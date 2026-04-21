OFG Bancorp Q1 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - OFG Bancorp (OFG) released a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $53.94 million, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $45.57 million, or $1.00 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.2% to $185.80 million from $178.28 million last year.

OFG Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $53.94 Mln. vs. $45.57 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.26 vs. $1.00 last year. -Revenue: $185.80 Mln vs. $178.28 Mln last year.

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