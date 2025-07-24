OceanFirst Financial Corp. Reports Decrease in Q2 2025 Net Income and Strong Loan Growth

OceanFirst Financial Corp. reports decreased net income and earnings per share for Q2 2025, despite loan growth and stable asset quality.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. reported a net income of $16.2 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for Q2 2025, showing a decline from $23.4 million, or $0.40 per share, in the same quarter last year. For the first half of 2025, net income was $36.7 million, down from $51.0 million year-over-year. Financial metrics indicated a decrease in return on average assets and equity, with an efficiency ratio of 71.93%. The bank experienced modest loan growth, primarily in commercial and industrial loans, and launched its Premier Banking service, attracting new relationships and deposits. The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, demonstrating ongoing commitment to shareholder returns despite the challenges faced in earnings performance. Additionally, total assets decreased slightly to $13.33 billion, while the company repurchased shares and redeemed all preferred stock, impacting equity levels.

Potential Positives

Reported loan growth of $59.8 million, including a notable increase of $131.7 million in commercial and industrial loans, along with a record-high commercial loan pipeline of $790.8 million, indicating strong business development prospects.

The company declared its 114th consecutive quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, demonstrating commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Increased net interest income to $87.6 million for the quarter, reflecting positive performance in a challenging interest rate environment.

Successfully repurchased over 1 million shares during the quarter, contributing to capital return and potentially enhancing shareholder value.

Potential Negatives

Net income for the quarter decreased significantly by 30% compared to the same period last year and 21% from the previous quarter, indicating potential challenges in revenue generation.

Operating expenses increased sharply by $12.9 million compared to the same quarter last year, primarily driven by compensation and benefits related to new hires and acquisitions, suggesting rising costs may impact future profitability.

Return on average stockholders’ equity and return on average tangible stockholders’ equity saw a notable decline, which may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's financial efficiency and return on investment.

FAQ

What was OceanFirst Financial's net income for Q2 2025?

OceanFirst Financial reported a net income of $16.2 million for the second quarter of 2025.

How did earnings per share change in 2025?

The diluted earnings per share decreased to $0.28 in 2025 from $0.40 in the prior year.

What was the company's loan growth in Q2 2025?

Total loans increased by $59.8 million, reflecting a 2% annualized growth rate.

What is the significance of the commercial loan pipeline?

The commercial loan pipeline reached a record high of $790.8 million, indicating strong demand.

When is the nextearnings conference callscheduled?

The nextearnings conference callis scheduled for July 25, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

$OCFC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $OCFC stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$OCFC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OCFC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/02/2025

$OCFC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OCFC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $OCFC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Timothy Switzer from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $20.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James set a target price of $21.0 on 04/02/2025

RED BANK, N.J., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)



(the “Company”), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. (the “Bank”), announced net income available to common stockholders of $16.2 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease from $23.4 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period, and a decrease from $20.5 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the linked quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company reported net income available to common stockholders of $36.7 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, a decrease from $51.0 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. Selected performance metrics are as follows (refer to “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” for additional information):















For the Three Months Ended,













For the Six Months Ended,

























Performance Ratios (Annualized):













June 30,





2025

















March 31,





2025

















June 30,





2024

















June 30,





2025

















June 30,





2024























Return on average assets





0.49





%









0.62





%









0.70





%









0.56





%









0.76





%













Return on average stockholders’ equity





3.86













4.85













5.61













4.36













6.13

















Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity



(a)







5.66













7.05













8.10













6.36













8.86

















Return on average tangible common equity



(a)







5.66













7.40













8.51













6.36













9.30

















Efficiency ratio





71.93













65.67













62.86













68.82













61.17

















Net interest margin





2.91













2.90













2.71













2.91













2.76





























(a)



Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity and return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) are non-GAAP (“generally accepted accounting principles”) financial measures. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” and “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for reconciliation and additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.







Core earnings



1



for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 were $17.7 million and $38.0 million, respectively, or $0.31 and $0.66 per diluted share, a decrease from $22.7 million and $48.3 million, respectively, or $0.39 and $0.83 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year periods, and a decrease from $20.3 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the linked quarter.





Core earnings PTPP



1



for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 was $26.4 million and $58.8 million, or $0.46 and $1.02 per diluted share, as compared to $32.7 million and $68.9 million, respectively, or $0.56 and $1.18 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year periods, and $32.4 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the linked quarter. Selected performance metrics are as follows:















For the Three Months Ended,













For the Six Months Ended,

























Core Ratios



1



(Annualized):









June 30,





2025

















March 31,





2025

















June 30,





2024

















June 30,





2025

















June 30,





2024























Return on average assets









0.53





%













0.62





%













0.68





%













0.58





%













0.72





%













Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity









6.17

















7.00

















7.86

















6.59

















8.38

















Return on average tangible common equity









6.17

















7.34

















8.26

















6.59

















8.81

















Efficiency ratio









72.28

















65.81

















63.47

















69.06

















62.24

















Diluted earnings per share





$





0.31













$





0.35













$





0.39













$





0.66













$





0.83

















PTPP diluted earnings per share









0.46

















0.56

















0.56

















1.02

















1.18

















































































































Key developments for the recent quarter are described below:









Loan Growth:



Total loans increased $59.8 million, representing a 2% annualized growth rate, which included $131.7 million of commercial and industrial loan growth. The commercial loan pipeline reached a record high of $790.8 million, which increased 111% from $375.6 million in the linked quarter.











Premier Banking:



Launched in mid-April and is demonstrating strong progress with approximately 200 new relationships and $115.0 million in new deposits in the first few weeks of operation.











Capital:



The Company repurchased 1,003,550 shares during the quarter and redeemed all of its preferred stock. Book value per share decreased $0.63 to $28.64 while tangible book value per share increased $0.18 to $19.34 as compared to the linked quarter.







Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher D. Maher, commented on the Company’s results, “We are pleased to present our current quarter results, which reflected loan and deposit growth, stable asset quality metrics, capital returns through share repurchases, and modest net interest income and margin expansion.” Mr. Maher added, “Looking ahead, we expect to continue to build on this momentum from our commercial banking teams with a record commercial loan pipeline and new deposit relationship opportunities.”





The Company’s Board of Directors declared its 114th consecutive quarterly cash dividend on common stock. The quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.20 per share will be paid on August 15, 2025 to common stockholders of record on August 4, 2025.









1



Core earnings and core earnings before income taxes and provision for credit losses (“PTPP” or “Pre-Tax-Pre-Provision”), and ratios derived therefrom, are non-GAAP financial measures. For the periods presented, core earnings exclude merger related expenses, net (gain) loss on equity investments, net gain on sale of trust business, the opening provision for credit losses in connection with the acquisition of Spring Garden Capital Group, LLC (“Spring Garden”), the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) special assessment and the income tax effect of these items, as well as loss on redemption of preferred stock (collectively referred to as “non-core” operations). PTPP excludes the aforementioned pre-tax “non-core” items along with income tax expense (benefit) and provision for credit losses (exclusive of the Spring Garden opening provision). Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.











Results of Operations









During the current quarter, the Company redeemed all of its preferred stock for an aggregate payment of $57.4 million, at a redemption price of $25.00 per share, which resulted in a net loss on redemption of $1.8 million. Additionally, the current quarter included professional fees of $1.6 million related to recruitment fees for the Company’s recent commercial banking hires and non-recurring benefits of $1.1 million in other income.









Net Interest Income and Margin











Three months ended June 30, 2025





vs.





June 30, 2024







Net interest income increased to $87.6 million, from $82.3 million, primarily reflecting the net impact of the decreasing interest rate environment. Net interest margin increased to 2.91%, from 2.71%, which included the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.04% for both periods. Net interest margin increased primarily due to the decrease in cost of funds outpacing the decrease in the yield on average interest-earning assets.





Average interest-earning assets decreased by $138.2 million primarily due to a decrease in securities and, to a lesser extent, commercial loans, partly offset by an increase in residential loans. The average yield for interest-earning assets decreased to 5.14%, from 5.25%.





The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 2.77%, from 3.14%, primarily due to lower cost of deposits and, to a lesser extent, Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances. The total cost of deposits decreased 31 basis points to 2.06%, from 2.37%. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $132.8 million, primarily due to decreases in other borrowings, partly offset by an increase in FHLB advances.







Six months ended June 30, 2025





vs.





June 30, 2024







Net interest income increased to $174.3 million, from $168.5 million, reflecting the net impact of the decreasing interest rate environment. Net interest margin increased to 2.91%, from 2.76%, which included the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.04% for both periods.





Average interest-earning assets decreased by $185.8 million, primarily driven by a decrease in securities and, to a lesser extent, loans. The average yield decreased to 5.14%, from 5.25%.





The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 2.77%, from 3.09%. The total cost of deposits decreased to 2.06%, from 2.34%. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $179.6 million, primarily due to decreases in total deposits and other borrowings, partly offset by an increase in FHLB advances.







Three months ended June 30, 2025





vs.





March 31, 2025







Net interest income increased by $1.0 million, to $87.6 million from $86.7 million and net interest margin increased to 2.91%, from 2.90%, primarily reflecting the impact of purchase accounting and prepayment fees of 0.04% and 0.03%, respectively.





Average interest-earning assets decreased by $46.5 million, primarily due to a decrease in securities. The yield on average interest-earning assets increased to 5.14%, from 5.13%.





Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $36.1 million, primarily due to decreases in interest-bearing checking deposits and FHLB advances, partly offset by an increase in time deposits. The total cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 2.77%, from 2.78%, primarily due to lower cost of time deposits, partly offset by an increase in the cost of other borrowings. The total cost of deposits remained stable at 2.06% for both periods.









Provision for Credit Losses









Provision for credit losses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 was $3.0 million and $8.4 million, respectively, as compared to $3.1 million and $3.7 million for the corresponding prior year periods, and $5.3 million for the linked quarter. The current quarter provision was primarily driven by net loan charge-offs of $2.2 million, a net reserve build due to mix-shift into commercial and industrial loans, and an increase in unfunded credit commitments.





Net loan charge-offs were $2.2 million and $2.9 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively, as compared to net loan charge-offs of $1.5 million and $1.8 million for the corresponding prior year periods and $636,000 for the linked quarter. The current and linked quarter includes charge-offs of $445,000 and $720,000 related to sales of non-performing residential and consumer loans of $2.2 million and $5.1 million, respectively. The current quarter includes $1.6 million of charge-offs related to two commercial relationships related to the Company’s recent acquisition. The prior year includes the impact of a $1.6 million charge-off on a single commercial real estate relationship.









Non-interest Income











Three months ended June 30, 2025 vs. June 30, 2024







Other income increased to $11.7 million, as compared to $11.0 million. Other income was favorably impacted by non-core operations related to net gains on equity investments of $488,000 in the current quarter, and $887,000 for the prior year quarter.





Excluding non-core operations, other income increased by $1.1 million. The primary drivers were increases related to net gain on sale of loans of $757,000 and non-recurring other income of $1.1 million, partly offset by a loss on other real estate operations of $260,000.







Six months ended June 30, 2025 vs. June 30, 2024







Other income decreased to $23.0 million, as compared to $23.3 million. Other income was favorably impacted by non-core operations of $693,000 related to net gains on equity investments in the current quarter. The prior year other income was favorably impacted by non-core operations of $4.0 million related to net gains on equity investments and sale of a portion of the Company’s trust business.





Excluding non-core operations, other income increased by $3.0 million. The primary drivers were increases related to net gain on sale of loans of $1.3 million, commercial loan swap income of $448,000 and non-recurring other income of $1.9 million in the current period, partly offset by a loss on other real estate operations of $276,000.







Three months ended June 30, 2025





vs.





