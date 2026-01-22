OFG Bancorp Reports Advance In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - OFG Bancorp (OFG) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $55.89 million, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $50.34 million, or $1.09 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.4% to $152.74 million from $149.13 million last year.

OFG Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

