Investment from Australian Ethical

OFX Group Ltd. (AU:OFX) has released an update.

Australian Ethical Investment Limited has increased its stake in OFX Group Limited, raising its voting power from 7.60% to 8.91%. This change in substantial holding signals a growing confidence in OFX Group’s market potential. Investors may view this as a positive development, reflecting potential growth opportunities for the company.

