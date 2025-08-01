ODD Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Oddity Tech ODD is scheduled to release second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 4.



For the to-be-reported quarter, ODD expects non-GAAP earnings between 85 cents and 89 cents per share. Revenues are anticipated between $235 million and $239 million.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 88 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating 7.3% year-over-year growth. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $239.2 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 24.1%.



ODD beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, resulting in an average surprise of 32.8%.



Let us see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Key Factors to Consider for Oddity Tech’s Q2 Earnings

Oddity is expected to have benefited from a growing user base. The company’s expanding online footprint and its dominant DTC platform are expected to have driven top-line growth. The company benefits from a highly agile and asset-light model.



Strong demand for IL Makiage Skin and SpoiledChild brands is expected to have driven top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter. The company’s expanding international footprint is noteworthy, although it is expected to hurt average order value in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, gross margin is expected to have suffered from higher tariffs (50-100 basis points impact per ODD). This is expected to have hurt margins in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is the exact case here.



ODD has an Earnings ESP of +1.14% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few other companies worth considering, as our model indicates that they also possess the right combination of factors to exceed earnings expectations in their upcoming releases:



Arista Networks ANET has an Earnings ESP of +0.96% and sports a Zacks Rank of #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Arista Networks shares have appreciated 67.8% year to date. Arista Networks is set to report its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 5.



Bumble BMBL presently has an Earnings ESP of +37.01% and a Zacks Rank #1.



Bumble shares have plunged 12.4% year to date. Bumble is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 6.



MKS Inc. MKSI currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.33% and a Zacks Rank #1.



MKS shares are up 45.8% year to date. MKS is set to report its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 6.

