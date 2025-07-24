OceanFirst Financial Corp. Reports Decrease in Q2 2025 Net Income and Strong Loan Growth

OceanFirst Financial Corp. reports decreased net income and earnings per share for Q2 2025, despite loan growth and stable asset quality.
OceanFirst Financial Corp. reported a net income of $16.2 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for Q2 2025, showing a decline from $23.4 million, or $0.40 per share, in the same quarter last year. For the first half of 2025, net income was $36.7 million, down from $51.0 million year-over-year. Financial metrics indicated a decrease in return on average assets and equity, with an efficiency ratio of 71.93%. The bank experienced modest loan growth, primarily in commercial and industrial loans, and launched its Premier Banking service, attracting new relationships and deposits. The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, demonstrating ongoing commitment to shareholder returns despite the challenges faced in earnings performance. Additionally, total assets decreased slightly to $13.33 billion, while the company repurchased shares and redeemed all preferred stock, impacting equity levels.
Potential Positives
- Reported loan growth of $59.8 million, including a notable increase of $131.7 million in commercial and industrial loans, along with a record-high commercial loan pipeline of $790.8 million, indicating strong business development prospects.
- The company declared its 114th consecutive quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, demonstrating commitment to returning value to shareholders.
- Increased net interest income to $87.6 million for the quarter, reflecting positive performance in a challenging interest rate environment.
- Successfully repurchased over 1 million shares during the quarter, contributing to capital return and potentially enhancing shareholder value.
Potential Negatives
- Net income for the quarter decreased significantly by 30% compared to the same period last year and 21% from the previous quarter, indicating potential challenges in revenue generation.
- Operating expenses increased sharply by $12.9 million compared to the same quarter last year, primarily driven by compensation and benefits related to new hires and acquisitions, suggesting rising costs may impact future profitability.
- Return on average stockholders’ equity and return on average tangible stockholders’ equity saw a notable decline, which may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's financial efficiency and return on investment.
FAQ
What was OceanFirst Financial's net income for Q2 2025?
OceanFirst Financial reported a net income of $16.2 million for the second quarter of 2025.
How did earnings per share change in 2025?
The diluted earnings per share decreased to $0.28 in 2025 from $0.40 in the prior year.
What was the company's loan growth in Q2 2025?
Total loans increased by $59.8 million, reflecting a 2% annualized growth rate.
What is the significance of the commercial loan pipeline?
The commercial loan pipeline reached a record high of $790.8 million, indicating strong demand.
When is the nextearnings conference callscheduled?
The nextearnings conference callis scheduled for July 25, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
Full Release
RED BANK, N.J., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)
(the “Company”), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. (the “Bank”), announced net income available to common stockholders of $16.2 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease from $23.4 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period, and a decrease from $20.5 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the linked quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company reported net income available to common stockholders of $36.7 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, a decrease from $51.0 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. Selected performance metrics are as follows (refer to “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” for additional information):
For the Three Months Ended,
For the Six Months Ended,
Performance Ratios (Annualized):
June 30,
2025
March 31,
2025
June 30,
2024
June 30,
2025
June 30,
2024
Return on average assets
0.49
%
0.62
%
0.70
%
0.56
%
0.76
%
Return on average stockholders’ equity
3.86
4.85
5.61
4.36
6.13
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity
(a)
5.66
7.05
8.10
6.36
8.86
Return on average tangible common equity
(a)
5.66
7.40
8.51
6.36
9.30
Efficiency ratio
71.93
65.67
62.86
68.82
61.17
Net interest margin
2.91
2.90
2.71
2.91
2.76
(a)
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity and return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) are non-GAAP (“generally accepted accounting principles”) financial measures. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” and “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for reconciliation and additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.
Core earnings
1
for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 were $17.7 million and $38.0 million, respectively, or $0.31 and $0.66 per diluted share, a decrease from $22.7 million and $48.3 million, respectively, or $0.39 and $0.83 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year periods, and a decrease from $20.3 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the linked quarter.
Core earnings PTPP
1
for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 was $26.4 million and $58.8 million, or $0.46 and $1.02 per diluted share, as compared to $32.7 million and $68.9 million, respectively, or $0.56 and $1.18 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year periods, and $32.4 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the linked quarter. Selected performance metrics are as follows:
For the Three Months Ended,
For the Six Months Ended,
Core Ratios
1
(Annualized):
June 30,
2025
March 31,
2025
June 30,
2024
June 30,
2025
June 30,
2024
Return on average assets
0.53
%
0.62
%
0.68
%
0.58
%
0.72
%
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity
6.17
7.00
7.86
6.59
8.38
Return on average tangible common equity
6.17
7.34
8.26
6.59
8.81
Efficiency ratio
72.28
65.81
63.47
69.06
62.24
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.31
$
0.35
$
0.39
$
0.66
$
0.83
PTPP diluted earnings per share
0.46
0.56
0.56
1.02
1.18
Key developments for the recent quarter are described below:
Loan Growth:
Total loans increased $59.8 million, representing a 2% annualized growth rate, which included $131.7 million of commercial and industrial loan growth. The commercial loan pipeline reached a record high of $790.8 million, which increased 111% from $375.6 million in the linked quarter.
Premier Banking:
Launched in mid-April and is demonstrating strong progress with approximately 200 new relationships and $115.0 million in new deposits in the first few weeks of operation.
Capital:
The Company repurchased 1,003,550 shares during the quarter and redeemed all of its preferred stock. Book value per share decreased $0.63 to $28.64 while tangible book value per share increased $0.18 to $19.34 as compared to the linked quarter.
