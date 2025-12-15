ODDO BHF Maintains Publicis Groupe (PGPEF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, ODDO BHF maintained coverage of Publicis Groupe (OTCPK:PGPEF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.27% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Publicis Groupe is $133.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $111.85 to a high of $160.34. The average price target represents an increase of 15.27% from its latest reported closing price of $115.79 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Publicis Groupe is 13,504MM, a decrease of 19.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Publicis Groupe. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 9.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PGPEF is 0.86%, an increase of 7.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.12% to 4,550K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HFQAX - Janus Henderson Global Equity Income Fund holds 1,176K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 527K shares , representing an increase of 55.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGPEF by 144.59% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 596K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 598K shares , representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGPEF by 9.56% over the last quarter.

GOIGX - John Hancock International Growth Fund holds 483K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 383K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 374K shares , representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGPEF by 12.19% over the last quarter.

BIECX - BRANDES INTERNATIONAL EQUITY FUND Class C holds 213K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 199K shares , representing an increase of 6.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGPEF by 1.34% over the last quarter.

