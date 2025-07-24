Stocks
OCFC

OceanFirst Financial Corp. Reports Decrease in Q2 2025 Net Income and Strong Loan Growth

July 24, 2025 — 04:25 pm EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

OceanFirst Financial Corp. reports decreased net income and earnings per share for Q2 2025, despite loan growth and stable asset quality.

Quiver AI Summary

OceanFirst Financial Corp. reported a net income of $16.2 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for Q2 2025, showing a decline from $23.4 million, or $0.40 per share, in the same quarter last year. For the first half of 2025, net income was $36.7 million, down from $51.0 million year-over-year. Financial metrics indicated a decrease in return on average assets and equity, with an efficiency ratio of 71.93%. The bank experienced modest loan growth, primarily in commercial and industrial loans, and launched its Premier Banking service, attracting new relationships and deposits. The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, demonstrating ongoing commitment to shareholder returns despite the challenges faced in earnings performance. Additionally, total assets decreased slightly to $13.33 billion, while the company repurchased shares and redeemed all preferred stock, impacting equity levels.

Potential Positives

  • Reported loan growth of $59.8 million, including a notable increase of $131.7 million in commercial and industrial loans, along with a record-high commercial loan pipeline of $790.8 million, indicating strong business development prospects.
  • The company declared its 114th consecutive quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, demonstrating commitment to returning value to shareholders.
  • Increased net interest income to $87.6 million for the quarter, reflecting positive performance in a challenging interest rate environment.
  • Successfully repurchased over 1 million shares during the quarter, contributing to capital return and potentially enhancing shareholder value.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income for the quarter decreased significantly by 30% compared to the same period last year and 21% from the previous quarter, indicating potential challenges in revenue generation.
  • Operating expenses increased sharply by $12.9 million compared to the same quarter last year, primarily driven by compensation and benefits related to new hires and acquisitions, suggesting rising costs may impact future profitability.
  • Return on average stockholders’ equity and return on average tangible stockholders’ equity saw a notable decline, which may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's financial efficiency and return on investment.

FAQ

What was OceanFirst Financial's net income for Q2 2025?

OceanFirst Financial reported a net income of $16.2 million for the second quarter of 2025.

How did earnings per share change in 2025?

The diluted earnings per share decreased to $0.28 in 2025 from $0.40 in the prior year.

What was the company's loan growth in Q2 2025?

Total loans increased by $59.8 million, reflecting a 2% annualized growth rate.

What is the significance of the commercial loan pipeline?

The commercial loan pipeline reached a record high of $790.8 million, indicating strong demand.

When is the nextearnings conference callscheduled?

The nextearnings conference callis scheduled for July 25, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


margin: 24px 0;
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">

Receive $OCFC Data Alerts


Sign Up

$OCFC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $OCFC stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$OCFC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OCFC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $OCFC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $OCFC forecast page.

$OCFC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OCFC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $OCFC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Timothy Switzer from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $20.0 on 04/28/2025
  • Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James set a target price of $21.0 on 04/02/2025

Full Release



RED BANK, N.J., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

(the “Company”), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. (the “Bank”), announced net income available to common stockholders of $16.2 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease from $23.4 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period, and a decrease from $20.5 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the linked quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company reported net income available to common stockholders of $36.7 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, a decrease from $51.0 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. Selected performance metrics are as follows (refer to “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” for additional information):

For the Three Months Ended,


For the Six Months Ended,


Performance Ratios (Annualized):

June 30,


2025


March 31,


2025


June 30,


2024


June 30,


2025


June 30,


2024

Return on average assets
0.49
%

0.62
%

0.70
%

0.56
%

0.76
%

Return on average stockholders’ equity
3.86


4.85


5.61


4.36


6.13


Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity

(a)
5.66


7.05


8.10


6.36


8.86


Return on average tangible common equity

(a)
5.66


7.40


8.51


6.36


9.30


Efficiency ratio
71.93


65.67


62.86


68.82


61.17


Net interest margin
2.91


2.90


2.71


2.91


2.76






(a)

Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity and return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) are non-GAAP (“generally accepted accounting principles”) financial measures. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” and “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for reconciliation and additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.



Core earnings

1

for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 were $17.7 million and $38.0 million, respectively, or $0.31 and $0.66 per diluted share, a decrease from $22.7 million and $48.3 million, respectively, or $0.39 and $0.83 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year periods, and a decrease from $20.3 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the linked quarter.



Core earnings PTPP

1

for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 was $26.4 million and $58.8 million, or $0.46 and $1.02 per diluted share, as compared to $32.7 million and $68.9 million, respectively, or $0.56 and $1.18 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year periods, and $32.4 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the linked quarter. Selected performance metrics are as follows:

For the Three Months Ended,


For the Six Months Ended,


Core Ratios

1

(Annualized):

June 30,


2025


March 31,


2025


June 30,


2024


June 30,


2025


June 30,


2024

Return on average assets

0.53
%


0.62
%


0.68
%


0.58
%


0.72
%

Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity

6.17



7.00



7.86



6.59



8.38


Return on average tangible common equity

6.17



7.34



8.26



6.59



8.81


Efficiency ratio

72.28



65.81



63.47



69.06



62.24


Diluted earnings per share
$
0.31


$
0.35


$
0.39


$
0.66


$
0.83


PTPP diluted earnings per share

0.46



0.56



0.56



1.02



1.18




























Key developments for the recent quarter are described below:





  • Loan Growth:

    Total loans increased $59.8 million, representing a 2% annualized growth rate, which included $131.7 million of commercial and industrial loan growth. The commercial loan pipeline reached a record high of $790.8 million, which increased 111% from $375.6 million in the linked quarter.





  • Premier Banking:

    Launched in mid-April and is demonstrating strong progress with approximately 200 new relationships and $115.0 million in new deposits in the first few weeks of operation.