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher D. Maher, commented on the Company’s results, “We are pleased to present our current quarter results, which reflected loan and deposit growth, stable asset quality metrics, capital returns through share repurchases, and modest net interest income and margin expansion.” Mr. Maher added, “Looking ahead, we expect to continue to build on this momentum from our commercial banking teams with a record commercial loan pipeline and new deposit relationship opportunities.”
The Company’s Board of Directors declared its 114th consecutive quarterly cash dividend on common stock. The quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.20 per share will be paid on August 15, 2025 to common stockholders of record on August 4, 2025.
1
Core earnings and core earnings before income taxes and provision for credit losses (“PTPP” or “Pre-Tax-Pre-Provision”), and ratios derived therefrom, are non-GAAP financial measures. For the periods presented, core earnings exclude merger related expenses, net (gain) loss on equity investments, net gain on sale of trust business, the opening provision for credit losses in connection with the acquisition of Spring Garden Capital Group, LLC (“Spring Garden”), the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) special assessment and the income tax effect of these items, as well as loss on redemption of preferred stock (collectively referred to as “non-core” operations). PTPP excludes the aforementioned pre-tax “non-core” items along with income tax expense (benefit) and provision for credit losses (exclusive of the Spring Garden opening provision). Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.
Results of Operations
During the current quarter, the Company redeemed all of its preferred stock for an aggregate payment of $57.4 million, at a redemption price of $25.00 per share, which resulted in a net loss on redemption of $1.8 million. Additionally, the current quarter included professional fees of $1.6 million related to recruitment fees for the Company’s recent commercial banking hires and non-recurring benefits of $1.1 million in other income.
Net Interest Income and Margin
Three months ended June 30, 2025
vs.
June 30, 2024
Net interest income increased to $87.6 million, from $82.3 million, primarily reflecting the net impact of the decreasing interest rate environment. Net interest margin increased to 2.91%, from 2.71%, which included the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.04% for both periods. Net interest margin increased primarily due to the decrease in cost of funds outpacing the decrease in the yield on average interest-earning assets.
Average interest-earning assets decreased by $138.2 million primarily due to a decrease in securities and, to a lesser extent, commercial loans, partly offset by an increase in residential loans. The average yield for interest-earning assets decreased to 5.14%, from 5.25%.
The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 2.77%, from 3.14%, primarily due to lower cost of deposits and, to a lesser extent, Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances. The total cost of deposits decreased 31 basis points to 2.06%, from 2.37%. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $132.8 million, primarily due to decreases in other borrowings, partly offset by an increase in FHLB advances.
Six months ended June 30, 2025
vs.
June 30, 2024
Net interest income increased to $174.3 million, from $168.5 million, reflecting the net impact of the decreasing interest rate environment. Net interest margin increased to 2.91%, from 2.76%, which included the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.04% for both periods.
Average interest-earning assets decreased by $185.8 million, primarily driven by a decrease in securities and, to a lesser extent, loans. The average yield decreased to 5.14%, from 5.25%.
The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 2.77%, from 3.09%. The total cost of deposits decreased to 2.06%, from 2.34%. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $179.6 million, primarily due to decreases in total deposits and other borrowings, partly offset by an increase in FHLB advances.
Three months ended June 30, 2025
vs.
March 31, 2025
Net interest income increased by $1.0 million, to $87.6 million from $86.7 million and net interest margin increased to 2.91%, from 2.90%, primarily reflecting the impact of purchase accounting and prepayment fees of 0.04% and 0.03%, respectively.
Average interest-earning assets decreased by $46.5 million, primarily due to a decrease in securities. The yield on average interest-earning assets increased to 5.14%, from 5.13%.
Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $36.1 million, primarily due to decreases in interest-bearing checking deposits and FHLB advances, partly offset by an increase in time deposits. The total cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 2.77%, from 2.78%, primarily due to lower cost of time deposits, partly offset by an increase in the cost of other borrowings. The total cost of deposits remained stable at 2.06% for both periods.
Provision for Credit Losses
Provision for credit losses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 was $3.0 million and $8.4 million, respectively, as compared to $3.1 million and $3.7 million for the corresponding prior year periods, and $5.3 million for the linked quarter. The current quarter provision was primarily driven by net loan charge-offs of $2.2 million, a net reserve build due to mix-shift into commercial and industrial loans, and an increase in unfunded credit commitments.
Net loan charge-offs were $2.2 million and $2.9 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively, as compared to net loan charge-offs of $1.5 million and $1.8 million for the corresponding prior year periods and $636,000 for the linked quarter. The current and linked quarter includes charge-offs of $445,000 and $720,000 related to sales of non-performing residential and consumer loans of $2.2 million and $5.1 million, respectively. The current quarter includes $1.6 million of charge-offs related to two commercial relationships related to the Company’s recent acquisition. The prior year includes the impact of a $1.6 million charge-off on a single commercial real estate relationship.
Non-interest Income
Three months ended June 30, 2025 vs. June 30, 2024
Other income increased to $11.7 million, as compared to $11.0 million. Other income was favorably impacted by non-core operations related to net gains on equity investments of $488,000 in the current quarter, and $887,000 for the prior year quarter.
Excluding non-core operations, other income increased by $1.1 million. The primary drivers were increases related to net gain on sale of loans of $757,000 and non-recurring other income of $1.1 million, partly offset by a loss on other real estate operations of $260,000.
Six months ended June 30, 2025 vs. June 30, 2024
Other income decreased to $23.0 million, as compared to $23.3 million. Other income was favorably impacted by non-core operations of $693,000 related to net gains on equity investments in the current quarter. The prior year other income was favorably impacted by non-core operations of $4.0 million related to net gains on equity investments and sale of a portion of the Company’s trust business.
