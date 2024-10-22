News & Insights

ODP Sells Varis Division to Arising Ventures

October 22, 2024 — 05:18 pm EDT

The ODP Corporation has sold its Varis Division to Arising Ventures, retaining a 19.9% stake, and will fund up to $4 million of Varis expenses through 2025. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to finalize its capital commitment while maintaining an interest in Varis’s future opportunities, with no significant impact on its financial statements.