  • Capital:

    The Company repurchased 1,003,550 shares during the quarter and redeemed all of its preferred stock. Book value per share decreased $0.63 to $28.64 while tangible book value per share increased $0.18 to $19.34 as compared to the linked quarter.



Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher D. Maher, commented on the Company’s results, “We are pleased to present our current quarter results, which reflected loan and deposit growth, stable asset quality metrics, capital returns through share repurchases, and modest net interest income and margin expansion.” Mr. Maher added, “Looking ahead, we expect to continue to build on this momentum from our commercial banking teams with a record commercial loan pipeline and new deposit relationship opportunities.”



The Company’s Board of Directors declared its 114th consecutive quarterly cash dividend on common stock. The quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.20 per share will be paid on August 15, 2025 to common stockholders of record on August 4, 2025.





1

Core earnings and core earnings before income taxes and provision for credit losses (“PTPP” or “Pre-Tax-Pre-Provision”), and ratios derived therefrom, are non-GAAP financial measures. For the periods presented, core earnings exclude merger related expenses, net (gain) loss on equity investments, net gain on sale of trust business, the opening provision for credit losses in connection with the acquisition of Spring Garden Capital Group, LLC (“Spring Garden”), the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) special assessment and the income tax effect of these items, as well as loss on redemption of preferred stock (collectively referred to as “non-core” operations). PTPP excludes the aforementioned pre-tax “non-core” items along with income tax expense (benefit) and provision for credit losses (exclusive of the Spring Garden opening provision). Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.





Results of Operations




During the current quarter, the Company redeemed all of its preferred stock for an aggregate payment of $57.4 million, at a redemption price of $25.00 per share, which resulted in a net loss on redemption of $1.8 million. Additionally, the current quarter included professional fees of $1.6 million related to recruitment fees for the Company’s recent commercial banking hires and non-recurring benefits of $1.1 million in other income.





Net Interest Income and Margin





Three months ended June 30, 2025


vs.


June 30, 2024



Net interest income increased to $87.6 million, from $82.3 million, primarily reflecting the net impact of the decreasing interest rate environment. Net interest margin increased to 2.91%, from 2.71%, which included the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.04% for both periods. Net interest margin increased primarily due to the decrease in cost of funds outpacing the decrease in the yield on average interest-earning assets.



Average interest-earning assets decreased by $138.2 million primarily due to a decrease in securities and, to a lesser extent, commercial loans, partly offset by an increase in residential loans. The average yield for interest-earning assets decreased to 5.14%, from 5.25%.



The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 2.77%, from 3.14%, primarily due to lower cost of deposits and, to a lesser extent, Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances. The total cost of deposits decreased 31 basis points to 2.06%, from 2.37%. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $132.8 million, primarily due to decreases in other borrowings, partly offset by an increase in FHLB advances.




Six months ended June 30, 2025


vs.


June 30, 2024



Net interest income increased to $174.3 million, from $168.5 million, reflecting the net impact of the decreasing interest rate environment. Net interest margin increased to 2.91%, from 2.76%, which included the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.04% for both periods.



Average interest-earning assets decreased by $185.8 million, primarily driven by a decrease in securities and, to a lesser extent, loans. The average yield decreased to 5.14%, from 5.25%.



The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 2.77%, from 3.09%. The total cost of deposits decreased to 2.06%, from 2.34%. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $179.6 million, primarily due to decreases in total deposits and other borrowings, partly offset by an increase in FHLB advances.




Three months ended June 30, 2025


vs.


March 31, 2025



Net interest income increased by $1.0 million, to $87.6 million from $86.7 million and net interest margin increased to 2.91%, from 2.90%, primarily reflecting the impact of purchase accounting and prepayment fees of 0.04% and 0.03%, respectively.



Average interest-earning assets decreased by $46.5 million, primarily due to a decrease in securities. The yield on average interest-earning assets increased to 5.14%, from 5.13%.



Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $36.1 million, primarily due to decreases in interest-bearing checking deposits and FHLB advances, partly offset by an increase in time deposits. The total cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 2.77%, from 2.78%, primarily due to lower cost of time deposits, partly offset by an increase in the cost of other borrowings. The total cost of deposits remained stable at 2.06% for both periods.





Provision for Credit Losses




Provision for credit losses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 was $3.0 million and $8.4 million, respectively, as compared to $3.1 million and $3.7 million for the corresponding prior year periods, and $5.3 million for the linked quarter. The current quarter provision was primarily driven by net loan charge-offs of $2.2 million, a net reserve build due to mix-shift into commercial and industrial loans, and an increase in unfunded credit commitments.



Net loan charge-offs were $2.2 million and $2.9 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively, as compared to net loan charge-offs of $1.5 million and $1.8 million for the corresponding prior year periods and $636,000 for the linked quarter. The current and linked quarter includes charge-offs of $445,000 and $720,000 related to sales of non-performing residential and consumer loans of $2.2 million and $5.1 million, respectively. The current quarter includes $1.6 million of charge-offs related to two commercial relationships related to the Company’s recent acquisition. The prior year includes the impact of a $1.6 million charge-off on a single commercial real estate relationship.





Non-interest Income





Three months ended June 30, 2025 vs. June 30, 2024



Other income increased to $11.7 million, as compared to $11.0 million. Other income was favorably impacted by non-core operations related to net gains on equity investments of $488,000 in the current quarter, and $887,000 for the prior year quarter.



Excluding non-core operations, other income increased by $1.1 million. The primary drivers were increases related to net gain on sale of loans of $757,000 and non-recurring other income of $1.1 million, partly offset by a loss on other real estate operations of $260,000.




Six months ended June 30, 2025 vs. June 30, 2024



Other income decreased to $23.0 million, as compared to $23.3 million. Other income was favorably impacted by non-core operations of $693,000 related to net gains on equity investments in the current quarter. The prior year other income was favorably impacted by non-core operations of $4.0 million related to net gains on equity investments and sale of a portion of the Company’s trust business.