Excluding non-core operations, other income increased by $3.0 million. The primary drivers were increases related to net gain on sale of loans of $1.3 million, commercial loan swap income of $448,000 and non-recurring other income of $1.9 million in the current period, partly offset by a loss on other real estate operations of $276,000.
Three months ended June 30, 2025
vs.
March 31, 2025
Other income in the linked quarter was $11.3 million and was favorably impacted by non-core operations of $205,000 related to net gains on equity investments. Excluding non-core operations, other income increased by $197,000. The primary driver was non-recurring other income of $1.1 million as noted above, partly offset by non-recurring other income of $842,000 in the prior quarter and a decrease in commercial loan swap income of $413,000.
Non-interest Expense
Three months ended June 30, 2025
vs.
June 30, 2024
Operating expenses increased by $12.9 million to $71.5 million, as compared to $58.6 million. The primary driver was an increase in compensation and benefits of $7.1 million, mostly due to acquisitions at the end of the prior year, annual merit increases, and the additional commercial banking teams hired during the current quarter. Additional drivers were increases in professional fees of $2.2 million, primarily due to recruitment fees, other operating expenses of $1.9 million, mostly due to additional loan servicing expense, data processing expense of $790,000, partly due to acquisitions at the end of the prior year, and increased marketing spend of $366,000.
Six months ended June 30, 2025
vs.
June 30, 2024
Operating expenses increased to $135.8 million, as compared to $117.3 million. Operating expenses were adversely impacted by non-core operations related to FDIC special assessment in the prior year of $418,000.
Excluding non-core operations, operating expenses increased by $18.9 million. The primary driver was an increase in compensation and benefits of $11.1 million, mostly due to acquisitions at the end of the prior year, annual merit increases, and the additional commercial banking team hires. Additional drivers were increases in other operating expenses of $2.9 million, mostly due to additional loan servicing expense, professional fees of $1.9 million, primarily due to the recruitment fees, data processing of $1.5 million, partly due to acquisitions at the end of the prior year, occupancy of $577,000, and marketing of $484,000.
Three months ended June 30, 2025
vs.
March 31, 2025
Operating expenses increased by $7.2 million to $71.5 million, as compared to $64.3 million. The primary drivers were increases in compensation and benefits of $3.5 million due to additional banking team hires, partly offset by $1.3 million of normal incentive-related adjustments in the prior quarter, and professional fees of $1.9 million primarily due to recruitment of commercial bankers noted above. Additionally, other operating expense increased by $1.4 million, partly related to higher title costs.
Income Tax Expense
The provision for income taxes was $5.8 million and $12.6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $7.1 million and $17.7 million for the same prior year periods and $6.8 million for the linked quarter. The effective tax rate was 23.2% and 23.7% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to 22.5% and 25.0% for the same prior year periods and 24.1% for the linked quarter. The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was negatively impacted by 1.6% due to a non-recurring write-off of a deferred tax asset of $1.2 million.
Financial Condition
June 30, 2025
vs.
December 31, 2024
Total assets decreased by $93.4 million to $13.33 billion, from $13.42 billion, primarily due to decreases in total debt securities. Debt securities available-for-sale decreased by $91.9 million to $735.6 million, from $827.5 million, primarily due to principal reductions, maturities and calls. Debt securities held-to-maturity decreased by $76.9 million to $969.0 million, from $1.05 billion, primarily due to principal repayments. Total loans increased by $67.0 million to $10.19 billion, from $10.12 billion, while the loan pipeline increased by $648.1 million to $954.8 million, from $306.7 million, primarily due to an increase in commercial loans of $593.3 million. Other assets decreased by $33.4 million to $152.3 million, from $185.7 million, primarily due to a decrease in market values associated with customer interest rate swap programs.
Total liabilities decreased by $34.3 million to $11.68 billion, from $11.72 billion primarily related to a funding mix-shift. Deposits increased by $166.1 million to $10.23 billion, from $10.07 billion, primarily due to an increase in time deposits. Time deposits increased to $2.30 billion, from $2.08 billion, representing 22.5% and 20.7% of total deposits, respectively. Time deposits included an increase in brokered time deposits of $448.1 million, partly offset by a decrease in retail time deposits of $229.4 million. The loan-to-deposit ratio was 99.5%, as compared to 100.5%. FHLB advances decreased by $133.9 million to $938.7 million, from $1.07 billion partly driven by a shift to slightly favorably priced brokered deposits.
Other liabilities decreased by $63.6 million to $234.8 million, from $298.4 million, primarily due to a decrease in the market values of derivatives associated with customer interest rate swaps and related collateral received from counterparties.
Capital levels remain strong and in excess of “well-capitalized” regulatory levels at June 30, 2025, including the Company’s estimated common equity tier one capital ratio which declined to 11.0%, driven primarily by stock repurchases and increased lending commitments.
Total stockholders’ equity decreased to $1.64 billion, as compared to $1.70 billion, primarily due to the redemption of preferred stock for $55.5 million and capital returns comprised of dividends and share repurchases, partially offset by net income. Additionally, accumulated other comprehensive loss decreased by $4.4 million primarily due to increases in the fair market value of available-for-sale debt securities, net of tax.
During the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 1,401,945 shares totaling $24.3 million representing a weighted average cost of $17.17. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had 226,284 shares available for repurchase under the authorized repurchase program. On July 16, 2025, the Company announced its Board of Directors authorized a 2025 Stock Repurchase Program to repurchase up to an additional 3.0 million shares.
