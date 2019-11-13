Oculus CTO John Carmack to Step Down

One of the driving forces behind ’s virtual reality efforts is leaving his post: Oculus CTO John Carmack announced Wednesday afternoon that he was transitioning to a “consulting CTO” role this week, and devote most of his time to new challenges outside of the company.

“I will still have a voice in the development work, but it will only be consuming a modest slice of my time,” Carmack wrote in a post.

“I’m going to work on artificial general intelligence,” he added about his future plans, while making clear that this work wouldn’t be part of Facebook. “For the time being at least, I am going to be going about it ‘Victorian Gentleman Scientist’ style, pursuing my inquiries from home, and drafting my son into the work,” Carmack wrote.

Facebook’s VR unit acknowledged the move in a tweet, saying that the company was glad Carmack was “still on board.”

