OD6 Metals Sees Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

November 26, 2024 — 11:10 pm EST

OD6 Metals Ltd. (AU:OD6) has released an update.

OD6 Metals Limited announced the successful passage of all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting, including the election of directors and approval of additional placement capacity. The strong support from shareholders reflects confidence in the company’s strategic direction and leadership. This outcome positions OD6 Metals for continued growth and development in the metals sector.