The Company’s tangible common equity
2
decreased by $1.7 million to $1.11 billion. The Company’s stockholders’ equity to assets ratio was 12.33% at June 30, 2025, and tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio increased by 5 basis points during the year to 8.67%, primarily due to the drivers described above.
Book value per common share decreased to $28.64, as compared to $29.08. Tangible book value per common share
2
increased to $19.34, as compared to $18.98.
2
Tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures and exclude the impact of intangible assets, goodwill, and preferred equity from both stockholders’ equity and total assets. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.
Asset Quality
June 30, 2025
vs.
December 31, 2024
The Company’s non-performing loans decreased to $33.5 million, from $35.5 million, and represented 0.33% and 0.35% of total loans, respectively. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 236.54%, as compared to 207.19%. The level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans decreased to $14.7 million, from $36.6 million, primarily related to residential loans. Criticized and classified loans and other real estate owned decreased to $153.3 million, from $159.9 million. The Company’s allowance for loan credit losses was 0.78% of total loans, as compared to 0.73%. Refer to “Provision for Credit Losses” section for further discussion.
The Company’s asset quality, excluding purchased with credit deterioration (“PCD”) loans, was as follows. Non-performing loans decreased to $26.7 million, from $27.6 million. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 296.75%, as compared to 266.73%. The level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans, excluding non-performing loans, decreased to $12.2 million, from $33.6 million.
Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reported amounts are presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of reported net income excluding non-core operations and in some instances excluding income taxes and provision for credit losses, and reporting equity and asset amounts excluding intangible assets, goodwill or preferred stock, all of which can vary from period to period, provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures, which may be presented by other companies. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation table at the end of this document for details on the earnings impact of these items.
Conference Call
As previously announced, the Company will host anearnings conference callon Friday, July 25, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The direct dial number for the call is (833) 470-1428, using the access code 170810. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available. To access the replay, dial (866) 813-9403, from one hour after the end of the call until August 1, 2025. The conference call, as well as the replay, are also available (listen-only) by internet webcast at
www.oceanfirst.com
in the Investor Relations section.
OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $13.3 billion regional bank providing financial services throughout New Jersey and in the major metropolitan areas between Massachusetts and Virginia. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing, treasury management, trust and asset management, and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey. To learn more about OceanFirst, go to
www.oceanfirst.com
.
Forward-Looking Statements
In addition to historical information, this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words “believe”, “expect”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “will”, “should”, “may”, “view”, “opportunity”, “potential”, or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates, inflation, general economic conditions, including potential recessionary conditions, levels of unemployment in the Company’s lending area, real estate market values in the Company’s lending area, potential goodwill impairment, natural disasters, potential increases to flood insurance premiums, the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events, the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies, and retaliatory responses, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, the availability of low-cost funding, changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of the Company’s deposit portfolio, and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio, changes in capital management and balance sheet strategies and the ability to successfully implement such strategies, competition, demand for financial services in the Company’s market area, changes in investor sentiment and consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits, changes in accounting principles, a failure in or breach of the Company’s operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks, the failure to maintain current technologies, failure to retain or attract employees, the impact of pandemics on our operations and financial results and those of our customers and the Bank’s ability to successfully integrate acquired operations. These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, under Item 1A - Risk Factors and elsewhere, and subsequent securities filings and should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(dollars in thousands)
June 30,
2025
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
June 30,
2024
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
170,599
$
163,721
$
123,615
$
181,198
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value
735,561
746,168
827,500
721,484
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses of $809 at June
30, 2025, $898 at March 31, 2025, $967 at December 31, 2024 and $958 at June 30, 2024
(estimated fair value of $896,090 at June 30, 2025, $926,075 at March 31, 2025, $952,917 at
December 31, 2024 and $1,003,850 at June 30, 2024)
968,969
1,005,476
1,045,875
1,105,843
Equity investments
87,808
87,365
84,104
104,132
Restricted equity investments, at cost
106,538
102,172
108,634
92,679
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses of $79,266 at June 30, 2025,
$78,798 at March 31, 2025, $73,607 at December 31, 2024 and $68,839 at June 30, 2024
10,119,781
10,058,072
10,055,429
9,961,117
Loans held-for-sale
