OCFC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp (Symbol: OCFC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.55, changing hands as low as $21.14 per share. OceanFirst Financial Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OCFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OCFC's low point in its 52 week range is $18.595 per share, with $25.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.18.

