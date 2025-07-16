OFS Capital Launches Offering Of Unsecured Notes, Plans Partial Redemption Of 2026 Notes

(RTTNews) - OFS Capital Corporation (OFS) has initiated an underwritten public offering of unsecured notes, with terms, including the interest rate and pricing, to be finalized at the time of the offering.

The company has applied to list the notes on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "OFSSO," and anticipates trading to begin within 30 days of issuance, pending approval.

Net proceeds from the offering will be used to partially redeem the company's existing 4.75% Notes due 2026. As of July 14, 2025, $125 million of these notes remained outstanding. OFS Capital previously notified holders of its intention to redeem $25 million of the principal on August 11, 2025, including accrued interest and any applicable make-whole premium.

Lucid Capital Markets and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are serving as joint lead book-running managers for the offering.

Wednesday, OFS closed at $8.52, down 0.87%, and slipped further in after-hours trading to $8.23, a 3.40% decline on the NasdaqGS.