15,744
9,698
21,211
2,062
Interest and dividends receivable
44,032
44,843
45,914
50,976
Other real estate owned
7,680
1,917
1,811
—
Premises and equipment, net
113,474
114,588
115,256
117,392
Bank owned life insurance
271,184
269,398
270,208
267,867
Assets held-for-sale
—
—
—
28
Goodwill
523,308
523,308
523,308
506,146
Intangibles
10,834
11,740
12,680
7,859
Other assets
152,335
170,812
185,702
202,972
Total assets
$
13,327,847
$
13,309,278
$
13,421,247
$
13,321,755
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Deposits
$
10,232,442
$
10,177,023
$
10,066,342
$
9,994,017
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
938,687
891,021
1,072,611
789,337
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase with customers
61,490
65,132
60,567
80,000
Other borrowings
198,019
197,808
197,546
424,490
Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance
18,759
28,789
23,031
25,168
Other liabilities
234,770
240,388
298,393
332,074
Total liabilities
11,684,167
11,600,161
11,718,490
11,645,086
Stockholders’ equity:
OceanFirst Financial Corp. stockholders’ equity
1,642,846
1,708,322
1,701,650
1,675,885
Non-controlling interest
834
795
1,107
784
Total stockholders’ equity
1,643,680
1,709,117
1,702,757
1,676,669
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
13,327,847
$
13,309,278
$
13,421,247
$
13,321,755
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended,
For the Six Months Ended,
June 30,
2025
March 31,
2025
June 30,
2024
June 30,
2025
June 30,
2024
|---------------------- (Unaudited) ----------------------|
|---------- (Unaudited) -----------|
Interest income:
Loans
$
135,478
$
133,019
$
136,049
$
268,497
$
273,170
Debt securities
15,950
17,270
19,039
33,220
38,900
Equity investments and other
3,397
3,414
4,338
6,811
8,958
Total interest income
154,825
153,703
159,426
308,528
321,028
Interest expense:
Deposits
52,273
51,046
60,071
103,319
119,926
Borrowed funds
14,916
16,005
17,092
30,921
32,615
Total interest expense
67,189
67,051
77,163
134,240
152,541
Net interest income
87,636
86,652
82,263
174,288
168,487
Provision for credit losses
3,039
5,340
3,114
8,379
3,705
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
84,597
81,312
79,149
165,909
164,782
Other income (loss):
Bankcard services revenue
1,619
1,463
1,571
3,082
2,987
Trust and asset management revenue
374
406
419
780
945
Fees and service charges
4,969
4,712
5,015
9,681
9,488
Net gain on sales of loans
1,177
858
420
2,035
777
Net gain on equity investments
488
205
887
693
2,810
Net loss from other real estate operations
(260
)
(16
)
—
(276
)
—
Income from bank owned life insurance
1,786
1,852
1,726
3,638
3,588
Commercial loan swap income
207
620
241
827
379
Other
1,373
1,153
706
2,526
2,297
Total other income
11,733
11,253
10,985
22,986
23,271
Operating expenses:
Compensation and employee benefits
40,242
36,740
33,136
76,982
65,895
Occupancy
5,454
5,497
5,175
10,951
10,374
Equipment
869
921
1,068
1,790
2,198
Marketing
1,541
1,108
1,175
2,649
2,165
Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments
2,898
2,983
2,685
5,881
5,820
Data processing
6,808
6,647
6,018
13,455
11,974
Check card processing
1,156
1,170
1,075
2,326
2,125
Professional fees
4,336
2,425
2,161
6,761
4,893
Amortization of intangibles
906
940
810
1,846
1,654
Other operating expenses
7,264
5,863
5,317
13,127
10,194
Total operating expenses
71,474
64,294
58,620
135,768
117,292
Income before provision for income taxes
24,856
28,271
31,514
53,127
70,761
Provision for income taxes
5,771
6,808
7,082
12,579
17,719
Net income
19,085
21,463
24,432
40,548
53,042
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
39
(46
)
59
(7
)
2
Net income attributable to OceanFirst Financial Corp.
19,046
21,509
24,373
40,555
53,040
Dividends on preferred shares
1,004
1,004
1,004
2,008
2,008
Loss on redemption of preferred stock
1,842
—
—
1,842
—
Net income available to common stockholders
$
16,200
$
20,505
$
23,369
$
36,705
$
51,032
Basic earnings per share
$
0.28
$
0.35
$
0.40
$
0.63
$
0.87
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.28
$
0.35
$
0.40
$
0.63
$
0.87
Average basic shares outstanding
57,738
58,102
58,356
57,889
58,489
Average diluted shares outstanding
57,740
58,111
58,357
57,891
58,490
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
SELECTED LOAN AND DEPOSIT DATA
(dollars in thousands)
LOANS RECEIVABLE
At
June 30,
2025
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
Commercial:
Commercial real estate - investor
$
5,068,125
$
5,200,137
$
5,287,683
$
5,273,159
$
5,324,994
Commercial and industrial:
Commercial and industrial - real estate
914,406
896,647
902,219
841,930
857,710
Commercial and industrial - non-real estate
862,504
748,575
647,945
660,879
616,400
Total commercial and industrial
1,776,910
1,645,222
1,550,164
1,502,809
1,474,110
Total commercial
6,845,035
6,845,359
6,837,847
6,775,968
6,799,104
Consumer:
Residential real estate
3,119,232
3,053,318
3,049,763
3,003,213
2,977,698
Home equity loans and lines and other consumer ("other
consumer")
220,820
226,633
230,462
242,975
242,526
Total consumer
3,340,052
3,279,951
3,280,225
3,246,188
3,220,224
Total loans
10,185,087
10,125,310
10,118,072
10,022,156
10,019,328
Deferred origination costs (fees), net
13,960
11,560
10,964
10,508
10,628
Allowance for loan credit losses
(79,266
)
(78,798
)
(73,607
)
(69,066
)
(68,839
)
Loans receivable, net
$
10,119,781
$
10,058,072
$
10,055,429
$
9,963,598
$
9,961,117
Mortgage loans serviced for others
$
288,211
$
222,963
$
191,279
$
142,394
$
104,136
At June 30, 2025
Average Yield
Loan pipeline
(
1
)
:
Commercial
6.98
%
$
790,768
$
375,622
$
197,491
$
199,818
$
166,206
Residential real estate
6.51
146,921
116,121
97,385
137,978
80,330
Other consumer
8.51
17,110
12,681
11,783
13,788
12,586
Total
6.94
%
$
954,799
$
504,424
$
306,659
$
351,584
$
259,122
For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
2025
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
Average Yield
Loan originations:
Commercial
(
2
)
7.14
%
$
425,877
$
233,968
$
268,613
$
245,886
$
56,053
Residential real estate
6.37
274,314
167,162
235,370
169,273
121,388
Other consumer
8.52
15,813
15,825
11,204
15,760
16,970
Total
6.88
%
$
716,004
$
416,955
$
515,187
$
430,919
$
194,411
Loans sold
(3)
$
142,431
$
104,991
$
127,508
$
65,296
$
45,045
(1)
Loan pipeline includes loans approved but not funded.
