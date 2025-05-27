Ocean Power Technologies Achieves Trusted UMS Operator Certification from AUVSI

Ocean Power Technologies becomes a certified operator under AUVSI's Trusted UMS Operator Program, enhancing maritime operational safety standards.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (OPT) has been recognized as one of the initial certified operators in the AUVSI Trusted UMS Operator Program, which aims to set high standards for the safe and proficient operation of uncrewed maritime systems (UMS). This certification reflects OPT's dedication to excellence in autonomous maritime operations and emphasizes the company’s commitment to quality, safety, and innovation in its services. The recognition reinforces customer confidence in OPT as a reliable partner for mission-critical maritime operations. Philipp Stratmann, OPT's President and CEO, highlighted the importance of safety and operational rigor in deploying uncrewed technologies. The Trusted Operator designation provides a framework for standardizing industry skills and practices.

Potential Positives

OPT has been recognized as one of the initial certified operators under the AUVSI Trusted UMS Operator Program, highlighting its commitment to excellence in autonomous maritime operations.

This certification reinforces customer confidence in OPT as a reliable partner for maritime domain awareness and mission-critical operations.

The Trusted Operator designation helps customers identify operators meeting high performance and accountability standards, which could lead to increased business opportunities for OPT.

OPT's leadership in delivering innovative, low-carbon maritime solutions is emphasized through its inclusion in the trusted operator program, positioning the company favorably within the industry.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily emphasizes the company's certification under the AUVSI Trusted UMS Operator Program, which may suggest past uncertainties or shortcomings in operational standards that prompted the need for such certification.

There is a reliance on forward-looking statements that highlight potential risks and uncertainties concerning the company's future plans and performance, indicating that actual results may not meet expectations.

The mention of the need for standardization across the industry implies that there may have been a lack of consistent quality among operators, which could affect the company's credibility in comparison to peers.

FAQ

What is Ocean Power Technologies recognized for?

Ocean Power Technologies has been recognized as a certified operator under the AUVSI Trusted UMS Operator Program.

What does the AUVSI Trusted UMS Operator Program aim to achieve?

The program aims to establish high standards for training, proficiency, and safety in uncrewed maritime systems operations.

Who is the CEO of Ocean Power Technologies?

Philipp Stratmann is the President and CEO of Ocean Power Technologies.

What does certification as a Trusted UMS Operator signify?

It signifies a commitment to safety, operational rigor, and workforce training in autonomous maritime operations.

What services does Ocean Power Technologies provide?

OPT provides intelligent maritime solutions, including AI-integrated systems, PowerBuoy® platforms, WAM-V® ASVs, and marine robotics services.

$OPTT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of $OPTT stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: OPTT) (“OPT” or the “Company”), a leader in innovative, cost-effective, low-carbon and artificial intelligence maritime services that enable safer and more productive ocean operations and related power, data, and service solutions, today announced its recognition as one of the initial certified operators under the



Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) Trusted UMS Operator Program



.





The program, launched by AUVSI in collaboration with leading industry stakeholders, is designed to establish a high standard for training, proficiency, and safety in the operation of uncrewed maritime systems (UMS). OPT’s inclusion as a certified operator highlights the Company’s commitment to excellence in autonomous maritime operations and its leadership in delivering practical, field-ready uncrewed systems.





“Being recognized by AUVSI as a Trusted UMS Operator underscores our dedication to safety, operational rigor, and workforce training as we deploy uncrewed technologies in demanding maritime environments,” said Philipp Stratmann, President and CEO of Ocean Power Technologies. “This certification reinforces the confidence our customers have in OPT as a reliable partner for persistent maritime domain awareness and mission-critical operations.”





The Trusted Operator designation provides a framework for standardizing skills and practices across the industry, helping customers and stakeholders identify operators who meet high standards of performance and accountability. It complements OPT’s broader commitment to quality, safety, and innovation across its buoy and autonomous surface vehicle (ASV) solutions.





For additional details on Ocean Power Technologies and its services and solutions for the defense, security and ocean energy industries, please visit



www.oceanpowertechnologies.com



.





For more information on the AUVSI Trusted Operator Program, visit



https://www.auvsi.org/auvsi-launches-trusted-ums-operator-program-standardize-uncrewed-maritime-systems-training-and









OPT provides intelligent maritime solutions and services that enable safer, cleaner, and more productive ocean operations for the defense and security, oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind markets, including Merrows™, which provides AI capable seamless integration of Maritime Domain Awareness Systems across platforms. Our PowerBuoy® platforms provide clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote maritime and subsea applications. We also provide WAM-V® autonomous surface vessels (ASVs) and marine robotics services. The Company’s headquarters is in Monroe Township, New Jersey and has an additional office in Richmond, California. To learn more, visit



www.OceanPowerTechnologies.com



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







This release may contain forward-looking statements that are within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are identified by certain words or phrases such as "may", "will", "aim", "will likely result", "believe", "expect", "will continue", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "contemplate", "seek to", "future", "objective", "goal", "project", "should", "will pursue" and similar expressions or variations of such expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations about its future plans and performance. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions and estimates that could be inaccurate and subject to risks and uncertainties, including the potential continuing success with the delivery of customer products and services over extended timeframes, the conversion of potential customers to contracts and the realization of the potential revenue thereunder. Actual results could vary materially from those anticipated or expressed in any forward-looking statement made by the Company. Please refer to the Company's most recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for further discussion of these risks and uncertainties. The Company disclaims any obligation or intent to update the forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.



