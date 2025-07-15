Ocean Power Technologies Announces Fiscal 2025 Q4 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

Ocean Power Technologies will announce fiscal 2025 earnings on July 24 and host a conference call on July 25.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (OPT), a pioneer in low-carbon marine power solutions, has announced it will release its earnings report for the fiscal year 2025 and the fourth quarter ending April 30, 2025, after market close on July 24, 2025. A conference call to discuss the results will take place on July 25, 2025, at 9:00 AM EST, hosted by CEO Philipp Stratmann and CFO Bob Powers. Interested parties can participate via a specified dial-in number or through a live webcast. Additionally, OPT is facilitating individual meetings with institutional investors to enhance relations, inviting interested parties to contact them directly. The company specializes in intelligent maritime solutions and services, including their PowerBuoy® platforms and WAM-V® unmanned surface vehicles, aimed at sectors such as defense, oil and gas, and offshore wind.

Potential Positives

Ocean Power Technologies is set to release its fiscal 2025 full year and fourth quarter earnings on July 24, signaling a commitment to transparency and engagement with investors.

The scheduled conference call on July 25 offers a direct platform for CEO Philipp Stratmann and CFO Bob Powers to discuss financial results and future strategies, enhancing shareholder communication.

The initiative to host individual meetings with institutional investors indicates a proactive approach in strengthening relationships and potentially attracting more investment.

Potential Negatives

There is no indication of any earnings growth or positive financial performance in the announcement, which could signal potential issues with the company's financial health.

FAQ

When will Ocean Power Technologies release its fiscal 2025 earnings?

Ocean Power Technologies will release its fiscal 2025 earnings on July 24, 2025, after market close.

What time is the conference call for OPT's financial results?

The conference call to discuss OPT's financial results will be held on July 25, 2025, at 9:00 AM EST.

How can I access the replay of the conference call?

You can access the call replay by dialing 877-660-6853 in the U.S. or 201-612-7415 internationally.

Who will host the conference call for Ocean Power Technologies?

Philipp Stratmann, CEO, and Bob Powers, CFO, will host the conference call for Ocean Power Technologies.

What services does Ocean Power Technologies offer?

Ocean Power Technologies offers marine power solutions, data services, and maritime robotics, including PowerBuoy® platforms and WAM-V® USVs.

$OPTT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $OPTT stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. ("OPT" or "the Company") (NYSE American: OPTT),



a leader in innovative and cost-effective low-carbon marine power, data, and service solutions, today announced that it will release earnings for its fiscal 2025 full year and fourth quarter ended April 30, 2025 after the market closes on Thursday July 24, 2025.







CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION







A conference call to discuss OPT’s financial results will be held on Friday July 25, 2025, at 9:00 AM EST. Philipp Stratmann, CEO, and Bob Powers, CFO, will host the call.







The dial-in numbers for the conference call are 877-407-8291 or 201-689-8345.



Live webcast:





Webcast | Ocean Power Technologies FY2025 Q4 Earnings Conference Call (choruscall.com)





Call Replay:



Call replay will be available by telephone approximately two hours after the call's completion. You may access the replay by dialing 877-660-6853 from the U.S. or 201-612-7415 for international callers and using the



Conference ID





13754036



.



Webcast Replay:



The archived webcast will be on the OPT investor relations section of its website









INDIVIDUAL MEETING INFORMATION







In an effort to increase relations with institutional investors, OPT management has dedicated time to hosting individual meetings with portfolio managers and analysts. If you are interested in scheduling a meeting with OPT management, please contact:









Email:





InvestorRelations@oceanpowertech.com



, or







Call:



609-730-0400 x401, including Merrows, which provides AI capable seamless integration of Maritime Domain Awareness Systems across platforms













ABOUT OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES:







OPT provides intelligent maritime solutions and services that enable safer, cleaner, and more productive ocean operations for the defense and security, oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind markets, including Merrows™, which provides AI-capable seamless integration of Maritime Domain Awareness Systems across platforms. Our PowerBuoy



®



platforms provide clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote maritime and subsea applications. We also provide WAM-V



®



unmanned surface vehicles (USV’s) and marine robotics services. The Company’s headquarters is located in Monroe Township, New Jersey and has an additional office in Richmond, California. To learn more, visit



www.OceanPowerTechnologies.com



.







CONTACT INFORMATION:







Investors: 609-730-0400 x401 or



InvestorRelations@oceanpowertech.com







Media: 609-730-0400 x402 or



MediaRelations@oceanpowertech.com