March 31, 2025







Other income in the linked quarter was $11.3 million and was favorably impacted by non-core operations of $205,000 related to net gains on equity investments. Excluding non-core operations, other income increased by $197,000. The primary driver was non-recurring other income of $1.1 million as noted above, partly offset by non-recurring other income of $842,000 in the prior quarter and a decrease in commercial loan swap income of $413,000.









Non-interest Expense











Three months ended June 30, 2025





vs.





June 30, 2024







Operating expenses increased by $12.9 million to $71.5 million, as compared to $58.6 million. The primary driver was an increase in compensation and benefits of $7.1 million, mostly due to acquisitions at the end of the prior year, annual merit increases, and the additional commercial banking teams hired during the current quarter. Additional drivers were increases in professional fees of $2.2 million, primarily due to recruitment fees, other operating expenses of $1.9 million, mostly due to additional loan servicing expense, data processing expense of $790,000, partly due to acquisitions at the end of the prior year, and increased marketing spend of $366,000.







Six months ended June 30, 2025





vs.





June 30, 2024







Operating expenses increased to $135.8 million, as compared to $117.3 million. Operating expenses were adversely impacted by non-core operations related to FDIC special assessment in the prior year of $418,000.





Excluding non-core operations, operating expenses increased by $18.9 million. The primary driver was an increase in compensation and benefits of $11.1 million, mostly due to acquisitions at the end of the prior year, annual merit increases, and the additional commercial banking team hires. Additional drivers were increases in other operating expenses of $2.9 million, mostly due to additional loan servicing expense, professional fees of $1.9 million, primarily due to the recruitment fees, data processing of $1.5 million, partly due to acquisitions at the end of the prior year, occupancy of $577,000, and marketing of $484,000.







Three months ended June 30, 2025





vs.





March 31, 2025







Operating expenses increased by $7.2 million to $71.5 million, as compared to $64.3 million. The primary drivers were increases in compensation and benefits of $3.5 million due to additional banking team hires, partly offset by $1.3 million of normal incentive-related adjustments in the prior quarter, and professional fees of $1.9 million primarily due to recruitment of commercial bankers noted above. Additionally, other operating expense increased by $1.4 million, partly related to higher title costs.









Income Tax Expense









The provision for income taxes was $5.8 million and $12.6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $7.1 million and $17.7 million for the same prior year periods and $6.8 million for the linked quarter. The effective tax rate was 23.2% and 23.7% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to 22.5% and 25.0% for the same prior year periods and 24.1% for the linked quarter. The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was negatively impacted by 1.6% due to a non-recurring write-off of a deferred tax asset of $1.2 million.









Financial Condition











June 30, 2025





vs.





December 31, 2024







Total assets decreased by $93.4 million to $13.33 billion, from $13.42 billion, primarily due to decreases in total debt securities. Debt securities available-for-sale decreased by $91.9 million to $735.6 million, from $827.5 million, primarily due to principal reductions, maturities and calls. Debt securities held-to-maturity decreased by $76.9 million to $969.0 million, from $1.05 billion, primarily due to principal repayments. Total loans increased by $67.0 million to $10.19 billion, from $10.12 billion, while the loan pipeline increased by $648.1 million to $954.8 million, from $306.7 million, primarily due to an increase in commercial loans of $593.3 million. Other assets decreased by $33.4 million to $152.3 million, from $185.7 million, primarily due to a decrease in market values associated with customer interest rate swap programs.





Total liabilities decreased by $34.3 million to $11.68 billion, from $11.72 billion primarily related to a funding mix-shift. Deposits increased by $166.1 million to $10.23 billion, from $10.07 billion, primarily due to an increase in time deposits. Time deposits increased to $2.30 billion, from $2.08 billion, representing 22.5% and 20.7% of total deposits, respectively. Time deposits included an increase in brokered time deposits of $448.1 million, partly offset by a decrease in retail time deposits of $229.4 million. The loan-to-deposit ratio was 99.5%, as compared to 100.5%. FHLB advances decreased by $133.9 million to $938.7 million, from $1.07 billion partly driven by a shift to slightly favorably priced brokered deposits.





Other liabilities decreased by $63.6 million to $234.8 million, from $298.4 million, primarily due to a decrease in the market values of derivatives associated with customer interest rate swaps and related collateral received from counterparties.





Capital levels remain strong and in excess of “well-capitalized” regulatory levels at June 30, 2025, including the Company’s estimated common equity tier one capital ratio which declined to 11.0%, driven primarily by stock repurchases and increased lending commitments.





Total stockholders’ equity decreased to $1.64 billion, as compared to $1.70 billion, primarily due to the redemption of preferred stock for $55.5 million and capital returns comprised of dividends and share repurchases, partially offset by net income. Additionally, accumulated other comprehensive loss decreased by $4.4 million primarily due to increases in the fair market value of available-for-sale debt securities, net of tax.





During the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 1,401,945 shares totaling $24.3 million representing a weighted average cost of $17.17. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had 226,284 shares available for repurchase under the authorized repurchase program. On July 16, 2025, the Company announced its Board of Directors authorized a 2025 Stock Repurchase Program to repurchase up to an additional 3.0 million shares.





The Company’s tangible common equity



2



decreased by $1.7 million to $1.11 billion. The Company’s stockholders’ equity to assets ratio was 12.33% at June 30, 2025, and tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio increased by 5 basis points during the year to 8.67%, primarily due to the drivers described above.





Book value per common share decreased to $28.64, as compared to $29.08. Tangible book value per common share



2



increased to $19.34, as compared to $18.98.

















2



Tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures and exclude the impact of intangible assets, goodwill, and preferred equity from both stockholders’ equity and total assets. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.











Asset Quality











June 30, 2025





vs.





December 31, 2024







The Company’s non-performing loans decreased to $33.5 million, from $35.5 million, and represented 0.33% and 0.35% of total loans, respectively. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 236.54%, as compared to 207.19%. The level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans decreased to $14.7 million, from $36.6 million, primarily related to residential loans. Criticized and classified loans and other real estate owned decreased to $153.3 million, from $159.9 million. The Company’s allowance for loan credit losses was 0.78% of total loans, as compared to 0.73%. Refer to “Provision for Credit Losses” section for further discussion.





