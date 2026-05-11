OFG Bancorp (OFG) Could Be a Great Choice

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and, of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

OFG Bancorp (OFG) is headquartered in San Juan, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of 12.25% since the start of the year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.35 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 3.04%. In comparison, the Banks - Northeast industry's yield is 2.3%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.41%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.40 is up 16.7% from last year. Over the last 5 years, OFG Bancorp has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 36.70%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. OFG's current payout ratio is 29%, meaning it paid out 29% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, OFG expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 is $4.75 per share, with earnings expected to increase 3.71% from the year ago period.

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that OFG is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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