Excluding non-core operations, other income increased by $3.0 million. The primary drivers were increases related to net gain on sale of loans of $1.3 million, commercial loan swap income of $448,000 and non-recurring other income of $1.9 million in the current period, partly offset by a loss on other real estate operations of $276,000.




Three months ended June 30, 2025


vs.


March 31, 2025



Other income in the linked quarter was $11.3 million and was favorably impacted by non-core operations of $205,000 related to net gains on equity investments. Excluding non-core operations, other income increased by $197,000. The primary driver was non-recurring other income of $1.1 million as noted above, partly offset by non-recurring other income of $842,000 in the prior quarter and a decrease in commercial loan swap income of $413,000.





Non-interest Expense





Three months ended June 30, 2025


vs.


June 30, 2024



Operating expenses increased by $12.9 million to $71.5 million, as compared to $58.6 million. The primary driver was an increase in compensation and benefits of $7.1 million, mostly due to acquisitions at the end of the prior year, annual merit increases, and the additional commercial banking teams hired during the current quarter. Additional drivers were increases in professional fees of $2.2 million, primarily due to recruitment fees, other operating expenses of $1.9 million, mostly due to additional loan servicing expense, data processing expense of $790,000, partly due to acquisitions at the end of the prior year, and increased marketing spend of $366,000.




Six months ended June 30, 2025


vs.


June 30, 2024



Operating expenses increased to $135.8 million, as compared to $117.3 million. Operating expenses were adversely impacted by non-core operations related to FDIC special assessment in the prior year of $418,000.



Excluding non-core operations, operating expenses increased by $18.9 million. The primary driver was an increase in compensation and benefits of $11.1 million, mostly due to acquisitions at the end of the prior year, annual merit increases, and the additional commercial banking team hires. Additional drivers were increases in other operating expenses of $2.9 million, mostly due to additional loan servicing expense, professional fees of $1.9 million, primarily due to the recruitment fees, data processing of $1.5 million, partly due to acquisitions at the end of the prior year, occupancy of $577,000, and marketing of $484,000.




Three months ended June 30, 2025


vs.


March 31, 2025



Operating expenses increased by $7.2 million to $71.5 million, as compared to $64.3 million. The primary drivers were increases in compensation and benefits of $3.5 million due to additional banking team hires, partly offset by $1.3 million of normal incentive-related adjustments in the prior quarter, and professional fees of $1.9 million primarily due to recruitment of commercial bankers noted above. Additionally, other operating expense increased by $1.4 million, partly related to higher title costs.





Income Tax Expense




The provision for income taxes was $5.8 million and $12.6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $7.1 million and $17.7 million for the same prior year periods and $6.8 million for the linked quarter. The effective tax rate was 23.2% and 23.7% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to 22.5% and 25.0% for the same prior year periods and 24.1% for the linked quarter. The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was negatively impacted by 1.6% due to a non-recurring write-off of a deferred tax asset of $1.2 million.





Financial Condition





June 30, 2025


vs.


December 31, 2024



Total assets decreased by $93.4 million to $13.33 billion, from $13.42 billion, primarily due to decreases in total debt securities. Debt securities available-for-sale decreased by $91.9 million to $735.6 million, from $827.5 million, primarily due to principal reductions, maturities and calls. Debt securities held-to-maturity decreased by $76.9 million to $969.0 million, from $1.05 billion, primarily due to principal repayments. Total loans increased by $67.0 million to $10.19 billion, from $10.12 billion, while the loan pipeline increased by $648.1 million to $954.8 million, from $306.7 million, primarily due to an increase in commercial loans of $593.3 million. Other assets decreased by $33.4 million to $152.3 million, from $185.7 million, primarily due to a decrease in market values associated with customer interest rate swap programs.



Total liabilities decreased by $34.3 million to $11.68 billion, from $11.72 billion primarily related to a funding mix-shift. Deposits increased by $166.1 million to $10.23 billion, from $10.07 billion, primarily due to an increase in time deposits. Time deposits increased to $2.30 billion, from $2.08 billion, representing 22.5% and 20.7% of total deposits, respectively. Time deposits included an increase in brokered time deposits of $448.1 million, partly offset by a decrease in retail time deposits of $229.4 million. The loan-to-deposit ratio was 99.5%, as compared to 100.5%. FHLB advances decreased by $133.9 million to $938.7 million, from $1.07 billion partly driven by a shift to slightly favorably priced brokered deposits.



Other liabilities decreased by $63.6 million to $234.8 million, from $298.4 million, primarily due to a decrease in the market values of derivatives associated with customer interest rate swaps and related collateral received from counterparties.



Capital levels remain strong and in excess of “well-capitalized” regulatory levels at June 30, 2025, including the Company’s estimated common equity tier one capital ratio which declined to 11.0%, driven primarily by stock repurchases and increased lending commitments.



Total stockholders’ equity decreased to $1.64 billion, as compared to $1.70 billion, primarily due to the redemption of preferred stock for $55.5 million and capital returns comprised of dividends and share repurchases, partially offset by net income. Additionally, accumulated other comprehensive loss decreased by $4.4 million primarily due to increases in the fair market value of available-for-sale debt securities, net of tax.



During the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 1,401,945 shares totaling $24.3 million representing a weighted average cost of $17.17. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had 226,284 shares available for repurchase under the authorized repurchase program. On July 16, 2025, the Company announced its Board of Directors authorized a 2025 Stock Repurchase Program to repurchase up to an additional 3.0 million shares.



The Company’s tangible common equity

2

decreased by $1.7 million to $1.11 billion. The Company’s stockholders’ equity to assets ratio was 12.33% at June 30, 2025, and tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio increased by 5 basis points during the year to 8.67%, primarily due to the drivers described above.



Book value per common share decreased to $28.64, as compared to $29.08. Tangible book value per common share

2

increased to $19.34, as compared to $18.98.









