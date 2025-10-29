Oceaneering Secures Caspian RLWI Contract From BP Exploration

Oceaneering International, Inc. OII, a global leader in offshore engineering and applied technology, has been awarded a significant contract by BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Ltd, a subsidiary of the global energy company BP plc BP. The contract involves providing riserless light well intervention (“RLWI”) services for BP Exploration’s operations in the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (“ACG”) oilfield in the Caspian Sea. This partnership marks a new chapter for both companies, highlighting Oceaneering’s ability to deliver reliable and cost-effective solutions for the oil and gas industry.

Scope of Work for Oceaneering’s RLWI Services

Under this contract, Oceaneering will deploy one of its state-of-the-art deepwater RLWI systems. This system will be integrated onto a subsea construction vessel provided by BP Exploration. The RLWI services are crucial for the maintenance and restoration of well productivity in deepwater fields. The intervention will involve multiple well mechanical wireline interventions to improve or restore production from existing wells in the ACG field.

As part of the contract, Oceaneering will also provide comprehensive support, including project management, engineering and systems integration services. The company will leverage its local and international personnel, ensuring that all stages of the project are executed with precision and expertise. The project is set to commence field operations in the fourth quarter of 2025, following the completion of engineering and premobilization activities.

Importance of RLWI in Deepwater Oilfields

Riserless light well intervention is an essential method for maintaining and enhancing the production of oil and gas in deepwater fields. Unlike traditional methods, RLWI does not require a heavy riser system, making it a more efficient and cost-effective solution. This intervention method is designed to address issues such as wellbore damage, plugging or equipment failure without the need for a full-scale drilling rig. It provides a faster and more flexible approach to maintaining well productivity, which is crucial in deepwater operations where access to the wells can be challenging and expensive.

The ACG oilfield, one of BP Exploration’s largest projects in the Caspian Sea, relies on efficient and timely interventions to sustain production rates. The successful deployment of Oceaneering’s RLWI system will help BP Exploration achieve these objectives, ensuring continued operation and reducing downtime in the field.

Oceaneering’s Proven Expertise in RLWI Solutions

Oceaneering has a longstanding reputation for providing innovative and reliable RLWI solutions. The company’s vast experience in deploying deepwater RLWI systems in various regions around the world has made it a trusted partner for major oil and gas operators. Oceaneering has consistently demonstrated its ability to help clients restore and enhance production in challenging deepwater environments.

Chris Dyer, senior vice president of Oceaneering's Offshore Projects Group, emphasized the importance of this ongoing collaboration with BP Exploration. Dyer noted that Oceaneering’s RLWI services have successfully supported deepwater operations in other regions, helping to restore and improve production in existing wells. The trust and confidence BP Exploration has placed in Oceaneering's services is a testament to the latter’s capabilities in safely delivering complex intervention projects.

Strategic Significance of the Caspian Sea and the ACG Field

The Caspian Sea holds immense strategic value for the global energy market. BP Exploration’s ACG field is one of the largest oil fields in the region. Its ongoing production is essential for the company’s operations in Azerbaijan. With the vast offshore oil reserves, maintaining the productivity of wells in the ACG field is critical to BP Exploration’s long-term success in the region.

Oceaneering’s involvement in the project ensures that BP Exploration will have access to cutting-edge intervention technologies, which will help optimize production while minimizing the need for expensive, time-consuming operations. The ability to carry out riserless light well interventions in this challenging deepwater environment represents a key advantage for both BP Exploration and Oceaneering as they work together to maximize the potential of the ACG field.

Engineering and Premobilization Activities Underway

The project’s early phases are already underway, with Oceaneering’s engineering teams working diligently on design and premobilization activities. These critical steps are crucial to ensuring that all systems are fully integrated and ready for field operations by the fourth quarter of 2025. Oceaneering’s engineering expertise, combined with its extensive offshore experience, ensures that the project will proceed seamlessly and on schedule.

The scope of the project also includes extensive systems integration to ensure that all equipment and technologies work together efficiently. This integration is particularly important in complex deepwater environments, where seamless coordination between various systems is necessary for safe and successful operations.

Looking Ahead: Future Opportunities for Oceaneering

The Caspian Sea contract is just one example of Oceaneering’s ongoing success in the offshore oil and gas industry. As energy demands continue to grow, the need for efficient, cost-effective solutions in deepwater environments will only increase. Oceaneering’s commitment to innovation and safety positions it as a leader in providing RLWI services and other offshore solutions.

As BP Exploration’s operations in the ACG field continue to evolve, Oceaneering’s expertise will be a key factor in ensuring the continued success of the project. The ongoing collaboration between Oceaneering and BP Exploration is a testament to the value of long-term partnerships in the offshore industry, with both companies focused on delivering safe, sustainable and efficient solutions for the future of deepwater oil and gas production.

