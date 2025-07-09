Ocean Power Technologies Announces Successful Installation of PowerBuoy® System for Naval Postgraduate School, Enhancing Maritime Security with 5G Technology

Ocean Power Technologies announces successful installation of PowerBuoy® system for Naval Postgraduate School, enhancing maritime security and data collection.

Quiver AI Summary

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (OPT) has successfully installed its PowerBuoy® system for the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) in Monterey Bay, integrating AT&T® 5G technology and advanced subsea sensors. This deployment enables continuous and autonomous monitoring in a key maritime region and supports future collaborations with NPS for additional environmental sensors. The installation aligns with OPT's strategic goal of providing advanced offshore infrastructure for defense and research. CEO Philipp Stratmann expressed excitement about moving into the lease phase, highlighting the PowerBuoy® as a vital asset for maritime security. AT&T also emphasized the significance of the partnership in enhancing 5G capabilities for naval platforms.

Potential Positives

The successful installation of the PowerBuoy® system for the Naval Postgraduate School marks a significant milestone in Ocean Power Technologies' strategic plan.

The integration of AT&T® 5G technology with the PowerBuoy® enhances its functionality as a communications node along the U.S. coastline, indicating potential for future contracts and collaborations.

The deployment provides continuous monitoring and data collection in a strategically significant maritime region, which could attract more clients interested in maritime security and operational awareness.

The announcement emphasizes the company’s commitment to innovative, low-carbon marine power solutions, aligning with growing demand for environmentally sustainable technologies.

Potential Negatives

There is a reliance on forward-looking statements which indicate uncertainty regarding the company's future performance, including potential issues with the successful operation of the PowerBuoy® and converting potential customers into contracts.

The press release emphasizes the need for additional environmental sensors and further collaboration, which may suggest that the current deployment is not fully equipped or capable of meeting all operational demands.

FAQ

What is the PowerBuoy® system?

The PowerBuoy® is an advanced platform for clean energy and data collection in maritime environments.

Where was the PowerBuoy® installed?

The PowerBuoy® was successfully installed in Monterey Bay for the Naval Postgraduate School.

What technology does the PowerBuoy® integrate?

It integrates AT&T® 5G technology and advanced subsea sensors for Maritime Domain Awareness.

How does the PowerBuoy® enhance maritime security?

It provides continuous monitoring and data collection capabilities for both surface and subsea operations.

What applications can the PowerBuoy® serve?

The PowerBuoy® supports defense, security, research, and other maritime applications with its autonomous capabilities.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$OPTT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $OPTT stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: OPTT) (“OPT” or the “Company”),



a leader in innovative and cost-effective low-carbon marine power, data, and service solutions, today announced the successful installation of its previously contracted PowerBuoy



®



system for the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS).





The full system, now deployed in Monterey Bay, integrates AT&T



®



5G technology and advanced subsea sensors into OPT’s latest PowerBuoy



®



equipped with its proprietary Merrows™ suite—designed for AI-capable, seamless Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) integration across manned and unmanned platforms. The PowerBuoy



®



will provide continuous, autonomous monitoring and data collection in one of the world’s most strategically significant maritime regions and is configured to support additional environmental sensors from NPS or other research partners.





This marks another milestone in the execution of OPT’s strategic plan to deliver advanced, persistent offshore infrastructure that supports defense, security, and research missions.





“We are excited to complete this installation and move into the lease phase of our contract with NPS,” said Philipp Stratmann, CEO of Ocean Power Technologies. “This deployment enables our current and future customers to evaluate the PowerBuoy



®



with AI-capable Merrows™ technology as a critical asset for enhancing maritime security and operational awareness above and below the surface. The collaboration with AT&T



®



also demonstrates how PowerBuoys



®



can serve as 5G communications nodes along the U.S. coastline. As the demand grows for rapidly deployable maritime systems, OPT’s differentiated technology and expanding partnerships will accelerate the growth of our services business.”





“At AT&T, we modernize network infrastructure to support the technologies of the future,” said Wes Anderson, President Public Sector, AT&T. “That’s why we’re proud to have launched a 5G cell site at sea with the Navy, Naval Postgraduate School, and OPT. This collaboration fuels our commitment to developing 5G and edge computing solutions for manned and unmanned naval platforms that support national defense, homeland security, and the maritime community.”





For additional information about OPT, please visit our website



Ocean Power Technologies



.







ABOUT OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES







OPT provides intelligent maritime solutions and services that enable safer, cleaner, and more productive ocean operations for the defense and security, oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind markets, including Merrows™, which provides AI-capable seamless integration of Maritime Domain Awareness Systems across platforms. Our PowerBuoy



®



platforms provide clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote maritime and subsea applications. We also provide WAM-V



®



unmanned surface vehicles (USV’s) and marine robotics services. The Company’s headquarters is located in Monroe Township, New Jersey and has an additional office in Richmond, California. To learn more, visit



www.OceanPowerTechnologies.com.









FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







This release may contain forward-looking statements that are within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are identified by certain words or phrases such as "may", "will", "aim", "will likely result", "believe", "expect", "will continue", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "contemplate", "seek to", "future", "objective", "goal", "project", "should", "will pursue" and similar expressions or variations of such expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations about its future plans and performance. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions and estimates that could be inaccurate and subject to risks and uncertainties, including the continuing successful operations of the AI capable Merrows™ PowerBuoy



®



, success with NPS, the delivery of customer services, the conversion of potential customers to contracts and the realization of the potential revenue thereunder. Actual results could vary materially from those anticipated or expressed in any forward-looking statement made by the Company. Please refer to the Company's most recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for further discussion of these risks and uncertainties. The Company disclaims any obligation or intent to update the forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.