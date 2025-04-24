OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL Earnings Results: $OCFC Reports Quarterly Earnings

OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL ($OCFC) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.35 per share, missing estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $97,910,000, beating estimates of $85,615,566 by $12,294,434.

OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity

OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL insiders have traded $OCFC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OCFC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH M. JR. MURPHY sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $30,045

OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

