Markets
OFS

OFS Capital Launches Offering Of Unsecured Notes, Plans Partial Redemption Of 2026 Notes

July 16, 2025 — 08:57 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - OFS Capital Corporation (OFS) has initiated an underwritten public offering of unsecured notes, with terms, including the interest rate and pricing, to be finalized at the time of the offering.

The company has applied to list the notes on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "OFSSO," and anticipates trading to begin within 30 days of issuance, pending approval.

Net proceeds from the offering will be used to partially redeem the company's existing 4.75% Notes due 2026. As of July 14, 2025, $125 million of these notes remained outstanding. OFS Capital previously notified holders of its intention to redeem $25 million of the principal on August 11, 2025, including accrued interest and any applicable make-whole premium.

Lucid Capital Markets and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are serving as joint lead book-running managers for the offering.

Wednesday, OFS closed at $8.52, down 0.87%, and slipped further in after-hours trading to $8.23, a 3.40% decline on the NasdaqGS.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OFS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.