2

Tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures and exclude the impact of intangible assets, goodwill, and preferred equity from both stockholders’ equity and total assets. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.





Asset Quality





June 30, 2025


vs.


December 31, 2024



The Company’s non-performing loans decreased to $33.5 million, from $35.5 million, and represented 0.33% and 0.35% of total loans, respectively. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 236.54%, as compared to 207.19%. The level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans decreased to $14.7 million, from $36.6 million, primarily related to residential loans. Criticized and classified loans and other real estate owned decreased to $153.3 million, from $159.9 million. The Company’s allowance for loan credit losses was 0.78% of total loans, as compared to 0.73%. Refer to “Provision for Credit Losses” section for further discussion.



The Company’s asset quality, excluding purchased with credit deterioration (“PCD”) loans, was as follows. Non-performing loans decreased to $26.7 million, from $27.6 million. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 296.75%, as compared to 266.73%. The level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans, excluding non-performing loans, decreased to $12.2 million, from $33.6 million.





Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures




Reported amounts are presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of reported net income excluding non-core operations and in some instances excluding income taxes and provision for credit losses, and reporting equity and asset amounts excluding intangible assets, goodwill or preferred stock, all of which can vary from period to period, provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures, which may be presented by other companies. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation table at the end of this document for details on the earnings impact of these items.





Conference Call




As previously announced, the Company will host anearnings conference callon Friday, July 25, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The direct dial number for the call is (833) 470-1428, using the access code 170810. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available. To access the replay, dial (866) 813-9403, from one hour after the end of the call until August 1, 2025. The conference call, as well as the replay, are also available (listen-only) by internet webcast at


www.oceanfirst.com


in the Investor Relations section.



OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $13.3 billion regional bank providing financial services throughout New Jersey and in the major metropolitan areas between Massachusetts and Virginia. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing, treasury management, trust and asset management, and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey. To learn more about OceanFirst, go to


www.oceanfirst.com


.




Forward-Looking Statements



In addition to historical information, this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words “believe”, “expect”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “will”, “should”, “may”, “view”, “opportunity”, “potential”, or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates, inflation, general economic conditions, including potential recessionary conditions, levels of unemployment in the Company’s lending area, real estate market values in the Company’s lending area, potential goodwill impairment, natural disasters, potential increases to flood insurance premiums, the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events, the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies, and retaliatory responses, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, the availability of low-cost funding, changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of the Company’s deposit portfolio, and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio, changes in capital management and balance sheet strategies and the ability to successfully implement such strategies, competition, demand for financial services in the Company’s market area, changes in investor sentiment and consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits, changes in accounting principles, a failure in or breach of the Company’s operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks, the failure to maintain current technologies, failure to retain or attract employees, the impact of pandemics on our operations and financial results and those of our customers and the Bank’s ability to successfully integrate acquired operations. These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, under Item 1A - Risk Factors and elsewhere, and subsequent securities filings and should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.






































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































OceanFirst Financial Corp.




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION



(dollars in thousands)




June 30,


2025


March 31,


2025


December 31,


2024


June 30,


2024



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)




(Unaudited)


Assets












Cash and due from banks
$
170,599

$
163,721

$
123,615

$
181,198

Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value

735,561


746,168


827,500


721,484

Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses of $809 at June


30, 2025, $898 at March 31, 2025, $967 at December 31, 2024 and $958 at June 30, 2024


(estimated fair value of $896,090 at June 30, 2025, $926,075 at March 31, 2025, $952,917 at


December 31, 2024 and $1,003,850 at June 30, 2024)

968,969


1,005,476


1,045,875


1,105,843

Equity investments

87,808


87,365


84,104


104,132

Restricted equity investments, at cost

106,538


102,172


108,634


92,679

Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses of $79,266 at June 30, 2025,


$78,798 at March 31, 2025, $73,607 at December 31, 2024 and $68,839 at June 30, 2024

10,119,781


10,058,072


10,055,429


9,961,117

Loans held-for-sale

15,744


9,698


21,211


2,062

Interest and dividends receivable

44,032


44,843


45,914


50,976

Other real estate owned

7,680


1,917


1,811





Premises and equipment, net

113,474


114,588


115,256


117,392

Bank owned life insurance

271,184


269,398


270,208


267,867

Assets held-for-sale













28

Goodwill

523,308


523,308


523,308


506,146

Intangibles

10,834


11,740


12,680


7,859

Other assets

152,335


170,812


185,702


202,972

Total assets
$
13,327,847

$
13,309,278

$
13,421,247

$
13,321,755


Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity












Deposits
$
10,232,442

$
10,177,023

$
10,066,342

$
9,994,017

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

938,687


891,021


1,072,611


789,337

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase with customers

61,490


65,132


60,567


80,000

Other borrowings

198,019


197,808


197,546


424,490

Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance

18,759


28,789


23,031


25,168

Other liabilities

234,770


240,388


298,393


332,074

Total liabilities

11,684,167


11,600,161


11,718,490


11,645,086

Stockholders’ equity:












OceanFirst Financial Corp. stockholders’ equity

1,642,846


1,708,322


1,701,650


1,675,885

Non-controlling interest

834


795


1,107


784

Total stockholders’ equity

1,643,680


1,709,117


1,702,757


1,676,669

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
13,327,847

$
13,309,278

$
13,421,247

$
13,321,755








































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































OceanFirst Financial Corp.