(2)
Excludes commercial loan pool purchases of $24.3 million and $76.1 million for the threemonths ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
(3)
Excludes sale of non-performing residential and consumer loans of $2.2 million and $5.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.
DEPOSITS
At
June 30,
2025
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
Type of Account
Non-interest-bearing
$
1,686,627
$
1,660,738
$
1,617,182
$
1,638,447
$
1,632,521
Interest-bearing checking
3,845,602
4,006,653
4,000,553
3,896,348
3,667,837
Money market
1,377,999
1,337,570
1,301,197
1,288,555
1,210,312
Savings
1,022,918
1,052,504
1,066,438
1,071,946
1,115,688
Time deposits
(1)
2,299,296
2,119,558
2,080,972
2,220,871
2,367,659
Total deposits
$
10,232,442
$
10,177,023
$
10,066,342
$
10,116,167
$
9,994,017
(1)
Includes brokered time deposits of $522.8 million, $370.5 million, $74.7 million, $201.0 million, and $401.6 million at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024,and June 30, 2024, respectively.
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
ASSET QUALITY
(dollars in thousands)
ASSET QUALITY
(1)
June 30,
2025
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
Non-performing loans:
Commercial real estate - investor
$
20,457
$
23,595
$
17,000
$
12,478
$
19,761
Commercial and industrial:
Commercial and industrial - real estate
4,499
4,690
4,787
4,368
4,081
Commercial and industrial - non-real estate
311
22
32
122
434
Total commercial and industrial
4,810
4,712
4,819
4,490
4,515
Residential real estate
5,318
5,709
10,644
9,108
7,213
Other consumer
2,926
2,954
3,064
2,063
1,933
Total non-performing loans
(1)
$
33,511
$
36,970
$
35,527
$
28,139
$
33,422
Other real estate owned
7,680
1,917
1,811
—
—
Total non-performing assets
$
41,191
$
38,887
$
37,338
$
28,139
$
33,422
Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days
$
14,740
$
46,246
$
36,550
$
15,458
$
9,655
Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty
(2)
Non-performing (included in total non-performing loans above)
$
8,129
$
8,307
$
3,232
$
3,043
$
3,210
Performing
31,986
27,592
27,631
20,652
20,529
Total modifications to borrowers experiencing financial
difficulty
(2)
$
40,115
$
35,899
$
30,863
$
23,695
$
23,739
Allowance for loan credit losses
$
79,266
$
78,798
$
73,607
$
69,066
$
68,839
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total loans receivable
(3)
0.78
%
0.78
%
0.73
%
0.69
%
0.69
%
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing
loans
(3)
236.54
213.14
207.19
245.45
205.97
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable
0.33
0.37
0.35
0.28
0.33
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets
0.31
0.29
0.28
0.21
0.25
Supplemental PCD and non-performing loans
PCD loans, net of allowance for loan credit losses
$
20,934
$
21,737
$
22,006
$
15,323
$
16,058
Non-performing PCD loans
6,800
7,724
7,931
2,887
2,841
Delinquent PCD and non-performing loans 30 to 89 days
2,590
10,489
2,997
1,279
1,188
PCD modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty
(2)
20
22
23
24
26
Asset quality, excluding PCD loans
Non-performing loans
(1)
26,711
29,246
27,596
25,252
30,581
Non-performing assets
34,391
31,163
29,407
25,252
30,581
Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days (excludes non-performing loans)
12,150
35,757
33,553
14,179
8,467
Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty
(2)
40,095
35,877
30,840
23,671
23,713
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing
loans
(3)
296.75
%
269.43
%
266.73
%
273.51
%
225.10
%
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable
0.26
0.29
0.27
0.25
0.31
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets
0.26
0.23
0.22
0.19
0.23
(1)
The quarters ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025 included the sale of non-performing residential and consumer loans of $2.2 million and $5.1 million, respectively, and the quarter ended September 30, 2024 included the resolution of a single commercial relationship exposure of $7.2 million.
(2)
Balances represent only modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, in accordance with ASU 2022-02 adopted on January 1, 2023.
(3)
Loans acquired from acquisitions were recorded at fair value. The net unamortized credit and PCD marks on these loans, not reflected in the allowance for loan credit losses, was $5.0 million, $5.6 million, $6.0 million, $5.7 million and $6.1 million at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2024, respectively.
NET LOAN (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES
For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
2025
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries:
Loan charge-offs
$
(2,415
)
$
(798
)
$
(55
)
$
(124
)
$
(1,600
)
Recoveries on loans
197
162
213
212
148
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries
$
(2,218
)
$
(636
)
$
158
$
88
$
(1,452
)
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries to average total loans (annualized)
0.09
%
0.03
%
NM
*
NM
*
0.06
%
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries detail:
Commercial
(1)
$
(1,666
)
$
25
$
92
$
129
$
(1,576
)
Residential real estate
(2)
(348
)
(720
)
(17
)
(6
)
87
Other consumer
(2)
(204
)
59
83
(35
)
37
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries
$
(2,218
)
$
(636
)
$
158
$
88
$
(1,452
)
(1)
The three months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024 included charge-offs related to two commercial relationships of $1.6 million and a single commercial real estate relationship of $1.6 million, respectively.
(2)
The three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025 included charge-offs of $445,000 and $720,000, respectively, related to the sale of non-performing residential and consumer loans.
*
Not meaningful as amounts are net loan recoveries.