The Company’s asset quality, excluding purchased with credit deterioration (“PCD”) loans, was as follows. Non-performing loans decreased to $26.7 million, from $27.6 million. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 296.75%, as compared to 266.73%. The level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans, excluding non-performing loans, decreased to $12.2 million, from $33.6 million.









Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures









Reported amounts are presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of reported net income excluding non-core operations and in some instances excluding income taxes and provision for credit losses, and reporting equity and asset amounts excluding intangible assets, goodwill or preferred stock, all of which can vary from period to period, provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures, which may be presented by other companies. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation table at the end of this document for details on the earnings impact of these items.









Conference Call









As previously announced, the Company will host anearnings conference callon Friday, July 25, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The direct dial number for the call is (833) 470-1428, using the access code 170810. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available. To access the replay, dial (866) 813-9403, from one hour after the end of the call until August 1, 2025. The conference call, as well as the replay, are also available (listen-only) by internet webcast at





www.oceanfirst.com





in the Investor Relations section.





OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $13.3 billion regional bank providing financial services throughout New Jersey and in the major metropolitan areas between Massachusetts and Virginia. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing, treasury management, trust and asset management, and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey. To learn more about OceanFirst, go to





www.oceanfirst.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







In addition to historical information, this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words “believe”, “expect”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “will”, “should”, “may”, “view”, “opportunity”, “potential”, or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates, inflation, general economic conditions, including potential recessionary conditions, levels of unemployment in the Company’s lending area, real estate market values in the Company’s lending area, potential goodwill impairment, natural disasters, potential increases to flood insurance premiums, the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events, the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies, and retaliatory responses, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, the availability of low-cost funding, changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of the Company’s deposit portfolio, and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio, changes in capital management and balance sheet strategies and the ability to successfully implement such strategies, competition, demand for financial services in the Company’s market area, changes in investor sentiment and consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits, changes in accounting principles, a failure in or breach of the Company’s operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks, the failure to maintain current technologies, failure to retain or attract employees, the impact of pandemics on our operations and financial results and those of our customers and the Bank’s ability to successfully integrate acquired operations. These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, under Item 1A - Risk Factors and elsewhere, and subsequent securities filings and should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.











OceanFirst Financial Corp.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION







(dollars in thousands)























June 30,





2025

















March 31,





2025

















December 31,





2024

















June 30,





2024





























(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)





















(Unaudited)

























Assets



























































Cash and due from banks





$





170,599









$





163,721









$





123,615









$





181,198













Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value









735,561













746,168













827,500













721,484













Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses of $809 at June





30, 2025, $898 at March 31, 2025, $967 at December 31, 2024 and $958 at June 30, 2024





(estimated fair value of $896,090 at June 30, 2025, $926,075 at March 31, 2025, $952,917 at





December 31, 2024 and $1,003,850 at June 30, 2024)









968,969













1,005,476













1,045,875













1,105,843













Equity investments









87,808













87,365













84,104













104,132













Restricted equity investments, at cost









106,538













102,172













108,634













92,679













Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses of $79,266 at June 30, 2025,





$78,798 at March 31, 2025, $73,607 at December 31, 2024 and $68,839 at June 30, 2024









10,119,781













10,058,072













10,055,429













9,961,117













Loans held-for-sale









15,744













9,698













21,211













2,062













Interest and dividends receivable









44,032













44,843













45,914













50,976













Other real estate owned









7,680













1,917













1,811













—













Premises and equipment, net









113,474













114,588













115,256













117,392













Bank owned life insurance









271,184













269,398













270,208













267,867













Assets held-for-sale









—













—













—













28













Goodwill









523,308













523,308













523,308













506,146













Intangibles









10,834













11,740













12,680













7,859













Other assets









152,335













170,812













185,702













202,972













Total assets





$





13,327,847









$





13,309,278









$





13,421,247









$





13,321,755















Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity



























































Deposits





$





10,232,442









$





10,177,023









$





10,066,342









$





9,994,017













Federal Home Loan Bank advances









938,687













891,021













1,072,611













789,337













Securities sold under agreements to repurchase with customers









61,490













65,132













60,567













80,000













Other borrowings









198,019













197,808













197,546













424,490













Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance









18,759













28,789













23,031













25,168













Other liabilities









234,770













240,388













298,393













332,074













Total liabilities









11,684,167













11,600,161













11,718,490













11,645,086













Stockholders’ equity:

























































OceanFirst Financial Corp. stockholders’ equity









1,642,846













1,708,322













1,701,650













1,675,885













Non-controlling interest









834













795













1,107













784













Total stockholders’ equity









1,643,680













1,709,117













1,702,757













1,676,669













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





13,327,847









$





13,309,278









$





13,421,247









$





13,321,755



































OceanFirst Financial Corp.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME







(in thousands, except per share amounts)























For the Three Months Ended,













For the Six Months Ended,





























June 30,





2025

















March 31,





2025

















June 30,





2024

















June 30,





2025

















June 30,





2024





























|---------------------- (Unaudited) ----------------------|













|---------- (Unaudited) -----------|

























Interest income:



















































































Loans





$





135,478













$





133,019













$





136,049









$





268,497













$





273,170













Debt securities









15,950

















17,270

















19,039













33,220

















38,900













Equity investments and other









3,397

















3,414

















4,338













6,811

















8,958













Total interest income









154,825

















153,703

















159,426













308,528

















321,028















Interest expense:



















































































Deposits









52,273

















51,046

















60,071













103,319

















119,926













Borrowed funds









14,916

















16,005

















17,092













30,921

















32,615













Total interest expense









67,189

















67,051

















77,163













134,240

















152,541













Net interest income









87,636

















86,652

















82,263













174,288

















168,487













Provision for credit losses









3,039

















5,340

















3,114













8,379

















3,705













Net interest income after provision for credit losses









84,597

















81,312

















79,149













165,909

















164,782















Other income (loss):



















































































