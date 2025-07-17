OFG Bancorp Profit Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - OFG Bancorp (OFG) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $51.80 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $45.57 million, or $1.00 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.2% to $182.17 million from $178.28 million last year.

OFG Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $51.80 Mln. vs. $45.57 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.15 vs. $1.00 last year. -Revenue: $182.17 Mln vs. $178.28 Mln last year.

