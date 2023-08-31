ODDO BHF Maintains Basic-Fit (AMS:BFIT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2023, ODDO BHF maintained coverage of Basic-Fit (AMS:BFIT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.39% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Basic-Fit is 41.39. The forecasts range from a low of 29.29 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 47.39% from its latest reported closing price of 28.08.

The projected annual revenue for Basic-Fit is 1,066MM, an increase of 13.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in Basic-Fit. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BFIT is 0.27%, an increase of 2.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.21% to 3,488K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 692K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 413K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 405K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFIT by 5.29% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 292K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 281K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 277K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFIT by 27.96% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 230K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 236K shares, representing a decrease of 2.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFIT by 29.99% over the last quarter.

