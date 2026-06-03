OCGN's Catalyst Calendar for Trial Data and Filings Through 2028

Ocugen OCGN is advancing one-time subretinal gene therapies for inherited retinal diseases where patients face large unmet need and limited treatment options. With three lead ocular programs moving through mid- and late-stage development on overlapping schedules, the company is setting up a catalyst calendar that runs into 2028.

OCGN’s Three Core Programs and Why They Matter

Ocugen’s three lead ocular programs are OCU400 for retinitis pigmentosa in phase III, OCU410ST for Stargardt disease in phase II/III and OCU410 for geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration in phase II. The platform is built around one-time subretinal dosing intended to reach broad patient populations within each disease.

Management has described its timelines as synchronized, which raises the odds of multiple meaningful updates landing within the same 12 to 18 months.

Ocugen Targets RP, Stargardt, and GA With One-Time Dosing

Ocugen is targeting RP, Stargardt, and GA because current options are limited or ineffective for many patients. The company also highlights differentiated mechanisms of action in its retinal gene therapy work, supporting a strategy aimed at broad patient reach.

OCGN Timeline From 2026 Updates to 2027 Data Readouts

OCU410 has already delivered phase II ArMaDa findings. Twelve-month top-line data showed a statistically significant 31% reduction in lesion growth versus control at the intended medium dose, along with 27% ellipsoid zone preservation. Ocugen plans to begin a phase III registrational study in the third quarter of 2026.

For OCU400, enrollment is complete in the phase III liMeliGhT study (140 patients), and top-line data is expected in the first quarter of 2027. For OCU410ST, the company completed enrollment and dosing in April 2026, with top-line data expected in the second quarter of 2027.

Ocugen’s Plan for Three BLAs and What Could Slip

Ocugen has stated a goal of submitting three biologics license applications by 2028. The planned timing includes an OCU410ST biologics license application in mid-2027, a potential OCU410 filing by 2028, and an OCU400 filing path tied to the first-quarter 2027 phase III data and a potential 2027 approval timeline.

Clinical timelines and regulatory review can move, and Ocugen has cited past regulatory delays as a risk factor for investors to monitor.

Ocugen, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ocugen, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ocugen, Inc. Quote

OCGN Revenue Base and Cash Runway After 2026 Financing

Ocugen’s current revenue base is collaboration-driven. Total revenues rose 3.5% year over year to $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2026, and the company notes that its top line currently comprises only collaboration revenues.

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $32.2 million at March 31, 2026, after $37.5 million of gross proceeds raised in the first quarter. In May 2026, Ocugen completed a $130 million convertible notes offering with expected net proceeds of about $112.6 million, repaid its Avenue Capital loan, and management stated the financing extends the company’s cash runway into 2028.

Ocugen Risks That Can Change the Catalyst Narrative

Ocugen has no approved products and continues to burn cash, making execution on high-risk trials and regulatory approvals the main driver of volatility. First-quarter 2026 operating cash use was $21.8 million, and the company disclosed that March 31, 2026 cash was not sufficient to fund the next 12 months without additional funding, before the convertible notes closed.

The convertible structure adds leverage and potential share dilution if converted, which can amplify downside if clinical or regulatory progress slips.

Adverum Biotechnologies, which was recently acquired by Eli Lilly LLY and REGENXBIO RGNX, also underscores the industry push toward ocular gene therapy and one-time treatment concepts.

OCGN’s Zacks Rank

Ocugen currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.