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
(dollars in thousands)
Average
Balance
Interest
Average
Yield/
Cost
(1)
Average
Balance
Interest
Average
Yield/
Cost
(1)
Average
Balance
Interest
Average
Yield/
Cost
(1)
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-earning deposits and short-
term investments
$
111,631
$
1,090
3.92
%
$
95,439
$
983
4.18
%
$
132,574
$
1,770
5.37
%
Securities
(2)
1,917,114
18,257
3.82
2,003,206
19,701
3.99
2,058,711
21,607
4.22
Loans receivable, net
(3)
Commercial
6,786,611
100,004
5.91
6,781,005
98,260
5.88
6,845,988
102,620
6.03
Residential real estate
3,091,227
31,861
4.12
3,065,679
31,270
4.08
2,978,749
29,072
3.90
Other consumer
225,311
3,613
6.43
228,553
3,489
6.19
246,024
4,357
7.12
Allowance for loan credit
losses, net of deferred loan
costs and fees
(66,364
)
—
—
(61,854
)
—
—
(58,270
)
—
—
Loans receivable, net
10,036,785
135,478
5.41
10,013,383
133,019
5.37
10,012,491
136,049
5.46
Total interest-earning assets
12,065,530
154,825
5.14
12,112,028
153,703
5.13
12,203,776
159,426
5.25
Non-interest-earning assets
1,182,543
1,199,865
1,237,442
Total assets
$
13,248,073
$
13,311,893
$
13,441,218
Liabilities and Stockholders’
Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing checking
$
3,990,602
20,605
2.07
%
$
4,135,952
21,433
2.10
%
$
3,862,060
21,043
2.19
%
Money market
1,342,194
9,718
2.90
1,322,003
9,353
2.87
1,183,429
10,482
3.56
Savings
1,029,490
1,680
0.65
1,058,015
1,785
0.68
1,164,203
2,604
0.90
Time deposits
2,175,564
20,270
3.74
1,916,109
18,475
3.91
2,337,458
25,942
4.46
Total
8,537,850
52,273
2.46
8,432,079
51,046
2.46
8,547,150
60,071
2.83
FHLB Advances
880,746
9,933
4.52
996,293
11,359
4.62
711,801
8,746
4.94
Securities sold under
agreements to repurchase
60,477
419
2.78
64,314
428
2.70
72,305
478
2.66
Other borrowings
260,655
4,564
7.02
283,150
4,218
6.04
541,266
7,868
5.85
Total borrowings
1,201,878
14,916
4.98
1,343,757
16,005
4.83
1,325,372
17,092
5.19
Total interest-bearing
liabilities
9,739,728
67,189
2.77
9,775,836
67,051
2.78
9,872,522
77,163
3.14
Non-interest-bearing deposits
1,639,045
1,597,972
1,626,165
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
186,653
222,951
268,078
Total liabilities
11,565,426
11,596,759
11,766,765
Stockholders’ equity
1,682,647
1,715,134
1,674,453
Total liabilities and
stockholders’ equity
$
13,248,073
$
13,311,893
$
13,441,218
Net interest income
$
87,636
$
86,652
$
82,263
Net interest rate spread
(4)
2.37
%
2.35
%
2.11
%
Net interest margin
(5)
2.91
%
2.90
%
2.71
%
Total cost of deposits (including
non-interest-bearing deposits)
2.06
%
2.06
%
2.37
%
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
(dollars in thousands)
Average
Balance
Interest
Average
Yield/
Cost
(1)
Average
Balance
Interest
Average
Yield/
Cost
(1)
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments
$
106,230
$
2,073
3.94
%
$
147,883
$
3,995
5.43
%
Securities
(2)
1,959,922
37,958
3.91
2,078,566
43,863
4.24
Loans receivable, net
(3)
Commercial
6,783,823
198,265
5.89
6,885,518
207,041
6.05
Residential real estate
3,078,524
63,131
4.10
2,976,608
57,668
3.87
Other consumer
226,923
7,101
6.31
247,210
8,461
6.88
Allowance for loan credit losses, net of deferred
loan costs and fees
(64,121
)
—
—
(58,705
)
—
—
Loans receivable, net
10,025,149
268,497
5.39
10,050,631
273,170
5.46
Total interest-earning assets
12,091,301
308,528
5.14
12,277,080
321,028
5.25
Non-interest-earning assets
1,188,506
1,221,889
Total assets
$
13,279,807
$
13,498,969
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing checking
$
4,062,502
42,039
2.09
%
$
3,894,013
41,838
2.16
%
Money market
1,332,154
19,070
2.89
1,137,716
19,653
3.47
Savings
1,043,674
3,465
0.67
1,259,960
7,066
1.13
Time deposits
2,046,927
38,745
3.82
2,375,760
51,369
4.35
Total
8,485,257
103,319
2.46
8,667,449
119,926
2.78
FHLB Advances
938,200
21,293
4.58
678,309
16,517
4.90
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
62,385
846
2.73
70,403
889
2.54
Other borrowings
271,840
8,782
6.51
521,084
15,209
5.87
Total borrowings
1,272,425
30,921
4.90
1,269,796
32,615
5.17
Total interest-bearing liabilities
9,757,682
134,240
2.77
9,937,245
152,541
3.09
Non-interest-bearing deposits
1,618,622
1,630,374
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
204,702
257,603
Total liabilities
11,581,006
11,825,222
Stockholders’ equity
1,698,801
1,673,747
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
13,279,807
$
13,498,969
Net interest income
$
174,288
$
168,487
Net interest rate spread
(4)
2.37
%
2.16
%
Net interest margin
(5)
2.91
%
2.76
%
Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-
bearing deposits)
2.06
%
2.34
%
(1)
Average yields and costs are annualized.
