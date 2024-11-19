News & Insights

Stocks

Odyssey Gold Highlights Promising Resource Potential

November 19, 2024 — 09:35 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Odyssey Gold Limited (AU:ODY) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Odyssey Gold Limited presents a compelling investment opportunity with significant high-grade gold resources and exciting exploration prospects in the Murchison Gold Country. The company boasts an indicated and inferred resource of 5.14 million tonnes at 2.5 grams per tonne of gold, translating to 407,000 ounces, and continues to explore deeper targets to expand its resource base. With shares trading at an attractive value, investors might find the potential for growth and profitability enticing.

For further insights into AU:ODY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.