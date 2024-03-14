Oceaneering (OII) Partners With Feritech on Next-Gen Subsea Tech

Oceaneering International, Inc. OII has partnered with U.K.-based Feritech Global to acquire a cutting-edge auto-drop piston corer to redefine subsea geotechnical surveying. This innovative technology has the potential to significantly improve efficiency, precision and safety in underwater sediment sampling processes.

The Significance of Subsea Geotechnical Surveying

The aforementioned partnership highlights the crucial role of subsea geotechnical survey in various industries, emphasizing the need for further exploration. These surveys involve the collection of sediment samples from the seafloor, offering critical insights for the development of offshore infrastructure such as wind farms, oil and gas pipelines, and undersea cables.

The data gathered from these surveys provide key decisions about site selection, foundation design and risk assessment, ultimately ensuring the integrity and longevity of offshore installations.

Introducing the Next-Generation Auto-Drop Piston Corer

At the forefront of this technological leap is Feritech, a renowned leader in marine survey equipment design and manufacturing. Leveraging its expertise, Feritech has developed an auto-drop piston corer that promises to revolutionize subsea geotechnical surveying practices.

Unlike traditional corers that rely on manual triggering mechanisms, this state-of-the-art system boosts programmable functionality and automatic release capabilities.

Remote Operation and Control

Furthermore, the integration of advanced control systems enables remote operation of the corer and associated equipment. The launch and recovery system (LARS) and winch can be conveniently operated from a remote-control panel, eliminating the need for direct manual intervention.

This remote capability not only enhances operator safety but also facilitates solo operation, significantly reducing manpower requirements.

Strengthened Design for Enhanced Durability

Recognizing the demanding conditions of subsea environments, Feritech has prioritized durability in the design of the auto-drop piston corer. The upgraded LARS system features a reinforced barrier rail capable of withstanding pressure of up to two tons, ensuring reliable performance even under challenging underwater conditions. This robust construction enhances equipment longevity and minimizes the risk of downtime due to maintenance or damage.

Implications for Oceaneering and the Industry at Large

Oceaneering's adoption of the next-generation auto-drop piston corer signifies a milestone in its commitment to innovation and operational excellence. The increased efficiency and safety provided by the new corer is expected to boost Oceaneering's competitive edge in theglobal market while solidifying its position as the leader in subsea surveying.

Expansion Into International Markets

With plans to deploy the auto-drop piston corer in international markets, Oceaneering is confident regarding extending the benefits of this technology to a global clientele. The company aims to develop strategic partnerships and capitalize on emerging opportunities in offshore development projects around the world by improving surveying capabilities and project timelines.

Collaboration With Petrobras

Oceaneering's recent collaboration with Petrobras PBR, a Brazilian oil and gas company, highlights its commitment to driving innovation and excellence in subsea operations. The successful onshore piloting of a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) from an onshore remote operation center (OROC) in Brazil highlights Oceaneering's proficiency in leveraging advanced technologies to overcome operational challenges and deliver value to its clients.

Conclusion: Pioneering Innovation in Subsea Surveying

Oceaneering's investment in next-generation equipment marks a milestone in subsea geotechnical surveying. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, the company not only improves its operational efficiency and safety but also strengthens its position as an industry pioneer. As Oceaneering continues to push the boundaries of innovation, the future of subsea exploration appears more promising than ever.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, OII carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), while PBR has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Murphy USA Inc. MUSA and Energy Transfer LP ET, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Murphy USA is valued at around $8.49 billion. In the past year, the company’s shares have surged 69.9%.

MUSA markets retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise, operating retail stores under the brands Murphy USA, Murphy Express and QuickChek.

Energy Transfer is valued at $50.57 billion. The company currently pays a dividend of $1.26 per share, or 8.39%, on an annual basis.

ET is an independent energy company, principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Energy Transfer LP (ET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.