(2)
Amounts represent debt and equity securities, including FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock, and are recorded at average amortized cost, net of allowance for securities credit losses.
(3)
Amount is net of deferred loan costs and fees, undisbursed loan funds, discounts and premiums and allowance for loan credit losses, and includes loans held-for-sale and non-performing loans.
(4)
Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)
Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
June 30,
2025
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
Selected Financial Condition Data:
Total assets
$
13,327,847
$
13,309,278
$
13,421,247
$
13,488,483
$
13,321,755
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value
735,561
746,168
827,500
911,753
721,484
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities
credit losses
968,969
1,005,476
1,045,875
1,075,131
1,105,843
Equity investments
87,808
87,365
84,104
95,688
104,132
Restricted equity investments, at cost
106,538
102,172
108,634
98,545
92,679
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses
10,119,781
10,058,072
10,055,429
9,963,598
9,961,117
Deposits
10,232,442
10,177,023
10,066,342
10,116,167
9,994,017
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
938,687
891,021
1,072,611
891,860
789,337
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase from customers
and other borrowings
259,509
262,940
258,113
501,090
504,490
Total stockholders’ equity
1,643,680
1,709,117
1,702,757
1,694,508
1,676,669
For the Three Months Ended,
June 30,
2025
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
Selected Operating Data:
Interest income
$
154,825
$
153,703
$
159,620
$
161,525
$
159,426
Interest expense
67,189
67,051
76,291
79,306
77,163
Net interest income
87,636
86,652
83,329
82,219
82,263
Provision for credit losses (excluding Spring Garden)
3,039
5,340
2,041
517
3,114
Spring Garden opening provision for credit losses
—
—
1,426
—
—
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
84,597
81,312
79,862
81,702
79,149
Other income (excluding equity investments and sale of trust)
11,245
11,048
12,237
11,826
10,098
Net gain (loss) on equity investments
488
205
(5
)
1,420
887
Net gain on sale of trust business
—
—
—
1,438
—
Operating expenses (excluding merger related expenses)
71,474
64,294
64,739
62,067
58,620
Merger related expenses
—
—
110
1,669
—
Income before provision for income taxes
24,856
28,271
27,245
32,650
31,514
Provision for income taxes
5,771
6,808
5,083
7,464
7,082
Net income
19,085
21,463
22,162
25,186
24,432
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
39
(46
)
253
70
59
Net income attributable to OceanFirst Financial Corp.
$
19,046
$
21,509
$
21,909
$
25,116
$
24,373
Net income available to common stockholders
$
16,200
$
20,505
$
20,905
$
24,112
$
23,369
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.28
$
0.35
$
0.36
$
0.42
$
0.40
Net accretion/amortization of purchase accounting adjustments
included in net interest income
$
420
$
219
$
20
$
741
$
1,086
At or For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
2025
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data
(1) (2)
:
Performance Ratios (Annualized):
Return on average assets
(3)
0.49
%
0.62
%
0.61
%
0.71
%
0.70
%
Return on average tangible assets
(3) (4)
0.51
0.65
0.64
0.74
0.73
Return on average stockholders’ equity
(3)
3.86
4.85
4.88
5.68
5.61
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity
(3) (4)
5.66
7.05
7.12
8.16
8.10
Return on average tangible common equity
(3) (4)
5.66
7.40
7.47
8.57
8.51
Stockholders’ equity to total assets
12.33
12.84
12.69
12.56
12.59
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets
(4)
8.67
9.19
9.06
9.10
9.08
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
(4)
8.67
8.76
8.62
8.68
8.64
Net interest rate spread
2.37
2.35
2.11
2.06
2.11
Net interest margin
2.91
2.90
2.69
2.67
2.71
Operating expenses to average assets
2.16
1.96
1.90
1.89
1.75
Efficiency ratio
(5)
71.93
65.67
67.86
65.77
62.86
Loan-to-deposit ratio
99.50
99.50
100.50
99.10
100.30
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
Performance Ratios (Annualized):
Return on average assets
(3)
0.56
%
0.76
%
Return on average tangible assets
(3) (4)
0.58
0.79
Return on average stockholders’ equity
(3)
4.36
6.13
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity
(3) (4)
6.36
8.86
Return on average tangible common equity
(3) (4)
6.36
9.30
Net interest rate spread
2.37
2.16
Net interest margin
2.91
2.76
Operating expenses to average assets
2.06
1.75
Efficiency ratio
(5)
68.82
61.17
At or For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
2025
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
Trust and Asset Management:
Wealth assets under administration and management (“AUA/M”)
$
141,921
$
149,106
$
147,956
$
152,797
$
150,519
Nest Egg AUA/M
462,664
453,803
431,434
430,413
403,647
Total AUA/M
604,585
602,909
579,390
583,210
554,166
Per Share Data:
Cash dividends per common share
$
0.20
$
0.20
$
0.20
$
0.20
$
0.20
Book value per common share at end of period
28.64
29.27
29.08
29.02
28.67
Tangible book value per common share at end of period
(4)
19.34
19.16
18.98
19.28
18.93
Common shares outstanding at end of period
57,383,975
58,383,525
58,554,871
58,397,094
58,481,418
Preferred shares outstanding at end of period
—
57,370
57,370
57,370
57,370
Number of full-service customer facilities:
40
39
39
39
39
Quarterly Average Balances
Total securities
$
1,917,114
$
2,003,206
$
2,116,911
$
2,063,633
$
2,058,711
Loans receivable, net
10,036,785
10,013,383