Bankcard services revenue









1,619

















1,463

















1,571













3,082

















2,987













Trust and asset management revenue









374

















406

















419













780

















945













Fees and service charges









4,969

















4,712

















5,015













9,681

















9,488













Net gain on sales of loans









1,177

















858

















420













2,035

















777













Net gain on equity investments









488

















205

















887













693

















2,810













Net loss from other real estate operations









(260





)













(16





)













—













(276





)













—













Income from bank owned life insurance









1,786

















1,852

















1,726













3,638

















3,588













Commercial loan swap income









207

















620

















241













827

















379













Other









1,373

















1,153

















706













2,526

















2,297













Total other income









11,733

















11,253

















10,985













22,986

















23,271















Operating expenses:



















































































Compensation and employee benefits









40,242

















36,740

















33,136













76,982

















65,895













Occupancy









5,454

















5,497

















5,175













10,951

















10,374













Equipment









869

















921

















1,068













1,790

















2,198













Marketing









1,541

















1,108

















1,175













2,649

















2,165













Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments









2,898

















2,983

















2,685













5,881

















5,820













Data processing









6,808

















6,647

















6,018













13,455

















11,974













Check card processing









1,156

















1,170

















1,075













2,326

















2,125













Professional fees









4,336

















2,425

















2,161













6,761

















4,893













Amortization of intangibles









906

















940

















810













1,846

















1,654













Other operating expenses









7,264

















5,863

















5,317













13,127

















10,194













Total operating expenses









71,474

















64,294

















58,620













135,768

















117,292













Income before provision for income taxes









24,856

















28,271

















31,514













53,127

















70,761













Provision for income taxes









5,771

















6,808

















7,082













12,579

















17,719













Net income









19,085

















21,463

















24,432













40,548

















53,042













Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest









39

















(46





)













59













(7





)













2













Net income attributable to OceanFirst Financial Corp.









19,046

















21,509

















24,373













40,555

















53,040













Dividends on preferred shares









1,004

















1,004

















1,004













2,008

















2,008













Loss on redemption of preferred stock









1,842

















—

















—













1,842

















—













Net income available to common stockholders





$





16,200













$





20,505













$





23,369









$





36,705













$





51,032













Basic earnings per share





$





0.28













$





0.35













$





0.40









$





0.63













$





0.87













Diluted earnings per share





$





0.28













$





0.35













$





0.40









$





0.63













$





0.87













Average basic shares outstanding









57,738

















58,102

















58,356













57,889

















58,489













Average diluted shares outstanding









57,740

















58,111

















58,357













57,891

















58,490



































OceanFirst Financial Corp.









SELECTED LOAN AND DEPOSIT DATA







(dollars in thousands)





















LOANS RECEIVABLE











At

































June 30,





2025

















March 31,





2025

















December 31,





2024

















September 30,





2024













June 30,





2024























Commercial:





























































































Commercial real estate - investor









$





5,068,125













$





5,200,137













$





5,287,683













$





5,273,159













$





5,324,994

















Commercial and industrial:





























































































Commercial and industrial - real estate













914,406

















896,647

















902,219

















841,930

















857,710

















Commercial and industrial - non-real estate













862,504

















748,575

















647,945

















660,879

















616,400

















Total commercial and industrial













1,776,910

















1,645,222

















1,550,164

















1,502,809

















1,474,110

















Total commercial













6,845,035

















6,845,359

















6,837,847

















6,775,968

















6,799,104

















Consumer:





























































































Residential real estate













3,119,232

















3,053,318

















3,049,763

















3,003,213

















2,977,698

















Home equity loans and lines and other consumer ("other





consumer")













220,820

















226,633

















230,462

















242,975

















242,526

















Total consumer













3,340,052

















3,279,951

















3,280,225

















3,246,188

















3,220,224

















Total loans













10,185,087

















10,125,310

















10,118,072

















10,022,156

















10,019,328

















Deferred origination costs (fees), net













13,960

















11,560

















10,964

















10,508

















10,628

















Allowance for loan credit losses













(79,266





)













(78,798





)













(73,607





)













(69,066





)













(68,839





)













Loans receivable, net









$





10,119,781













$





10,058,072













$





10,055,429













$





9,963,598













$





9,961,117

















Mortgage loans serviced for others









$





288,211













$





222,963













$





191,279













$





142,394













$





104,136





















At June 30, 2025





Average Yield





























































































Loan pipeline



(





1





)



:

































































































Commercial





6.98





%









$





790,768













$





375,622













$





197,491













$





199,818













$





166,206

















Residential real estate





6.51

















146,921

















116,121

















97,385

















137,978

















80,330

















Other consumer





8.51

















17,110

















12,681

















11,783

















13,788

















12,586

















Total





6.94





%









$





954,799













$





504,424













$





306,659













$





351,584













$





259,122















































For the Three Months Ended

































June 30,





2025

















March 31,





2025

















December 31,





2024

















September 30,





2024

















June 30,





2024































Average Yield









































































Loan originations:





















































































Commercial



(





2





)







7.14





%









$





425,877









$





233,968









$





268,613









$





245,886









$





56,053

















Residential real estate





6.37

















274,314













167,162













235,370













169,273













121,388

















Other consumer





8.52

















15,813













15,825













11,204













15,760













16,970

















Total





6.88





%









$





716,004









$





416,955









$





515,187









$





430,919









$





194,411













Loans sold



(3)















$





142,431









$





104,991









$





127,508









$





65,296









$





45,045

























(1)



Loan pipeline includes loans approved but not funded.











(2)



Excludes commercial loan pool purchases of $24.3 million and $76.1 million for the threemonths ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.











(3)



Excludes sale of non-performing residential and consumer loans of $2.2 million and $5.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.















