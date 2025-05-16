Oceaneering Sells its Entertainment Unit to Falcon's Beyond

Oceaneering Entertainment Systems (OES), a unit of Oceaneering International, Inc. OII, and Falcon’s Beyond recently announced that OES has been acquired by Falcon’s Beyond — a move that brings together two decades of collaboration into a single entity and highlights the powerful vision for the future of themed entertainment. This transaction follows a letter of intent announced on Nov. 19, 2024, with Falcon’s — rather than Infinite Acquisitions Partners LLC — ultimately completing the purchase.

This transition allows OES to continue serving the industry with the same trusted team, patented innovations and engineering excellence — but now with expanded creative capacity and global reach under the Falcon’s umbrella.

An Insight Into OII’s Entertainment Arm

OES has been an award-winning leader in the entertainment and show equipment industry for 25 years and is known for developing world-class theme parks, complex rides and show systems. It is well known for receiving 12 prestigious Thea Awards from the Themed Entertainment Association for its ride & show systems.

Over the last two decades, OES and Falcon’s Global have teamed up multiple times to develop several theme park projects globally. As the owner of OES, Falcon’s Beyond would use its proficiency to develop several future-forward rides and theaters and retain key OES employees to operate the company efficiently.

An Overview of the Acquisition

Under the acquisition deal, Falcon’s acquired OES’ global portfolio of patented technologies, along with its proprietary engineering and manufacturing processes. The company also took over the lease of a 106,000+ square-foot facility to enhance its capabilities in research, development, testing and integration. Key members of OES’ seasoned team have joined Falcon’s as part of the deal. Additionally, Falcon’s has the option to purchase select OES inventory on or before July 23, 2025.

Strategic Importance of the Acquisition for Falcon’s Beyond

The acquisition greatly strengthens and accelerates the expansion of Falcon’s Attractions as a vertically integrated global leader in advanced entertainment systems, technologies, custom engineering and turnkey solutions. Strategically, it broadens Falcon’s service offerings, diversifies its client base, extends market reach and unlocks new revenue opportunities. The deal is expected to contribute positively to future earnings, align with long-term growth goals and boost shareholder value. It also enhances Falcon’s capacity to deliver cutting-edge attractions for both its own destination developments and third-party clients worldwide.

Houston, TX-based Oceaneering International is one of the leading suppliers of offshore equipment and technology solutions to the energy industry.

Houston-based Prairie Operating is an independent energy company engaged in the development and acquisition of proven, producing oil and natural gas resources principally in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PROP’s 2025 earnings indicates 389.05% year-over-year growth.

Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLP’s 2025 earnings indicates 17.84% year-over-year growth.

Expand Energy is a leading U.S.-based natural gas producer formed through the merger of Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Southwestern Energy Company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXE’s 2025 earnings indicates 444.68% year-over-year growth.

