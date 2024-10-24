ODP Corp. (ODP) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, ODP Corp. (ODP) closed at $30.53, marking a -1.2% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.76%.

Heading into today, shares of the office supply retailer had gained 8% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.47% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of ODP Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 6, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.49, indicating a 20.74% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.83 billion, showing a 9.13% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

ODP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.29 per share and revenue of $7.13 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -23.39% and -8.96%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ODP Corp. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, ODP Corp. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, ODP Corp. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.21. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.

Investors should also note that ODP has a PEG ratio of 0.52 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.11 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, positioning it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

