ODDITY Tech Ltd. to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Conference Call Details

ODDITY Tech Ltd. will announce Q1 2025 financial results on April 29, 2025, followed by a conference call.

ODDITY Tech Ltd. announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on April 29, 2025, after market close, followed by a conference call on April 30 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants can join the call by dialing specific US or international numbers and referencing the call title. A webcast will be available on ODDITY’s investor website, with a replay accessible shortly after the call. ODDITY is a consumer tech company focused on disrupting the beauty and wellness industries through AI-driven platforms, serving around 60 million users and owning brands like IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild. The company is headquartered in New York, with additional locations in Tel Aviv and Boston.

FAQ

When will ODDITY release its first quarter 2025 financial results?

ODDITY will release its financial results after market close on April 29, 2025.

What time is the ODDITY first quarterearnings call

Theearnings callwill be held on April 30, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

How can I participate in the ODDITYearnings call

To participate, dial 1-877-407-9208 (US) or 1-201-493-6784 (international) and reference the call title.

Where can I find the webcast of theearnings call

The webcast will be available on the Investors section of ODDITY's website at https://investors.oddity.com.

What brands does ODDITY own?

ODDITY owns the digital-first brands IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild.

$ODD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $ODD stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ODD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ODD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025

NEW YORK, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ODDITY Tech Ltd. (“ODDITY”) (NASDAQ: ODD), today announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, to be followed by a conference call on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.









Conference Call Details:









To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-877-407-9208 (US) or 1-201-493-6784 (international). To access the call, please reference the company name and call title: ODDITY First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. A webcast of the call will be accessible on the Investors section of ODDITY’s website at https://investors.oddity.com. A recording will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (US) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). The access code for the replay is 13753125. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Investors section of ODDITY’s website for seven days following the call.







About ODDITY







ODDITY is a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company serves approximately 60 million users with its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. ODDITY owns IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild. The company operates with business headquarters in New York City, an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel, and a biotechnology lab in Boston.







Contacts









Press:







Michael Braun





michaelb@oddity.com







Investor:







investors@oddity.com



