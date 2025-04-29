ODDITY TECH Earnings Results: $ODD Reports Quarterly Earnings

ODDITY TECH ($ODD) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of $0.69 per share, beating estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $268,079,999, beating estimates of $263,300,435 by $4,779,564.

ODDITY TECH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of ODDITY TECH stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ODDITY TECH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ODD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

