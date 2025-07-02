OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call for Q2 2025

OceanFirst Financial Corp. will release Q2 2025 earnings on July 24, followed by a conference call on July 25.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. has announced that it will release its earnings report for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, on July 24, 2025, after market close. A conference call to discuss the results will be held on July 25, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET, accessible by phone and online. OceanFirst Bank, a subsidiary of OceanFirst Financial, is a prominent regional bank in New Jersey with assets of $13.3 billion, offering a range of financial services.

$OCFC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of $OCFC stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

RED BANK, N.J., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC),



the holding company for OceanFirst Bank, today announced that it will issue its earnings release for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, on Thursday, July 24, 2025, after the market close. Management will then conduct a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, on Friday, July 25, 2025, to discuss highlights of the Company's quarterly operating performance.





The direct dial number for the call is 1-833-470-1428, toll free, using the access code 170810. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available. To access the replay, dial 1-866-813-9403, from one hour after the end of the call until August 1, 2025.









The conference call will also be available (listen-only) via the Internet by accessing the Company's Web address:





www.oceanfirst.com





- Investor Relations. Web users should go to the site at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.









OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $13.3 billion regional bank providing financial services throughout New Jersey and the major metropolitan areas between Massachusetts and Virginia. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing, treasury management, trust and asset management, and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey.









OceanFirst Financial Corp.'s press releases are available at http://www.oceanfirst.com.









Forward-Looking Statements









In addition to historical information, this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "will," "should," "may," "view," "opportunity," "potential," or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company's ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, levels of unemployment in the Bank’s lending area, real estate market values in the Bank’s lending area, future natural disasters and increases to flood insurance premiums, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company's market area and accounting principles and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent securities filings and should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.



