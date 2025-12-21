Offerpad Solutions (OPAD) Price Target Increased by 60.25% to 2.26

The average one-year price target for Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) has been revised to $2.26 / share. This is an increase of 60.25% from the prior estimate of $1.41 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.41 to a high of $3.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 63.84% from the latest reported closing price of $1.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in Offerpad Solutions. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 24.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPAD is 0.09%, an increase of 369.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.70% to 11,881K shares. The put/call ratio of OPAD is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First American Financial holds 5,119K shares representing 13.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kemnay Advisory Services holds 1,380K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BRYN MAWR TRUST holds 595K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 565K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Investure holds 522K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company.

