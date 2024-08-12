News & Insights

Markets
ALC

OcuMension Agrees To Acquire Rights Of Alcon Eye Drops In Exchange For 16.7% Equity Stake

August 12, 2024 — 10:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Ocumension Therapeutics, Monday announced an agreement to acquire commercialization rights of a Chinese portfolio of dry eye treatments and procedural drops of Alcon Inc. (ALC), in exchange for 16.71 percent equity stake.

Under the agreement, the ophthalmic pharmaceutical platform, would acquire outright Tears Natural Forte, Bion Tears, Alcaine, Fluorescite, and Cyclogyl, in the Chinese market and the commercialization rights in the country to Systane Ultra and AR-15512.

After a transition period, the Chinese company would also start manufacturing these acquired products, which is expected to enhance the company's position in the market.

Currently, Alcon's stock is dropping 0.59 percent, to $92.38 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.