DEPOSITS











At

































June 30,





2025

















March 31,





2025

















December 31,





2024

















September 30,





2024

















June 30,





2024

























Type of Account











































































Non-interest-bearing





$





1,686,627









$





1,660,738









$





1,617,182









$





1,638,447









$





1,632,521

















Interest-bearing checking









3,845,602













4,006,653













4,000,553













3,896,348













3,667,837

















Money market









1,377,999













1,337,570













1,301,197













1,288,555













1,210,312

















Savings









1,022,918













1,052,504













1,066,438













1,071,946













1,115,688

















Time deposits



(1)











2,299,296













2,119,558













2,080,972













2,220,871













2,367,659

















Total deposits





$





10,232,442









$





10,177,023









$





10,066,342









$





10,116,167









$





9,994,017





























(1)



Includes brokered time deposits of $522.8 million, $370.5 million, $74.7 million, $201.0 million, and $401.6 million at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024,and June 30, 2024, respectively.













OceanFirst Financial Corp.









ASSET QUALITY







(dollars in thousands)





















ASSET QUALITY









(1)















June 30,





2025

















March 31,





2025

















December 31,





2024

















September 30,





2024

















June 30,





2024























Non-performing loans:





























































































Commercial real estate - investor





$





20,457













$





23,595













$





17,000













$





12,478













$





19,761





















Commercial and industrial:





























































































Commercial and industrial - real estate









4,499

















4,690

















4,787

















4,368

















4,081





















Commercial and industrial - non-real estate









311

















22

















32

















122

















434





















Total commercial and industrial









4,810

















4,712

















4,819

















4,490

















4,515





















Residential real estate









5,318

















5,709

















10,644

















9,108

















7,213





















Other consumer









2,926

















2,954

















3,064

















2,063

















1,933





















Total non-performing loans



(1)







$





33,511













$





36,970













$





35,527













$





28,139













$





33,422





















Other real estate owned









7,680

















1,917

















1,811

















—

















—





















Total non-performing assets





$





41,191













$





38,887













$





37,338













$





28,139













$





33,422

















Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days





$





14,740













$





46,246













$





36,550













$





15,458













$





9,655

















Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty



(2)































































































Non-performing (included in total non-performing loans above)





$





8,129













$





8,307













$





3,232













$





3,043













$





3,210





















Performing









31,986

















27,592

















27,631

















20,652

















20,529





















Total modifications to borrowers experiencing financial





difficulty



(2)







$





40,115













$





35,899













$





30,863













$





23,695













$





23,739

















Allowance for loan credit losses





$





79,266













$





78,798













$





73,607













$





69,066













$





68,839

















Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total loans receivable



(3)











0.78





%













0.78





%













0.73





%













0.69





%













0.69





%













Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing





loans



(3)











236.54

















213.14

















207.19

















245.45

















205.97

















Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable









0.33

















0.37

















0.35

















0.28

















0.33

















Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets









0.31

















0.29

















0.28

















0.21

















0.25



















Supplemental PCD and non-performing loans



























































































PCD loans, net of allowance for loan credit losses





$





20,934













$





21,737













$





22,006













$





15,323













$





16,058

















Non-performing PCD loans









6,800

















7,724

















7,931

















2,887

















2,841

















Delinquent PCD and non-performing loans 30 to 89 days









2,590

















10,489

















2,997

















1,279

















1,188

















PCD modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty



(2)











20

















22

















23

















24

















26



















Asset quality, excluding PCD loans



























































































Non-performing loans



(1)











26,711

















29,246

















27,596

















25,252

















30,581

















Non-performing assets









34,391

















31,163

















29,407

















25,252

















30,581

















Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days (excludes non-performing loans)









12,150

















35,757

















33,553

















14,179

















8,467

















Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty



(2)











40,095

















35,877

















30,840

















23,671

















23,713

















Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing





loans



(3)











296.75





%













269.43





%













266.73





%













273.51





%













225.10





%













Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable









0.26

















0.29

















0.27

















0.25

















0.31

















Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets









0.26

















0.23

















0.22

















0.19

















0.23

















































































































(1)



The quarters ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025 included the sale of non-performing residential and consumer loans of $2.2 million and $5.1 million, respectively, and the quarter ended September 30, 2024 included the resolution of a single commercial relationship exposure of $7.2 million.











(2)



Balances represent only modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, in accordance with ASU 2022-02 adopted on January 1, 2023.











(3)



Loans acquired from acquisitions were recorded at fair value. The net unamortized credit and PCD marks on these loans, not reflected in the allowance for loan credit losses, was $5.0 million, $5.6 million, $6.0 million, $5.7 million and $6.1 million at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2024, respectively.



















































































































































































NET LOAN (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES











For the Three Months Ended





















June 30,









2025













March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













September 30,









2024













June 30,









2024















Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries:





























































































Loan charge-offs





$





(2,415





)









$





(798





)









$





(55





)









$





(124





)









$





(1,600





)

















Recoveries on loans









197

















162

















213

















212

















148





















Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries





$





(2,218





)









$





(636





)









$





158













$





88













$





(1,452





)

















Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries to average total loans (annualized)









0.09





%













0.03





%













NM





*













NM





*













0.06





%













Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries detail:





























































































Commercial



(1)







$





(1,666





)









$





25













$





92













$





129













$





(1,576





)

















Residential real estate



(2)











(348





)













(720





)













(17





)













(6





)













87





















Other consumer



(2)











(204





)













59

















83

















(35





)













37





















Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries





$





(2,218





)









$





(636





)









$





158













$





88













$





(1,452





)













































































































(1)



The three months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024 included charge-offs related to two commercial relationships of $1.6 million and a single commercial real estate relationship of $1.6 million, respectively.











(2)



The three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025 included charge-offs of $445,000 and $720,000, respectively, related to the sale of non-performing residential and consumer loans.











*



Not meaningful as amounts are net loan recoveries.













OceanFirst Financial Corp.









ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME

























For the Three Months Ended

















June 30, 2025













March 31, 2025













June 30, 2024





















(dollars in thousands)









Average









Balance













Interest













Average









Yield/









Cost







(1)















Average









Balance













Interest













Average









Yield/









Cost







(1)















Average









Balance













Interest













Average









Yield/









Cost







(1)























Assets:































































































































Interest-earning assets:





























































































































Interest-earning deposits and short-





term investments





$





111,631













$





1,090









3.92





%









$





95,439













$





983









4.18





%









$





132,574













$





1,770









5.37





%









Securities



(2)











1,917,114

















18,257









3.82

















2,003,206

















19,701









3.99

















2,058,711

















21,607









4.22













Loans receivable, net



(3)































































































































Commercial









6,786,611

















100,004









5.91

















6,781,005

















98,260









5.88

















6,845,988

















102,620









6.03













Residential real estate









3,091,227

















31,861









4.12

















3,065,679

















31,270









4.08

















2,978,749

















29,072









3.90













Other consumer









225,311

















3,613









6.43

















228,553

















3,489









6.19

















246,024

















4,357









7.12













Allowance for loan credit





losses, net of deferred loan





costs and fees









(66,364





)













—









—

















(61,854





)













—









—

















(58,270





)













—









—













Loans receivable, net









10,036,785

















135,478









5.41

















10,013,383

















133,019









5.37

















10,012,491

















136,049









5.46













Total interest-earning assets









12,065,530

















154,825









5.14

















12,112,028

















153,703









5.13

















12,203,776

















159,426









5.25













Non-interest-earning assets









1,182,543









































1,199,865









































1,237,442





































Total assets





$





13,248,073





































$





13,311,893





































$





13,441,218







































Liabilities and Stockholders’





Equity:































































































































Interest-bearing liabilities:





























































































































Interest-bearing checking





$





3,990,602

















20,605









2.07





%









$





4,135,952

















21,433









2.10





%









$





3,862,060

















21,043









2.19





%









Money market









1,342,194

















9,718









2.90

















1,322,003

















9,353









2.87

















1,183,429

















10,482









3.56













Savings









1,029,490

















1,680









0.65

















1,058,015

















1,785









0.68

















1,164,203

















2,604









0.90













Time deposits









2,175,564

















20,270









3.74

















1,916,109

















18,475









3.91

















2,337,458

















25,942









4.46













Total









8,537,850

















52,273









2.46

















8,432,079

















51,046









2.46

















8,547,150

















60,071









2.83













FHLB Advances









880,746

















9,933









4.52

















996,293

















11,359









4.62

















711,801

















8,746









4.94













Securities sold under





agreements to repurchase









60,477

















419









2.78

















64,314

















428









2.70

















72,305

















478









2.66













Other borrowings









260,655

















4,564









7.02

















283,150

















4,218









6.04

















541,266

















7,868









5.85













Total borrowings









1,201,878

















14,916









4.98

















1,343,757

















16,005









4.83

















1,325,372

















17,092









5.19













Total interest-bearing





liabilities









9,739,728

















67,189









2.77

















9,775,836

















67,051









2.78

















9,872,522

















77,163









3.14













Non-interest-bearing deposits









1,639,045









































1,597,972









































1,626,165





































Non-interest-bearing liabilities









186,653









































222,951









































268,078





































Total liabilities









11,565,426









































11,596,759









































11,766,765





































Stockholders’ equity









1,682,647









































1,715,134









































1,674,453





































Total liabilities and





stockholders’ equity





$





13,248,073





































$





13,311,893





































$





13,441,218





































Net interest income





















$





87,636





































$





86,652





































$





82,263





















Net interest rate spread



(4)



































2.37





%





































2.35





%





































2.11





%









Net interest margin



(5)



































2.91





%





































2.90





%





































2.71





%









Total cost of deposits (including





non-interest-bearing deposits)

































2.06





%





































2.06





%





































2.37





%







































For the Six Months Ended June 30,





















2025





















2024

























(dollars in thousands)









Average









Balance













Interest













Average









Yield/









Cost







(1)















Average









Balance













Interest













Average









Yield/









Cost







(1)



















Assets:



























































































Interest-earning assets:

























































































Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments





$





106,230













$





2,073









3.94





%









$





147,883













$





3,995









5.43





%













Securities



(2)











1,959,922

















37,958









3.91

















2,078,566

















43,863









4.24

















Loans receivable, net



(3)



























































































Commercial









6,783,823

















198,265









5.89

















6,885,518

















207,041









6.05

















Residential real estate









3,078,524

















63,131









4.10

















2,976,608

















57,668









3.87

















Other consumer









226,923

















7,101









6.31

















247,210

















8,461









6.88

















Allowance for loan credit losses, net of deferred





loan costs and fees









(64,121





)













—









—

















(58,705





)













—









—

















Loans receivable, net









10,025,149

















268,497









5.39

















10,050,631

















273,170









5.46

















Total interest-earning assets









12,091,301

















308,528









5.14

















12,277,080

















321,028









5.25

















Non-interest-earning assets









1,188,506









































1,221,889









































Total assets





$





13,279,807





































$





13,498,969











































Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:



























































































Interest-bearing liabilities:

























































































Interest-bearing checking





$





4,062,502

















42,039









2.09





%









$





3,894,013

















41,838









2.16





%













Money market









1,332,154

















19,070









2.89

















1,137,716

















19,653









3.47

















Savings









1,043,674

















3,465









0.67

















1,259,960

















7,066









1.13

















Time deposits









2,046,927

















38,745









3.82

















2,375,760

















51,369









4.35

















Total









8,485,257

















103,319









2.46

















8,667,449

















119,926









2.78

















FHLB Advances









938,200

















21,293









4.58

















678,309

















16,517









4.90

















Securities sold under agreements to repurchase









62,385

















846









2.73

















70,403

















889









2.54

















Other borrowings









271,840

















8,782









6.51

















521,084

















15,209









5.87

















Total borrowings









1,272,425

















30,921









4.90

















1,269,796

















32,615









5.17

















Total interest-bearing liabilities









9,757,682

















134,240









2.77

















9,937,245

















152,541









3.09

















Non-interest-bearing deposits









1,618,622









































1,630,374









































Non-interest-bearing liabilities









204,702









































257,603









































Total liabilities









11,581,006









































11,825,222









































Stockholders’ equity









1,698,801









































1,673,747









































Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





13,279,807





































$





13,498,969









































Net interest income





















$





174,288





































$





168,487

























Net interest rate spread



(4)



































2.37





%





































2.16





%













Net interest margin



(5)



































2.91





%





































2.76





%













Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-





bearing deposits)

































2.06





%





































2.34





%

























(1)



Average yields and costs are annualized.