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



(in thousands, except per share amounts)




For the Three Months Ended,


For the Six Months Ended,



June 30,


2025


March 31,


2025


June 30,


2024


June 30,


2025


June 30,


2024



|---------------------- (Unaudited) ----------------------|


|---------- (Unaudited) -----------|


Interest income:


















Loans
$
135,478


$
133,019


$
136,049

$
268,497


$
273,170

Debt securities

15,950



17,270



19,039


33,220



38,900

Equity investments and other

3,397



3,414



4,338


6,811



8,958

Total interest income

154,825



153,703



159,426


308,528



321,028


Interest expense:


















Deposits

52,273



51,046



60,071


103,319



119,926

Borrowed funds

14,916



16,005



17,092


30,921



32,615

Total interest expense

67,189



67,051



77,163


134,240



152,541

Net interest income

87,636



86,652



82,263


174,288



168,487

Provision for credit losses

3,039



5,340



3,114


8,379



3,705

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

84,597



81,312



79,149


165,909



164,782


Other income (loss):


















Bankcard services revenue

1,619



1,463



1,571


3,082



2,987

Trust and asset management revenue

374



406



419


780



945

Fees and service charges

4,969



4,712



5,015


9,681



9,488

Net gain on sales of loans

1,177



858



420


2,035



777

Net gain on equity investments

488



205



887


693



2,810

Net loss from other real estate operations

(260
)


(16
)






(276
)





Income from bank owned life insurance

1,786



1,852



1,726


3,638



3,588

Commercial loan swap income

207



620



241


827



379

Other

1,373



1,153



706


2,526



2,297

Total other income

11,733



11,253



10,985


22,986



23,271


Operating expenses:


















Compensation and employee benefits

40,242



36,740



33,136


76,982



65,895

Occupancy

5,454



5,497



5,175


10,951



10,374

Equipment

869



921



1,068


1,790



2,198

Marketing

1,541



1,108



1,175


2,649



2,165

Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments

2,898



2,983



2,685


5,881



5,820

Data processing

6,808



6,647



6,018


13,455



11,974

Check card processing

1,156



1,170



1,075


2,326



2,125

Professional fees

4,336



2,425



2,161


6,761



4,893

Amortization of intangibles

906



940



810


1,846



1,654

Other operating expenses

7,264



5,863



5,317


13,127



10,194

Total operating expenses

71,474



64,294



58,620


135,768



117,292

Income before provision for income taxes

24,856



28,271



31,514


53,127



70,761

Provision for income taxes

5,771



6,808



7,082


12,579



17,719

Net income

19,085



21,463



24,432


40,548



53,042

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

39



(46
)


59


(7
)


2

Net income attributable to OceanFirst Financial Corp.

19,046



21,509



24,373


40,555



53,040

Dividends on preferred shares

1,004



1,004



1,004


2,008



2,008

Loss on redemption of preferred stock

1,842












1,842






Net income available to common stockholders
$
16,200


$
20,505


$
23,369

$
36,705


$
51,032

Basic earnings per share
$
0.28


$
0.35


$
0.40

$
0.63


$
0.87

Diluted earnings per share
$
0.28


$
0.35


$
0.40

$
0.63


$
0.87

Average basic shares outstanding

57,738



58,102



58,356


57,889



58,489

Average diluted shares outstanding

57,740



58,111



58,357


57,891



58,490






























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































OceanFirst Financial Corp.




SELECTED LOAN AND DEPOSIT DATA



(dollars in thousands)




LOANS RECEIVABLE

At




June 30,


2025


March 31,


2025


December 31,


2024


September 30,


2024

June 30,


2024

Commercial:





















Commercial real estate - investor

$
5,068,125


$
5,200,137


$
5,287,683


$
5,273,159


$
5,324,994


Commercial and industrial:





















Commercial and industrial - real estate


914,406



896,647



902,219



841,930



857,710


Commercial and industrial - non-real estate


862,504



748,575



647,945



660,879



616,400


Total commercial and industrial


1,776,910



1,645,222



1,550,164



1,502,809



1,474,110


Total commercial


6,845,035



6,845,359



6,837,847



6,775,968



6,799,104


Consumer:





















Residential real estate


3,119,232



3,053,318



3,049,763



3,003,213



2,977,698


Home equity loans and lines and other consumer ("other


consumer")


220,820



226,633



230,462



242,975



242,526


Total consumer


3,340,052



3,279,951



3,280,225



3,246,188



3,220,224


Total loans


10,185,087



10,125,310



10,118,072



10,022,156



10,019,328


Deferred origination costs (fees), net


13,960



11,560



10,964



10,508



10,628


Allowance for loan credit losses


(79,266
)


(78,798
)


(73,607
)


(69,066
)


(68,839
)

Loans receivable, net

$
10,119,781


$
10,058,072


$
10,055,429


$
9,963,598


$
9,961,117


Mortgage loans serviced for others

$
288,211


$
222,963


$
191,279


$
142,394


$
104,136



At June 30, 2025


Average Yield





















Loan pipeline

(


1


)

:






















Commercial
6.98
%

$
790,768


$
375,622


$
197,491


$
199,818


$
166,206


Residential real estate
6.51



146,921



116,121



97,385



137,978



80,330


Other consumer
8.51



17,110



12,681



11,783



13,788



12,586


Total
6.94
%

$
954,799


$
504,424


$
306,659


$
351,584


$
259,122

























































































































































































For the Three Months Ended




June 30,


2025


March 31,


2025


December 31,


2024


September 30,


2024


June 30,


2024



Average Yield
















Loan originations:



















Commercial

(


2


)
7.14
%

$
425,877

$
233,968

$
268,613

$
245,886

$
56,053


Residential real estate
6.37



274,314


167,162


235,370


169,273


121,388


Other consumer
8.52



15,813


15,825


11,204


15,760


16,970


Total
6.88
%

$
716,004

$
416,955

$
515,187

$
430,919

$
194,411

Loans sold

(3)


$
142,431

$
104,991

$
127,508

$
65,296

$
45,045





(1)

Loan pipeline includes loans approved but not funded.





(2)

Excludes commercial loan pool purchases of $24.3 million and $76.1 million for the threemonths ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.





