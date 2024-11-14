Octopus AIM VCT Adjusts Share Capital with Buyback

Octopus AIM VCT (GB:OOA) has released an update.

Octopus AIM VCT has announced the repurchase and cancellation of 723,329 ordinary shares, each valued at 52.1p, reducing its total share capital and voting rights to 216,493,257 shares. This move could impact shareholder calculations regarding their interest in the company, as per the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

