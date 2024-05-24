Oceanus Group Targets S$1 Billion Revenue

Oceanus Group Limited (SG:579) has released an update.

At the recent Annual General Meeting, Oceanus Group Limited showcased a robust business transformation with its Group CFO highlighting the company’s exit from the SGX watch-list and improvement in revenue from FY 2019 to FY 2023. Ambitious growth plans were shared, aiming to reach S$1 billion in revenue within the next 3-4 years, with a focus on the company’s four pillars: Food Production, Distribution, Services, and Innovation.

