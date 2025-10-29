Ocugen (OCGN) Price Target Increased by 26.15% to 8.36

The average one-year price target for Ocugen (NasdaqCM:OCGN) has been revised to $8.36 / share. This is an increase of 26.15% from the prior estimate of $6.63 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 450.26% from the latest reported closing price of $1.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 169 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ocugen. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 15.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OCGN is 0.01%, an increase of 23.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 41.35% to 54,382K shares. The put/call ratio of OCGN is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,075K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 5,059K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares , representing an increase of 98.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCGN by 7,655.98% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,367K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,343K shares , representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OCGN by 24.15% over the last quarter.

Gmt Capital holds 4,154K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,488K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,889K shares , representing a decrease of 97.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCGN by 37.97% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.