(3)

Excludes sale of non-performing residential and consumer loans of $2.2 million and $5.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.

































































































































































DEPOSITS

At




June 30,


2025


March 31,


2025


December 31,


2024


September 30,


2024


June 30,


2024


Type of Account
















Non-interest-bearing
$
1,686,627

$
1,660,738

$
1,617,182

$
1,638,447

$
1,632,521


Interest-bearing checking

3,845,602


4,006,653


4,000,553


3,896,348


3,667,837


Money market

1,377,999


1,337,570


1,301,197


1,288,555


1,210,312


Savings

1,022,918


1,052,504


1,066,438


1,071,946


1,115,688


Time deposits

(1)

2,299,296


2,119,558


2,080,972


2,220,871


2,367,659


Total deposits
$
10,232,442

$
10,177,023

$
10,066,342

$
10,116,167

$
9,994,017






(1)

Includes brokered time deposits of $522.8 million, $370.5 million, $74.7 million, $201.0 million, and $401.6 million at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024,and June 30, 2024, respectively.











































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































OceanFirst Financial Corp.




ASSET QUALITY



(dollars in thousands)




ASSET QUALITY




(1)

June 30,


2025


March 31,


2025


December 31,


2024


September 30,


2024


June 30,


2024

Non-performing loans:





















Commercial real estate - investor
$
20,457


$
23,595


$
17,000


$
12,478


$
19,761



Commercial and industrial:





















Commercial and industrial - real estate

4,499



4,690



4,787



4,368



4,081



Commercial and industrial - non-real estate

311



22



32



122



434



Total commercial and industrial

4,810



4,712



4,819



4,490



4,515



Residential real estate

5,318



5,709



10,644



9,108



7,213



Other consumer

2,926



2,954



3,064



2,063



1,933



Total non-performing loans

(1)
$
33,511


$
36,970


$
35,527


$
28,139


$
33,422



Other real estate owned

7,680



1,917



1,811













Total non-performing assets
$
41,191


$
38,887


$
37,338


$
28,139


$
33,422


Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days
$
14,740


$
46,246


$
36,550


$
15,458


$
9,655


Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty

(2)





















Non-performing (included in total non-performing loans above)
$
8,129


$
8,307


$
3,232


$
3,043


$
3,210



Performing

31,986



27,592



27,631



20,652



20,529



Total modifications to borrowers experiencing financial


difficulty

(2)
$
40,115


$
35,899


$
30,863


$
23,695


$
23,739


Allowance for loan credit losses
$
79,266


$
78,798


$
73,607


$
69,066


$
68,839


Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total loans receivable

(3)

0.78
%


0.78
%


0.73
%


0.69
%


0.69
%

Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing


loans

(3)

236.54



213.14



207.19



245.45



205.97


Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable

0.33



0.37



0.35



0.28



0.33


Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets

0.31



0.29



0.28



0.21



0.25



Supplemental PCD and non-performing loans




















PCD loans, net of allowance for loan credit losses
$
20,934


$
21,737


$
22,006


$
15,323


$
16,058


Non-performing PCD loans

6,800



7,724



7,931



2,887



2,841


Delinquent PCD and non-performing loans 30 to 89 days

2,590



10,489



2,997



1,279



1,188


PCD modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty

(2)

20



22



23



24



26



Asset quality, excluding PCD loans




















Non-performing loans

(1)

26,711



29,246



27,596



25,252



30,581


Non-performing assets

34,391



31,163



29,407



25,252



30,581


Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days (excludes non-performing loans)

12,150



35,757



33,553



14,179



8,467


Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty

(2)

40,095



35,877



30,840



23,671



23,713


Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing


loans

(3)

296.75
%


269.43
%


266.73
%


273.51
%


225.10
%

Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable

0.26



0.29



0.27



0.25



0.31


Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets

0.26



0.23



0.22



0.19



0.23



























(1)

The quarters ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025 included the sale of non-performing residential and consumer loans of $2.2 million and $5.1 million, respectively, and the quarter ended September 30, 2024 included the resolution of a single commercial relationship exposure of $7.2 million.





(2)

Balances represent only modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, in accordance with ASU 2022-02 adopted on January 1, 2023.





(3)

Loans acquired from acquisitions were recorded at fair value. The net unamortized credit and PCD marks on these loans, not reflected in the allowance for loan credit losses, was $5.0 million, $5.6 million, $6.0 million, $5.7 million and $6.1 million at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2024, respectively.







































NET LOAN (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES

For the Three Months Ended



June 30,




2025


March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


September 30,




2024


June 30,




2024

Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries:





















Loan charge-offs
$
(2,415
)

$
(798
)

$
(55
)

$
(124
)

$
(1,600
)


Recoveries on loans

197



162



213



212



148



Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries
$
(2,218
)

$
(636
)

$
158


$
88


$
(1,452
)


Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries to average total loans (annualized)

0.09
%


0.03
%


NM
*


NM
*


0.06
%

Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries detail:





















Commercial

(1)
$
(1,666
)

$
25


$
92


$
129


$
(1,576
)


Residential real estate

(2)

(348
)


(720
)


(17
)


(6
)


87



Other consumer

(2)

(204
)


59



83



(35
)


37



Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries
$
(2,218
)

$
(636
)

$
158


$
88


$
(1,452
)


























(1)

The three months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024 included charge-offs related to two commercial relationships of $1.6 million and a single commercial real estate relationship of $1.6 million, respectively.





(2)

The three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025 included charge-offs of $445,000 and $720,000, respectively, related to the sale of non-performing residential and consumer loans.





*

Not meaningful as amounts are net loan recoveries.














































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































OceanFirst Financial Corp.




ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME




For the Three Months Ended



June 30, 2025


March 31, 2025


June 30, 2024


(dollars in thousands)

Average




Balance


Interest


Average




Yield/




Cost



(1)


Average




Balance


Interest


Average




Yield/




Cost



(1)


Average




Balance


Interest


Average




Yield/




Cost



(1)


Assets:





























Interest-earning assets:





























Interest-earning deposits and short-


term investments
$
111,631


$
1,090

3.92
%

$
95,439


$
983

4.18
%

$
132,574


$
1,770

5.37
%

Securities

(2)

1,917,114



18,257

3.82



2,003,206



19,701

3.99



2,058,711



21,607

4.22

Loans receivable, net

(3)





























Commercial

6,786,611



100,004

5.91



6,781,005



98,260

5.88



6,845,988



102,620

6.03

Residential real estate

3,091,227



31,861

4.12



3,065,679



31,270

4.08



2,978,749



29,072

3.90

Other consumer

225,311



3,613

6.43



228,553



3,489

6.19



246,024



4,357

7.12

Allowance for loan credit


losses, net of deferred loan


costs and fees

(66,364
)










(61,854
)










(58,270
)








Loans receivable, net

10,036,785



135,478

5.41



10,013,383



133,019

5.37



10,012,491



136,049

5.46

Total interest-earning assets

12,065,530



154,825

5.14



12,112,028



153,703

5.13



12,203,776



159,426

5.25

Non-interest-earning assets

1,182,543









1,199,865









1,237,442







Total assets
$
13,248,073








$
13,311,893








$
13,441,218








Liabilities and Stockholders’


Equity:





























Interest-bearing liabilities:





























Interest-bearing checking
$
3,990,602



20,605

2.07
%

$
4,135,952



21,433

2.10
%

$
3,862,060



21,043

2.19
%

Money market

1,342,194



9,718

2.90



1,322,003



9,353

2.87



1,183,429



10,482

3.56

Savings

1,029,490



1,680

0.65



1,058,015



1,785

0.68



1,164,203



2,604

0.90

Time deposits

2,175,564



20,270

3.74



1,916,109



18,475

3.91



2,337,458



25,942

4.46

Total

8,537,850



52,273

2.46



8,432,079



51,046

2.46



8,547,150



60,071

2.83

FHLB Advances

880,746



9,933

4.52



996,293



11,359

4.62



711,801



8,746

4.94

Securities sold under


agreements to repurchase

60,477



419

2.78



64,314



428

2.70



72,305



478

2.66

Other borrowings

260,655



4,564

7.02



283,150



4,218

6.04



541,266



7,868

5.85

Total borrowings

1,201,878



14,916

4.98



1,343,757



16,005

4.83



1,325,372



17,092

5.19

Total interest-bearing


liabilities

9,739,728



67,189

2.77



9,775,836



67,051

2.78



9,872,522



77,163

3.14

Non-interest-bearing deposits

1,639,045









1,597,972









1,626,165







Non-interest-bearing liabilities

186,653









222,951









268,078







Total liabilities

11,565,426









11,596,759









11,766,765







Stockholders’ equity

1,682,647









1,715,134









1,674,453







Total liabilities and


stockholders’ equity
$
13,248,073








$
13,311,893








$
13,441,218







Net interest income




$
87,636








$
86,652








$
82,263



Net interest rate spread

(4)







2.37
%








2.35
%








2.11
%

Net interest margin

(5)







2.91
%








2.90
%








2.71
%

Total cost of deposits (including


non-interest-bearing deposits)







2.06
%








2.06
%








2.37
%
























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































For the Six Months Ended June 30,




2025


2024



(dollars in thousands)

Average




Balance


Interest


Average




Yield/




Cost



(1)


Average




Balance


Interest


Average




Yield/




Cost



(1)



Assets:




















Interest-earning assets:




















Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments
$
106,230


$
2,073

3.94
%

$
147,883


$
3,995

5.43
%


Securities

(2)

1,959,922



37,958

3.91



2,078,566



43,863

4.24


Loans receivable, net

(3)




















Commercial

6,783,823



198,265

5.89



6,885,518



207,041

6.05


Residential real estate

3,078,524



63,131

4.10



2,976,608



57,668

3.87


Other consumer

226,923



7,101

6.31



247,210



8,461

6.88


Allowance for loan credit losses, net of deferred


loan costs and fees

(64,121
)










(58,705
)









Loans receivable, net

10,025,149



268,497

5.39



10,050,631



273,170

5.46


Total interest-earning assets

12,091,301



308,528

5.14



12,277,080



321,028

5.25


Non-interest-earning assets

1,188,506









1,221,889








Total assets
$
13,279,807








$
13,498,969









Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:




















Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Interest-bearing checking
$
4,062,502



42,039

2.09
%

$
3,894,013



41,838

2.16
%


Money market

1,332,154



19,070

2.89



1,137,716



19,653

3.47


Savings

1,043,674



3,465

0.67



1,259,960



7,066

1.13


Time deposits

2,046,927



38,745

3.82



2,375,760



51,369

4.35


Total

8,485,257



103,319

2.46



8,667,449



119,926

2.78


FHLB Advances

938,200



21,293

4.58



678,309



16,517

4.90


Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

62,385



846

2.73



70,403



889

2.54


Other borrowings

271,840



8,782

6.51



521,084



15,209

5.87


Total borrowings

1,272,425



30,921

4.90



1,269,796



32,615

5.17


Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,757,682



134,240

2.77



9,937,245



152,541

3.09


Non-interest-bearing deposits

1,618,622









1,630,374








Non-interest-bearing liabilities

204,702









257,603








Total liabilities

11,581,006









11,825,222








Stockholders’ equity

1,698,801









1,673,747








Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
13,279,807








$
13,498,969








Net interest income




$
174,288








$
168,487




Net interest rate spread

(4)







2.37
%








2.16
%


Net interest margin

(5)







2.91
%








2.76
%


Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-


bearing deposits)







2.06
%








2.34
%






(1)

Average yields and costs are annualized.





(2)

Amounts represent debt and equity securities, including FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock, and are recorded at average amortized cost, net of allowance for securities credit losses.





(3)

Amount is net of deferred loan costs and fees, undisbursed loan funds, discounts and premiums and allowance for loan credit losses, and includes loans held-for-sale and non-performing loans.





