Odonate Therapeutics To Wind Down Operations - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (ODT) said it is discontinuing the development of tesetaxel and will wind down the operations of the company. Following feedback from the FDA in a pre-New Drug Application meeting, Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has concluded that the clinical data package for tesetaxel is unlikely to support FDA approval.

"We thank the investigators, study team personnel, and especially the patients and their caregivers for their endeavors to improve treatments for patients with breast cancer," said Kevin Tang, CEO of Odonate.

