Ocean Sun Expands Floating Solar Tech to Brazil

November 04, 2024 — 02:35 am EST

Ocean Sun AS (DE:OW7) has released an update.

Ocean Sun AS has secured a four million NOK award to advance its innovative floating solar technology in cooperation with Brazilian partners. The funding will support the development of a pilot project near Rio de Janeiro, marking Ocean Sun’s first installation in South America. This project underscores Ocean Sun’s commitment to expanding its floating photovoltaics technology on a global scale.