(4)

Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.





(5)

Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
































































































































































































































OceanFirst Financial Corp.




SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA



(in thousands, except per share amounts)




June 30,


2025


March 31,


2025


December 31,


2024


September 30,


2024


June 30,


2024


Selected Financial Condition Data:















Total assets
$
13,327,847

$
13,309,278

$
13,421,247

$
13,488,483

$
13,321,755

Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value

735,561


746,168


827,500


911,753


721,484

Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities


credit losses

968,969


1,005,476


1,045,875


1,075,131


1,105,843

Equity investments

87,808


87,365


84,104


95,688


104,132

Restricted equity investments, at cost

106,538


102,172


108,634


98,545


92,679

Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses

10,119,781


10,058,072


10,055,429


9,963,598


9,961,117

Deposits

10,232,442


10,177,023


10,066,342


10,116,167


9,994,017

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

938,687


891,021


1,072,611


891,860


789,337

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase from customers


and other borrowings

259,509


262,940


258,113


501,090


504,490

Total stockholders’ equity

1,643,680


1,709,117


1,702,757


1,694,508


1,676,669















































































































































































































































































































































































































































For the Three Months Ended,



June 30,


2025


March 31,


2025


December 31,


2024


September 30,


2024


June 30,


2024


Selected Operating Data:

















Interest income
$
154,825

$
153,703


$
159,620


$
161,525

$
159,426

Interest expense

67,189


67,051



76,291



79,306


77,163

Net interest income

87,636


86,652



83,329



82,219


82,263

Provision for credit losses (excluding Spring Garden)

3,039


5,340



2,041



517


3,114

Spring Garden opening provision for credit losses










1,426










Net interest income after provision for credit losses

84,597


81,312



79,862



81,702


79,149

Other income (excluding equity investments and sale of trust)

11,245


11,048



12,237



11,826


10,098

Net gain (loss) on equity investments

488


205



(5
)


1,420


887

Net gain on sale of trust business















1,438





Operating expenses (excluding merger related expenses)

71,474


64,294



64,739



62,067


58,620

Merger related expenses










110



1,669





Income before provision for income taxes

24,856


28,271



27,245



32,650


31,514

Provision for income taxes

5,771


6,808



5,083



7,464


7,082

Net income

19,085


21,463



22,162



25,186


24,432

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

39


(46
)


253



70


59

Net income attributable to OceanFirst Financial Corp.
$
19,046

$
21,509


$
21,909


$
25,116

$
24,373

Net income available to common stockholders
$
16,200

$
20,505


$
20,905


$
24,112

$
23,369

Diluted earnings per share
$
0.28

$
0.35


$
0.36


$
0.42

$
0.40

Net accretion/amortization of purchase accounting adjustments


included in net interest income
$
420

$
219


$
20


$
741

$
1,086













































































































































































































































































































At or For the Three Months Ended



June 30,


2025


March 31,


2025


December 31,


2024


September 30,


2024


June 30,


2024


Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data



(1) (2)



:
















Performance Ratios (Annualized):















Return on average assets

(3)
0.49
%

0.62
%

0.61
%

0.71
%

0.70
%

Return on average tangible assets

(3) (4)
0.51


0.65


0.64


0.74


0.73


Return on average stockholders’ equity

(3)
3.86


4.85


4.88


5.68


5.61


Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity

(3) (4)
5.66


7.05


7.12


8.16


8.10


Return on average tangible common equity

(3) (4)
5.66


7.40


7.47


8.57


8.51


Stockholders’ equity to total assets
12.33


12.84


12.69


12.56


12.59


Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets

(4)
8.67


9.19


9.06


9.10


9.08


Tangible common equity to tangible assets

(4)
8.67


8.76


8.62


8.68


8.64


Net interest rate spread
2.37


2.35


2.11


2.06


2.11


Net interest margin
2.91


2.90


2.69


2.67


2.71


Operating expenses to average assets
2.16


1.96


1.90


1.89


1.75


Efficiency ratio

(5)
71.93


65.67


67.86


65.77


62.86


Loan-to-deposit ratio
99.50


99.50


100.50


99.10


100.30




















































































































For the Six Months Ended June 30,



2025


2024


Performance Ratios (Annualized):






Return on average assets

(3)
0.56
%

0.76
%

Return on average tangible assets

(3) (4)
0.58


0.79


Return on average stockholders’ equity

(3)
4.36


6.13


Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity

(3) (4)
6.36


8.86


Return on average tangible common equity

(3) (4)
6.36


9.30


Net interest rate spread
2.37


2.16


Net interest margin
2.91


2.76


Operating expenses to average assets
2.06


1.75


Efficiency ratio

(5)
68.82


61.17






















































































































































































































































































































































At or For the Three Months Ended




June 30,


2025


March 31,


2025


December 31,


2024


September 30,


2024


June 30,


2024


Trust and Asset Management:




















Wealth assets under administration and management (“AUA/M”)
$
141,921


$
149,106


$
147,956


$
152,797


$
150,519


Nest Egg AUA/M

462,664



453,803



431,434



430,413



403,647


Total AUA/M

604,585



602,909



579,390



583,210



554,166



Per Share Data:




















Cash dividends per common share
$
0.20


$
0.20


$
0.20


$
0.20


$
0.20


Book value per common share at end of period

28.64



29.27



29.08



29.02



28.67


Tangible book value per common share at end of period

(4)

19.34



19.16



18.98



19.28



18.93


Common shares outstanding at end of period

57,383,975



58,383,525



58,554,871



58,397,094



58,481,418


Preferred shares outstanding at end of period






57,370



57,370



57,370



57,370


Number of full-service customer facilities:

40



39



39



39



39



Quarterly Average Balances





















Total securities
$
1,917,114


$
2,003,206


$
2,116,911


$
2,063,633


$
2,058,711



Loans receivable, net

10,036,785



10,013,383