(2)



Amounts represent debt and equity securities, including FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock, and are recorded at average amortized cost, net of allowance for securities credit losses.











(3)



Amount is net of deferred loan costs and fees, undisbursed loan funds, discounts and premiums and allowance for loan credit losses, and includes loans held-for-sale and non-performing loans.











(4)



Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.











(5)



Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.













OceanFirst Financial Corp.









SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA







(in thousands, except per share amounts)























June 30,





2025

















March 31,





2025

















December 31,





2024

















September 30,





2024

















June 30,





2024

















Selected Financial Condition Data:







































































Total assets





$





13,327,847









$





13,309,278









$





13,421,247









$





13,488,483









$





13,321,755













Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value









735,561













746,168













827,500













911,753













721,484













Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities





credit losses









968,969













1,005,476













1,045,875













1,075,131













1,105,843













Equity investments









87,808













87,365













84,104













95,688













104,132













Restricted equity investments, at cost









106,538













102,172













108,634













98,545













92,679













Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses









10,119,781













10,058,072













10,055,429













9,963,598













9,961,117













Deposits









10,232,442













10,177,023













10,066,342













10,116,167













9,994,017













Federal Home Loan Bank advances









938,687













891,021













1,072,611













891,860













789,337













Securities sold under agreements to repurchase from customers





and other borrowings









259,509













262,940













258,113













501,090













504,490













Total stockholders’ equity









1,643,680













1,709,117













1,702,757













1,694,508













1,676,669







































For the Three Months Ended,





























June 30,





2025

















March 31,





2025

















December 31,





2024

















September 30,





2024

















June 30,





2024

























Selected Operating Data:















































































Interest income





$





154,825









$





153,703













$





159,620













$





161,525









$





159,426













Interest expense









67,189













67,051

















76,291

















79,306













77,163













Net interest income









87,636













86,652

















83,329

















82,219













82,263













Provision for credit losses (excluding Spring Garden)









3,039













5,340

















2,041

















517













3,114













Spring Garden opening provision for credit losses









—













—

















1,426

















—













—













Net interest income after provision for credit losses









84,597













81,312

















79,862

















81,702













79,149













Other income (excluding equity investments and sale of trust)









11,245













11,048

















12,237

















11,826













10,098













Net gain (loss) on equity investments









488













205

















(5





)













1,420













887













Net gain on sale of trust business









—













—

















—

















1,438













—













Operating expenses (excluding merger related expenses)









71,474













64,294

















64,739

















62,067













58,620













Merger related expenses









—













—

















110

















1,669













—













Income before provision for income taxes









24,856













28,271

















27,245

















32,650













31,514













Provision for income taxes









5,771













6,808

















5,083

















7,464













7,082













Net income









19,085













21,463

















22,162

















25,186













24,432













Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest









39













(46





)













253

















70













59













Net income attributable to OceanFirst Financial Corp.





$





19,046









$





21,509













$





21,909













$





25,116









$





24,373













Net income available to common stockholders





$





16,200









$





20,505













$





20,905













$





24,112









$





23,369













Diluted earnings per share





$





0.28









$





0.35













$





0.36













$





0.42









$





0.40













Net accretion/amortization of purchase accounting adjustments





included in net interest income





$





420









$





219













$





20













$





741









$





1,086







































At or For the Three Months Ended





























June 30,





2025

















March 31,





2025

















December 31,





2024

















September 30,





2024

















June 30,





2024

























Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data







(1) (2)







:









































































Performance Ratios (Annualized):







































































Return on average assets



(3)







0.49





%









0.62





%









0.61





%









0.71





%









0.70





%













Return on average tangible assets



(3) (4)







0.51













0.65













0.64













0.74













0.73

















Return on average stockholders’ equity



(3)







3.86













4.85













4.88













5.68













5.61

















Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity



(3) (4)







5.66













7.05













7.12













8.16













8.10

















Return on average tangible common equity



(3) (4)







5.66













7.40













7.47













8.57













8.51

















Stockholders’ equity to total assets





12.33













12.84













12.69













12.56













12.59

















Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets



(4)







8.67













9.19













9.06













9.10













9.08

















Tangible common equity to tangible assets



(4)







8.67













8.76













8.62













8.68













8.64

















Net interest rate spread





2.37













2.35













2.11













2.06













2.11

















Net interest margin





2.91













2.90













2.69













2.67













2.71

















Operating expenses to average assets





2.16













1.96













1.90













1.89













1.75

















Efficiency ratio



(5)







71.93













65.67













67.86













65.77













62.86

















Loan-to-deposit ratio





99.50













99.50













100.50













99.10













100.30











































For the Six Months Ended June 30,





























2025













2024

















Performance Ratios (Annualized):



































Return on average assets



(3)







0.56





%









0.76





%













Return on average tangible assets



(3) (4)







0.58













0.79

















Return on average stockholders’ equity



(3)







4.36













6.13

















Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity



(3) (4)







6.36













8.86

















Return on average tangible common equity



(3) (4)







6.36













9.30

















Net interest rate spread





2.37













2.16

















Net interest margin





2.91













2.76

















Operating expenses to average assets





2.06













1.75

















Efficiency ratio



(5)







68.82













61.17





























