OceanPal Inc. Announces Sale of Dry Bulk Vessel "Protefs" for $7 Million

OceanPal Inc. announced the sale of the vessel "Protefs" for $7 million, reducing its fleet to three vessels.

OceanPal Inc., a global shipping company, has announced the sale of its 2004-built dry bulk vessel "Protefs" for $7 million before commissions through a wholly-owned subsidiary. The vessel is set to be delivered to the buyer by June 17, 2025. Following this transaction, OceanPal's fleet will consist of two Panamax dry bulk vessels and one MR2 tanker vessel. The company focuses on providing shipping services for bulk commodities and aims to maximize long-term shareholder value through its operations, which primarily involve time and spot charters. Additionally, the press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the company's strategies and potential risks that might affect future performance.

Potential Positives

The sale of the vessel “Protefs” for US$7 million enhances OceanPal Inc.'s cash flow, which could be used for future investments or operational improvements.

After the completion of the vessel sale, OceanPal will streamline its fleet to consist of 2 Panamax dry bulk vessels and an MR2 tanker, potentially increasing operational efficiency.

This transaction may indicate a strategic shift in OceanPal Inc.'s asset management, positioning the company better for future market conditions.

Potential Negatives

The sale of the "Protefs" vessel could indicate a reduction in fleet size, potentially impacting the company's shipping capacity and market competitiveness.

By selling an asset, the company may be signaling financial distress or a need to liquidate resources, which could raise concerns among investors about its long-term viability.

There is a lack of detailed information regarding how the sale proceeds will be utilized, leaving uncertainty about the company's financial strategy moving forward.

FAQ

What vessel is OceanPal Inc. selling?

OceanPal Inc. is selling the 2004-built dry bulk vessel “Protefs” for US$7 million.

When will the vessel sale be completed?

The sale must be completed by June 17, 2025, according to the Memorandum of Agreement.

How many vessels are in OceanPal's fleet after the sale?

After the sale, OceanPal's fleet will consist of 2 Panamax dry bulk vessels and 1 MR2 tanker vessel.

What services does OceanPal Inc. provide?

OceanPal Inc. specializes in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels and product tankers for seaborne transportation.

Where can I find more information about OceanPal's fleet?

Detailed information about OceanPal's current fleet can be found on their website at www.oceanpal.com.

$OP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $OP stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



ATHENS, Greece, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of vessels, today announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has signed a Memorandum of Agreement to sell the 2004-built dry bulk vessel “Protefs” to a third party, for a sale price of US$7 million before commissions with delivery to the buyer no later than June 17, 2025.





Upon completion of the aforementioned sale, OceanPal Inc.’s fleet will consist of 2 Panamax dry bulk vessels and an MR2 tanker vessel. A table describing the current OceanPal Inc. fleet can be found on the Company’s website,





www.oceanpal.com





. Information contained on the Company’s website does not constitute a part of this press release.







About the Company







OceanPal Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services, specializing in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels and product tankers. The Company is engaged in the seaborne transportation of bulk commodities, including iron ore, coal, and grain, as well as refined petroleum products. OceanPal’s fleet is primarily employed on time charter trips with short to medium duration and spot charters, with a strategic focus on maximizing long-term shareholder value.







Forward Looking Statements







Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements.





The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.





The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, Company management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.





In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk shipping capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, tariff policies and other trade restrictions, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, including risks associated with the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, including the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



