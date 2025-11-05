OceanaGold Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - OceanaGold Corp. (OGC.TO) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $87.2 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $59.9 million, or $0.25 per share, last year.

Excluding items, OceanaGold Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $92.9 million or $0.40 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 29.9% to $448.5 million from $345.2 million last year.

OceanaGold Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $87.2 Mln. vs. $59.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.38 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue: $448.5 Mln vs. $345.2 Mln last year.

