OCSL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (Symbol: OCSL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.90, changing hands as low as $6.77 per share. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OCSL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, OCSL's low point in its 52 week range is $5.8646 per share, with $7.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.80.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: CVGW Dividend Growth Rate
FHLC Options Chain
IHC Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.