Oceanic Iron Ore Appoints Ashley Kates As CFO, Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Monday, Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO.V) announced the appointment of Ashley Kates as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the company, succeeding outgoing CFO Gerrie van der Westhuizen, effective today.

Prior to this position, Kates served as the company's Corporate Controller.

Concurrently, Oceanic Iron Ore announced an agreement with Vancouver-based Constanta Capital Corp. to provide investor relations, marketing and communications services to the company.

Under this deal, Constanta will receive a fee of C$10,000 per month, payable from the company's cash on hand.

The company expects the transaction to complement the services and marketing efforts currently undertaken by management, as well as by Rose & Co., who are providing their own distinct institutional investor outreach and engagement services.

Currently, Oceanic's stock is climbing 7.79 percent, to C$0.83 on the TSXV.

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